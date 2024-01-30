Black Oak Kitchen & Drinks
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Boneless Chicken Bites$14.00
buffalo, kung pao style, teriyaki, naked **this item cannot be made gluten free**
- Tiogue Wings$15.00
bleu cheese, carrots + celery **this item is cross contaminated with gluten**
- Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
fried, bleu cheese dressing + crumble, scallion **this item cannot be made gluten free**
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$10.00
garlic aioli, herbs **this item is cross contaminated with gluten**
- Soft Baked Pretzels$11.00
house beer mustard + house cheese sauce **this item cannot be made gluten free**
- Bang Bang Shrimp$16.00
battered + fried, pineapple pico, bang bang sauce, wasabi aioli, scallion, toasted coconut **this item cannot be made gluten free**
- Black Oak Nachos$13.00
cheddar-jack, lime cream, house pico, cheese sauce
- Chef's Pizza of the Week$18.00
rotating flavors weekly **this item cannot be made gluten free**
- Pesto Margherita Pizza$16.00
tomato, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze, pesto **this item cannot be made gluten free**
- Cheese Pizza$13.00
- Shepherd's Pie Croquettes$14.00
ground beef, potato, peas, corn, sweet tomato sauce, white gravy **this item cannot be made gluten free**
- Garlic Bread Sticks$9.00
alfredo sauce **this item cannot be made gluten free**
- Poutine$13.00
hand-cut fries, brown gravy, cheese curds, scallions **this item is cross contaminated with gluten**
Soup & Salads
- Roasted Veggie Salad$14.00
mixed greens, asparagus, leeks, carrots, parmesan, white balsamic
- Classic Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, focaccia crouton, shaved + grated parmesan, caesar dressing
- Chopped Salad$14.00
roamine, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bleu cheese crumble, parmesan-peppercorn dressing
- Large House Salad$10.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
- XT Sauce/Dressing$0.50
Handhelds
- Build Your Own Burger$12.00
1/2lb. patty, brioche bun, hand-cut fries
- Black Oak Burger$15.00
1/2 lb. beef patty, american, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
- Smash Burger Melt$16.00
two smash patties, caramelized onion, pickle, bacon, american, garlic aioli, sourdough
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken cutlet, marinara, mazzarella, parmean, sourdough
- Crispy Fish Tacos$16.00
fried atlantic cod, house slaw, chipotle aioli, pineapple pico, old bay
- Ribeye Wrap$16.00
shaved ribeye, pepper, onion, mushroom, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, warm naan
- Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich$16.00
sliced turkey, cornbread stuffing, lettuce, cheddar, cranberry aioli, bacon, sourdough
- The B.O.S.S.$16.00
two smash patties, cheddar, onion ring, pickled jalapeño, mayo, maple bourbon BBQ, pretzel bun
- Spicy C.B.R. Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken thigh, chipotle-bacon jam, cheddar, arugula, sriracha-ranch, ciabatta
- Mediterranean White Bean Burger$15.00
house made white bean patty, swiss, pickled onion, tzatziki, Matunuck micro-greens, tomato, wheat bread, hand-cut fries **this item cannot be made gluten free**
Comforts
- Fish & Chips$18.00
beer battered + fried atlantic cod, coleslaw, tartar, hand-cut fries
- Chicken Parmesan$19.00
breaded + fried, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, rigatoni, breadstick
- Meatloaf & Mashed$18.00
garlic mashed, herbed carrots, gravy **this item cannot be made gluten free**
- Oak Bowl$18.00
fried chicken bites, garlic mashed, corn, gravy, mozzarella
- Mac & Cheese$13.00
cavatappi, house cheese sauce, panko herbed topping
- Spicy Thai Chicken$21.00
crispy chicken thighs, jasmine rice, spinach, shiitake mushroom, spicy thai sauce **this item cannot be made gluten free**
- Spinach + Garlic Ravioli$17.00
alfredo, leeks, red onion, sautéed micro-greens, bread stick **this item cannot be made gluten free**
- Simply Salmon$22.00
pan seared, roasted asparagus, fingerling potatoes, béarnaise **gluten free**
Sides
- Side of Fries$3.00
- Side of Truffle Fries$5.00
- Side of Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- SIde of Herbed Carrots$5.00
- Side of Coleslaw$2.00
- Side of Mac & Cheese$7.00
- Side of Rice$4.00
- Side of Tots Truffle$5.00
- Side of Tots$3.00
- Side of Asparagus$5.00
- Side of Sautéed Spinach$5.00
- Side of Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Side of Shrimp$11.00
- Side of Salmon$12.00
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Side White Bean Patty$6.00
- Side Fried Chicken Cutlet$7.00
- Side of Guacamole$3.00
- Side of Pork Belly$6.00
- Side of Chicken Tinga$6.00
Kids Food
Events
- Drag Brunch Tickets 3/3$32.41
Come join us for an unforgettable battle between the hits of Katy Perry + Taylor Swift with the ladies of Drag in RI & ACE Entertainment New England. This show will absolutely sell out! **** This is an 18+ show! ***** Our drag brunch ticket purchase includes a brunch buffet, tax, and gratuity. Buffet will include: scrambled eggs broccoli + cheddar frittata tots ham, bacon, and sausage build your own yogurt parfait Doors open at 9:30 am show starts at 10:30! **If you are planning on bringing a group (and you should!) we ask that one person from your party purchases the tickets you will need in one transaction! This will help us ensure you will all be seated together.