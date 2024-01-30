Drag Brunch Tickets 3/3

$32.41

Come join us for an unforgettable battle between the hits of Katy Perry + Taylor Swift with the ladies of Drag in RI & ACE Entertainment New England. This show will absolutely sell out! **** This is an 18+ show! ***** Our drag brunch ticket purchase includes a brunch buffet, tax, and gratuity. Buffet will include: scrambled eggs broccoli + cheddar frittata tots ham, bacon, and sausage build your own yogurt parfait Doors open at 9:30 am show starts at 10:30! **If you are planning on bringing a group (and you should!) we ask that one person from your party purchases the tickets you will need in one transaction! This will help us ensure you will all be seated together.