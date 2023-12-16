Black Sheep Walnut
DRINKS
Shakes
- NA Elvis$7.50Out of stock
banana, peanut butter, frozen chocolate custard
- NA Purple Haze$7.50
home-made blackberry pie, frozen custard
- NA The Boss$7.50
oreos and frozen custard
- NA You're All I Need$7.50
home-made chocolate chip cookie dough, frozen custard
- NA Strawberry Fields Forever$7.50
strawberries, shortcake, frozen custard
- NA Night Fever$6.50
- NA Vanilla$7.00
- NA Chocolate Shake$7.00
- NA Strawberry$7.00
- NA Feature Shake$6.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$4.75Out of stock
fresh home-made chocolate chip cookie dough
NA Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$2.95
- Blackberry Mint Tea$3.50
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$3.50
Fresh squeezed in-house lemonade
- Strawberry Lemonade$3.95
- Blackberry Lemonade$3.95
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Sprite$2.95
- Tea - Sweet$2.95
- Tea - UnSweet$2.95
- Ginger Beer$3.95
- Red Bull$4.00
- Soda Water$2.95
FOOD
Fries & Sides
- Sea Salt n' Pepper Fries$4.25
crispy fries, sea salt n' pepper
- Salt n' Vinegar Fries$4.25
crispy fries, salt n' vinegar seasoning
- Smoked Fries$5.25
crispy fries smoked in our own smoker, sea salt n' pepper
- Truffle Fries$7.25
crispy fries tossed in parsley, truffle oil and garlic, topped with parmesan, smoky garlic mayo on side
- Hey Sweetie!$10.95
sweet potato fries, pecans and marshmallow cream
- You Are Smokin'$10.50
apple n' hickory smoked fries, sauteed jalapenos, 3 Blind Mice cheese sauce, choice of pulled pork & chipotle bbq or home-made chili
- Side Cheese Sauce$2.50
- Shredded Onion Rings$7.95
- Fried Pickles$7.95
- Cheese curds$8.95
Salads
Doggies
Burgers
- Bleus Brothers$11.95
double 4 oz patties, bleu cheese, candied bacon, avocado, butter lettuce, pickle, onion, truffle mayonnaise
- Born in the U.S.A.$10.95
double 4 oz patties, american cheese, minced onion, mustard mayonnaise
- Caulifornia Dreamin'$9.95
- Chicken Bijan$11.95
- Cowboy Carl$12.95
4 oz patty, slow cooked smoked brisket, sharp white cheddar, candied bacon, spicy fried onions, pickle, chipotle bbq
- Don't Go Bacon My Heart$10.95
4 oz patty, applewood smoked bacon, black diamond sharp cheddar, butter lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, smoky garlic mayonnaise
- Foodie$9.95
double 4 oz patties, boursin style cheese, caramelized onion, truffle mayonnaise
- Light My Fire$10.95
- Snake River Farms Wagyu$14.95
- Springphilly$13.95
4 oz patty, 5 oz sliced marinated filet, grilled red pepper n' onion, 3 Blind Mice cheese sauce
- Ugly Cheeseburger$9.95
double 4 oz patties, sharp white cheddar, butter lettuce, pickle, onion, baaahd sauce
- Veggie My Heart$9.95
- What the Dr. Ordered$12.95
4 oz patty, short ribs slow-cooked in Dr. Pepper, for 12 hours, topped with an over easy egg, truffle mayonnaise, chipotle bbq
- Woodstock$10.95