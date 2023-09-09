NA BEVS

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Cold Brew

$7.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

House Made Iced Tea

$4.00

House Made Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Passionfruit Lemonade

$5.00

Seasonal Lemonade

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$7.00

Sprite

$4.00

Still Water

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Black Ice Tea

$4.00

CLASSIC SHAKES

Chocolate Shake

$8.50

Cookies n' Cream

$9.00

Salted Dulce Shake

$9.00

Strawberry Shake

$8.50

Vanilla Shake

$8.50

THE CRAZY SHAKE

Bam Bam Shake

$15.50

fruity pebbles shake. vanilla frosted rim with fruity pebbles topped with a fruity pebbles rice krispy treat, strawberry pop tart, laffy taffy, whipped cream & a cherry

Brooklyn Black Out Shake

$16.00

chocolate shake, chocolate frosted rim with mini chocolate chips topped with two chocolate brownies, whipped cream & chocolate drizzle

Cakeshake Shot

$9.00

vodka, amaretto, irish cream, vanilla soft serve, cake batter frosted rim with rainbow sprinkles

Cookies n' Cream Supreme Shake

$17.00

oreo shake, vanilla frosted rim with crushed oreos topped with a 'cookies 'n cream' sandwich, crumbled oreo, whipped cream & chocolate drizzle

Rock & Road

$9.00

root beer whiskey, white chocolate liqueur, baileys, chocolate syrup, soft serve, marshmallow whip cream, chocolate drizzle

Strawberry Shortcake Shake

$16.00

strawberry shake, vanilla frosted rim with crumbled cake topped with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, pink & white twisty pop, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, crumbled cake & a cherry

Sweet 'n 'Salty Shake

$16.50

peanut butter shake, chocolate and peanut butter frosted rim with chocolate gems & peanut butter cups topped with a sugar daddy, pretzel rods, chocolate covered pretzel, whipped cream, caramel & chocolate drizzle

The Cakeshake

$18.50

cake batter shake, vanilla frosted rim with rainbow sprinkles topped with a funfetti cake slice, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles & a cherry

The Cinnamon Bun Shake

$18.00

cinnamon toast crunch shake, cream cheese frosted rim with crushed cinnamon toast crunch topped with a cinnamon roll, whipped cream & cinnamon sugar glaze

The Cookie Shake

$16.00

vanilla cookie shake, vanilla frosted rim with cookie crumbles topped with a 'cookiewich,' crumbled cookies, chocolate chips, whipped cream & chocolate drizzle

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Beer on Tap

16oz draft

Bishop Crackberry 16oz

$8.00

mixed fruit cider

Brooklyn Lager 16oz

$8.00

lager

Community Mosaic 16oz

$8.00

ipa

Dank Cerveza 16oz

$8.00

El Chingon 16oz

$8.00

ipa

Half Life

$8.00

hazy ipa

Hefeweizen 16oz

$8.00

hefeweizen

Lakewood Goddess 16oz

$8.00

hazy ipa

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$7.00

Modelo Especial 16oz

$7.00

Necessary Evil 16oz

$8.00

pilsner

Texas Blonde 16oz

$8.00

american blonde ale

Cans, Caps, & Seltzers

12oz cans

Coors Light CAN

$5.00

Eight CAN

$7.00

elite light lager

Four Sixes "6666" CAN

$7.00

amber ale

Golden Opportunity CAN

$8.00

kolsch

High Noon Watermelon CAN

$7.00

vodka & soda

Lakewood Temptress CAN

$8.00

imperial milk stout

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Miller High Life BTL

$5.00

Shiner BTL

$4.40

bock

Stella Artois BTL

$7.00

pilsner

Upside Dawn CAN

$7.00

Cocktails

BT Texas Tea

$12.00

all lockwood spirits, vodka, gin, bourbon, rum, jalisco orange, lemon, sweet tea

Charged Lemonade

$12.00

new amsterdam vodka, midori, lemonade, blue electric dust

Dr. Pepper Old Fashioned

$12.00

balcones baby blue bourbon, dr. pepper, angostura, orange oil

Espresso Martini

$12.00

vodka, mr black, cold brew, demerara

Lychee Martini

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

osadia blanco, agave, lime, chili salt

Passionfruit Mojito

$12.00

bacardi, passionfruit puree, mint, lime, soda

Pick a Pear a Prickly Pepper

$12.00

lunazul blanco, poblano, prickly pear puree, lime

Ranch Water

$12.00

teramana blanco, lime, topo chico

Slushies

Black Tap Bushwacker

$14.00

coco lopez, jack daniels, soft serve ice cream, mr black

Frozen Cosmo

$12.00

new amsterdam vodka, jalisco orange, cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

camarena tequila, ancho reyes verde, pineapple juice, lime juice, simple syrup

Wine

Edna Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00

Edna Pinot Noir GL

$15.00

Justin Cab Sauv BTL

$70.00

Justin Cab Sauv GL

$13.00

Terrazas Malbec BTL

$60.00

Terrazas Malbec GL

$14.00

Whispering Angel BTL

$60.00

Whispering Angel GL

$14.00

Nicolas Feuillate BTL

$69.00

Nicolas Feuillate GL

$22.00

Gotham Pinot GL

$15.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford Chard BTL

$56.00

Kim Crawford Chard GL

$15.00

La Crema Chard BTL

$56.00

La Crema Chard GL

$15.00

Marlborough GL

$14.00Out of stock

Santa Marg Pinot BTL

$68.00

Santa Marg Pinot GL

$15.00

Spirits

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$10.00

Campari

$8.00

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jaegermeister

$8.00

Midori

$10.00

Mr. Black

$8.00

ST Germain

$8.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Evan Williams Black Label

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks Gin

$6.00

Lockwood Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

El Silencio

$9.00

Ilegal

$10.00

Barcardi Silver

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$10.00

Lockwood Rum

$7.00

Ten to One White Rum

$7.00

Balcones

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Altos

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Osadia Anejo

$22.00

Osadia Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$20.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Balcones Baby Blue

$14.00

Garrison Brothers

$22.00

Lockwood Whiskey

$9.00

TX Whiskey

$15.00

Yellow Rose

$11.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Lockwood Vodka

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

New Amsterdam Pink

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

SNACK & SIDES

Caesar Salad

$9.50

lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

served with house buttermilk dill, korean bbq & lime honey mustard

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

with sesame tahini

Fried Mozz

$12.00

with smoky chipotle tomato sauce

Guac & Chips

$11.50

smashed avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions with salsa verde

Hot Fried Pickles

$10.00

served with house buttermilk dill

House Salad

$7.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions, house vinaigrette

Queso & Chips

$9.50

zesty cheese sauce with warm tortilla chips

Teriyaki Broccoli

$9.00

ginger, garlic, sesame seeds, scallions

CRAFT SALADS

Black Tap Burger Salad

$19.50

prime burger, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, scallions, special sauce, pickle

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$18.50

crispy chicken, lettuce, roasted tomato, moroccan spice, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Texas Cobb Salad

$19.00

crispy chicken, green leaf lettuce, pickled onions, smoked bacon, diced peppers, hard boiled eggs, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, chipotle buttermilk, cilantro

The Wagyu Salad

$22.00

1/2 pound wagyu, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted tomatoes, chimichurri, shaved parmesan

WINGS

Hot Chili Wings

$16.00

hot chili oil served with house buttermilk dill

Korean BBQ Wings

$16.00

sweet & spicy bbq, scallions, sesame seeds, lime, served with house buttermilk dill

Mexican Hot Wings

$16.00

spicy hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, scallions, served with blue cheese dressing

Salt & Pepper Wings

$15.00

fried wings, salt & pepper seasoning, served with peppercorn aioli

CRAFT BURGERS

Cauliflower Corn Burger

$22.50

cauliflower corn burger, corn salsa, pickled onions, cilantro, avocado jalapeno crema, dave's vegan bun

The All American

$17.00

prime burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, special sauce

The Black Truffle

$22.50

1/2 pound wagyu burger, havarti cheese, arugula, truffle-yuzu vinaigrette, black garlic peppercorn aioli, shaved parmesan, truffle oil

The Champ

$21.00

1/2 pound wagyu burger, house buttermilk dill, blue cheese, arugula

The Mexico City

$18.50

prime burger, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion ring, pickled jalapenos, chipotle mayo

The Old Fashioned

$19.00

prime burger, cremini mushrooms, swiss, caramelized onion, horseradish sauce

The Wagyu Steakhouse

$21.00

1/2 pound wagyu burger, pepper jack cheese, crispy onions, A1 sauce & roasted garlic mayo

TX Bourbon Burger

$23.00

prime burger, bacon, longhorn colby, crispy onion ring, TX bourbon bbq sauce, peppercorn mayo, coffee bbq rub

SANDWICH

BT Hot Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

crispy chicken, hot chili oil, black garlic & chili seasoning, pickle chips, house buttermilk dill, parsley

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

buttermilk coleslaw, cilantro, fresh lime, spicy mayo, korean bbq

The Cali Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

grilled chicken, swiss, truffle mayo, sliced avocado, pickled onion

FRIES & RINGS

House Made Onion Rings

$8.00

served with a house sauce of your choice

Idaho Fries

$7.00

served with a house salad of your choice

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

served with a house salad of your choice

Texas BBQ Fries

$13.00

ground beef, queso, TX Bourbon BBQ sauce, coffee BBQ seasoning, chili oil, scallions

Black Tap Hot Fries

$11.00

hot chili oil, kosher pickles, house buttermilk dill, scallions

SAUCES

A1 Sauce

$1.00

Avocado Jalapeno Crema

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buttermilk Dill

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Chipotle Buttermilk

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Creamy Horseradish

$1.00

Korean BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Lime Honey Mustard

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Peppercorn Aioli

$1.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Special Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Truffle Mayo

$1.00

TX BBQ Sauce

$1.00