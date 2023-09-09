Black Tap Burger Dallas
NA BEVS
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Coke Zero
Cold Brew
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
House Made Iced Tea
House Made Lemonade
Milk
Orange Fanta
Passionfruit Lemonade
Seasonal Lemonade
Sparkling Water
Sprite
Still Water
Strawberry Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Black Ice Tea
THE CRAZY SHAKE
Bam Bam Shake
fruity pebbles shake. vanilla frosted rim with fruity pebbles topped with a fruity pebbles rice krispy treat, strawberry pop tart, laffy taffy, whipped cream & a cherry
Brooklyn Black Out Shake
chocolate shake, chocolate frosted rim with mini chocolate chips topped with two chocolate brownies, whipped cream & chocolate drizzle
Cakeshake Shot
vodka, amaretto, irish cream, vanilla soft serve, cake batter frosted rim with rainbow sprinkles
Cookies n' Cream Supreme Shake
oreo shake, vanilla frosted rim with crushed oreos topped with a 'cookies 'n cream' sandwich, crumbled oreo, whipped cream & chocolate drizzle
Rock & Road
root beer whiskey, white chocolate liqueur, baileys, chocolate syrup, soft serve, marshmallow whip cream, chocolate drizzle
Strawberry Shortcake Shake
strawberry shake, vanilla frosted rim with crumbled cake topped with a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, pink & white twisty pop, whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, crumbled cake & a cherry
Sweet 'n 'Salty Shake
peanut butter shake, chocolate and peanut butter frosted rim with chocolate gems & peanut butter cups topped with a sugar daddy, pretzel rods, chocolate covered pretzel, whipped cream, caramel & chocolate drizzle
The Cakeshake
cake batter shake, vanilla frosted rim with rainbow sprinkles topped with a funfetti cake slice, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles & a cherry
The Cinnamon Bun Shake
cinnamon toast crunch shake, cream cheese frosted rim with crushed cinnamon toast crunch topped with a cinnamon roll, whipped cream & cinnamon sugar glaze
The Cookie Shake
vanilla cookie shake, vanilla frosted rim with cookie crumbles topped with a 'cookiewich,' crumbled cookies, chocolate chips, whipped cream & chocolate drizzle
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
Beer on Tap
Bishop Crackberry 16oz
mixed fruit cider
Brooklyn Lager 16oz
lager
Community Mosaic 16oz
ipa
Dank Cerveza 16oz
El Chingon 16oz
ipa
Half Life
hazy ipa
Hefeweizen 16oz
hefeweizen
Lakewood Goddess 16oz
hazy ipa
Michelob Ultra 16oz
Modelo Especial 16oz
Necessary Evil 16oz
pilsner
Texas Blonde 16oz
american blonde ale
Cans, Caps, & Seltzers
Coors Light CAN
Eight CAN
elite light lager
Four Sixes "6666" CAN
amber ale
Golden Opportunity CAN
kolsch
High Noon Watermelon CAN
vodka & soda
Lakewood Temptress CAN
imperial milk stout
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller High Life BTL
Shiner BTL
bock
Stella Artois BTL
pilsner
Upside Dawn CAN
Cocktails
BT Texas Tea
all lockwood spirits, vodka, gin, bourbon, rum, jalisco orange, lemon, sweet tea
Charged Lemonade
new amsterdam vodka, midori, lemonade, blue electric dust
Dr. Pepper Old Fashioned
balcones baby blue bourbon, dr. pepper, angostura, orange oil
Espresso Martini
vodka, mr black, cold brew, demerara
Lychee Martini
Margarita
osadia blanco, agave, lime, chili salt
Passionfruit Mojito
bacardi, passionfruit puree, mint, lime, soda
Pick a Pear a Prickly Pepper
lunazul blanco, poblano, prickly pear puree, lime
Ranch Water
teramana blanco, lime, topo chico
Slushies
Wine
Edna Pinot Noir BTL
Edna Pinot Noir GL
Justin Cab Sauv BTL
Justin Cab Sauv GL
Terrazas Malbec BTL
Terrazas Malbec GL
Whispering Angel BTL
Whispering Angel GL
Nicolas Feuillate BTL
Nicolas Feuillate GL
Gotham Pinot GL
Kim Crawford Chard BTL
Kim Crawford Chard GL
La Crema Chard BTL
La Crema Chard GL
Marlborough GL
Santa Marg Pinot BTL
Santa Marg Pinot GL
Spirits
Aperol
Averna
Campari
Carpano Antica
Fernet Branca
Fireball
Jaegermeister
Midori
Mr. Black
ST Germain
Angels Envy
Bulleit Bourbon
Evan Williams Black Label
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark
Woodford Reserve
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks Gin
Lockwood Gin
Tanqueray
El Silencio
Ilegal
Barcardi Silver
Captain Morgan
Goslings
Lockwood Rum
Ten to One White Rum
Balcones
Bulleit Rye
Old Forester
Crown Royal
Dewars White Label
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Monkey Shoulder
Altos
Casamigos Blanco
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Espolon Reposado
Osadia Anejo
Osadia Blanco
Patron Silver
Siete Leguas Anejo
Teremana Blanco
Balcones Baby Blue
Garrison Brothers
Lockwood Whiskey
TX Whiskey
Yellow Rose
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Lockwood Vodka
New Amsterdam
New Amsterdam Pink
Titos
SNACK & SIDES
Caesar Salad
lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Chicken Tenders
served with house buttermilk dill, korean bbq & lime honey mustard
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
with sesame tahini
Fried Mozz
with smoky chipotle tomato sauce
Guac & Chips
smashed avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, scallions with salsa verde
Hot Fried Pickles
served with house buttermilk dill
House Salad
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions, house vinaigrette
Queso & Chips
zesty cheese sauce with warm tortilla chips
Teriyaki Broccoli
ginger, garlic, sesame seeds, scallions
CRAFT SALADS
Black Tap Burger Salad
prime burger, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, scallions, special sauce, pickle
Crispy Chicken Caesar
crispy chicken, lettuce, roasted tomato, moroccan spice, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Texas Cobb Salad
crispy chicken, green leaf lettuce, pickled onions, smoked bacon, diced peppers, hard boiled eggs, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cotija cheese, chipotle buttermilk, cilantro
The Wagyu Salad
1/2 pound wagyu, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted tomatoes, chimichurri, shaved parmesan
WINGS
Hot Chili Wings
hot chili oil served with house buttermilk dill
Korean BBQ Wings
sweet & spicy bbq, scallions, sesame seeds, lime, served with house buttermilk dill
Mexican Hot Wings
spicy hot sauce, blue cheese crumbles, scallions, served with blue cheese dressing
Salt & Pepper Wings
fried wings, salt & pepper seasoning, served with peppercorn aioli
CRAFT BURGERS
Cauliflower Corn Burger
cauliflower corn burger, corn salsa, pickled onions, cilantro, avocado jalapeno crema, dave's vegan bun
The All American
prime burger, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, special sauce
The Black Truffle
1/2 pound wagyu burger, havarti cheese, arugula, truffle-yuzu vinaigrette, black garlic peppercorn aioli, shaved parmesan, truffle oil
The Champ
1/2 pound wagyu burger, house buttermilk dill, blue cheese, arugula
The Mexico City
prime burger, pepper jack cheese, crispy onion ring, pickled jalapenos, chipotle mayo
The Old Fashioned
prime burger, cremini mushrooms, swiss, caramelized onion, horseradish sauce
The Wagyu Steakhouse
1/2 pound wagyu burger, pepper jack cheese, crispy onions, A1 sauce & roasted garlic mayo
TX Bourbon Burger
prime burger, bacon, longhorn colby, crispy onion ring, TX bourbon bbq sauce, peppercorn mayo, coffee bbq rub
SANDWICH
BT Hot Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken, hot chili oil, black garlic & chili seasoning, pickle chips, house buttermilk dill, parsley
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk coleslaw, cilantro, fresh lime, spicy mayo, korean bbq
The Cali Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, swiss, truffle mayo, sliced avocado, pickled onion
FRIES & RINGS
House Made Onion Rings
served with a house sauce of your choice
Idaho Fries
served with a house salad of your choice
Sweet Potato Fries
served with a house salad of your choice
Texas BBQ Fries
ground beef, queso, TX Bourbon BBQ sauce, coffee BBQ seasoning, chili oil, scallions
Black Tap Hot Fries
hot chili oil, kosher pickles, house buttermilk dill, scallions