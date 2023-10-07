Popular Items

Quiche Lorraine

$14.00

swiss chard, bacon, onions, and smoked gouda quiche, choice of one side

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

scrambled eggs, sausage, corn & black bean salsa and cheddar wrapped into a burrito, red adobe sauce on the side, choice of one side

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

chicken battered in a mix of spices & hot sauce with chipotle comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles on a housemade brioche roll, choice of one side


Drinks

Freshly Brewed Hot Coffee

freshly brewed Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company's House blend

Red Eye

freshly brewed coffee with one espresso shot

Black Eye

freshly brewed coffee with two espresso shots

Purple Eye

freshly brewed coffee with three espresso shots

Americano

freshly pulled Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso shot topped with hot water

Latte

freshly pulled Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso shot topped with steamed milk

Peppermint Mocha Latte

Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso topped with steamed milk and a hint of peppermint and mocha, topped with Andes mints, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Gingerbread Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

pumpkin puree blended with all spice, cinnamon and nutmeg and topped with Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso and your choice of frothed milk

Cinnamon Bun Latte

Poor Man's Mocha Latte

Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso and creamy hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Macchiato

espresso with a dash of foamed milk

Cappuccino

freshly pulled Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company espresso shot topped with frothy, steamed milk

Cold Brew

your favorite Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company cold brew over our house-made coffee ice cubes

Nitro Cold Brew

Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company cold brew charged with nitrogen to give it a rich, creamy head

Espresso Shot

need a pick-me-up? we've got you covered

Chai Latte

a mix of Indian herbs and spices topped with your choice of milk to give you a creamy, caffeinated tea beverage with a kick

Honey Lavender Chai Latte

chai tea with a hint of local honey and lavender topped with your choice of steamed milk

Iced Tea

house-made freshly brewed iced tea

Hot Tea

your favorite tea bag steeped in hot water

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.00

mocha hot chocolate smoothie

Campfire Hot Chocolate

chocolatey, creamy milk topped with toasted marshmallows, chocolate chips and graham crackers

Frappe

$5.50

mocha cold brew coffee smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.50

strawberry, blueberry & banana smoothie made with yogurt, honey, and freshly squeezed orange juice

Juice

your choice of chilled, fresh juice

Soda

$3.00

your choice of canned soda

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

a favorite for all ages

Milk

Water

Eats

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

Vanilla yogurt topped with Michelle's granola, strawberries, and blueberries

Acai Bowl

$12.00

acai puree topped with honey drizzle, granola, banana, blueberries, strawberries, coconut flakes, and chia seeds

Loaded Breakfast Fries

$8.00

French fries, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, sunny side egg, comeback sauce, & scallions

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

crispy brussels topped with pecan crusted bacon and balsamic glaze

Breakfast Trio

$12.00

your choice of meat, eggs and one side

Breakfast Quinoa Bowl

$9.00

quinoa, pico de gallo, black beans, avocado, and sunny side egg topped with a spicy red pepper chimichurri

Chorizo Tacos

$12.00

scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, chorizo, and avocado in two tortillas, choice of one side

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

scrambled eggs, sausage, corn & black bean salsa and cheddar wrapped into a burrito, red adobe sauce on the side, choice of one side

Eggs Benedict

$16.00
Quiche Lorraine

$14.00

swiss chard, bacon, onions, and smoked gouda quiche, choice of one side

Original Breakfast Sammie

$12.00

egg, tomato, sausage, and cheddar cheese in a homemade croissant, choice of one side

Plain Jane Breakfast Sammie

$9.00

cheese and egg on one of our house made breads, option to add meat, choice of one side

Avocado Toast

$13.00

freshly mashed avocado seasoned with sriracha, salt & pepper and topped with two eggs your way, balsamic glaze and "everything but the bagel" seasoning on our housemade bread, choice of one side

Green Giant Omelet

$12.00

asparagus, smoked gouda, and bacon wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side

Eastern Shore Omelet

$11.00

fried scrapple and smoked gouda wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side

Crab Omelet

$15.00

local crab meat and cheddar cheese sprinkled with Old Bay and wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side

Veggie Omelet

$10.00

spinach, red onion, tomato and cheddar cheese wrapped in an omelet, choice of one side

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00+

sausage gravy poured over Stef's housemade buttermilk biscuit (available as one or two biscuits)

French Toast

$10.00
Pancake Stack

$10.00

classic pancake stack with a side of meat and choice of toppings, served with butter and syrup

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

belgian waffle with a side of meat and choice of toppings, served with butter and syrup

Crab Dip

$13.00

creamy, crab-filled crab dip topped with old bay

Turkey Chili

$8.00

sweet with a hint of heat, topped with Fritos, sour cream, and cheddar cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

chicken battered in a mix of spices & hot sauce with chipotle comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles on a housemade brioche roll, choice of one side

Country Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

cheddar stone ground grits with onions, peppers and bacon

Turkey Club

$15.00

housemade BWB bread, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce and garlic aioli, choice of one side

Seared Salmon BLT

$16.00

seared salmon, million dollar bacon, lettuce, tomato served on a house made brioche bun with Garlic Aioli, choice of one side

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Bisque

$8.00

build-your-own grilled cheese with a cup of our tomato bisque for dipping

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+

cup or bowl of our creamy tomato bisque

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

call or ask your server for details

Honey Mustard Salad with Chicken

$13.00

arugula, bacon, avocado, fresh corn, red onion, tomato, and blackened chicken topped with honey mustard dressing

Citrus Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$15.00

Kale Caesar

$11.00

chopped kale, pine nuts, and crostinis topped with house made caesar dressing and parmesan

Beet, Quinoa, and Arugula Salad

$12.00

beets, quinoa, green apple, avocado, pistachios, and goat cheese topped with a red wine vinaigrette

Chicken Poppy Salad

$11.00

spinach, chicken, walnuts, apple, and goat cheese topped with a poppy seed vinaigrette

Street Corn Tacos

$13.00

fried chicken, street corn salsa, tomatillo, queso fresco and scallions

Chicken Curry Salad Wrap

$14.00
Turkey Panini

$13.00

Sides

additional toast, meat, egg, and classic sides to spice things up

Kiddos

Kids Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

small cup of vanilla yogurt, strawberries, blueberries & granola

Kids Breakfast Trio

$7.00

kids plate of meat and eggs with your choice of side

Kids Pancake Stack

$7.00

mini pancake stack served with a side of meat

Four-Legged Friends

Dog Biscuits

$3.00

pair of two peanut butter, oatmeal and bacon biscuits

Royalty

$6.00

scrambled eggs and bacon topped with a home made dog biscuit

Pup Cup

cup of whipped cream

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

house-made blueberry muffins

Cranberry-Orange Muffin

$2.99

muffins with fresh cranberries and a hint of orange, sweet and tangy at the same time

Olive Oil Cake

$2.99

moist cake with a poundcake-like texture, not overly sweet so it's perfect for an afternoon treat

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

$3.99

dairy and egg free

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

jumbo cinnamon roll with a cream cheese frosting pack on the side

Chocolate-Chip Banana Muffins (GF Friendly)

$2.50

housemade gluten free banana chocolate-chip muffins

Apple Dumpling

$3.00

pair of mini apple pie dumplings topped with a golden cinnamon glaze

Strawberry Turnover

$2.99

fresh, local strawberry filling wrapped in a pastry crust

Blueberry Turnover

$2.99

fresh, local blueberry filling wrapped in a pastry crust

Peach Turnover

$2.99

fresh, local peach filling wrapped in a pastry crust

Pain au Chocolat

$2.99

flaky croissant filled with chocolate, pair of two minis

Almond Cheese Danish

$3.99

sweet almond-cream cheese filling wrapped in a flaky croissant

Banana Bread

$14.00

loaf of Grammy Bess' famous banana bread

Banana Bread Slice

$2.50

a slice of our famous banana bread

Poptarts

$2.99Out of stock

golden pastry crust filled with strawberry jam and topped with icing and sprinkles

Death by Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.99Out of stock

chocolate cake topped and layered with chocolate frosting and chocolate chips

Chocolate Pistachio Cake Slice

$8.99

German Chocolate Cookies

$3.00

pair of chocolate cookies with german chocolate topping and a chocolate drizzle

Bread Pudding

$8.99

personal-size bread pudding, call to ask about flavors

Citrus Bread Slice (GF friendly)

$2.00

slice of lemon and orange citrus bread

Chocolate Chunk Brownies

$2.50

fudgey chocolate chunk brownie

Carrot Cake

$5.99

fan-favorite carrot cake topped with cream cheese icing (no nuts!)

Swedish Cardamom Rolls

$3.99

pair of two buttery, flaky crusts with a slight hint of cardamom spice

Mini Cheesecake Bombs

$3.99

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$12.00

Pumpkin Bread Slice

$2.50

Scone of the Day

$2.99

call to ask about flavor

Cupcake of the Day

$2.99

call to ask about flavors

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50

Holiday Cookies

$5.00
Cheesecake Bar

$3.99

bar of classic New York style cheesecake

Chocolate Situation

$4.99

chocolate tea cup shell filled with an espresso chocolate mousse, topped with ganache and a sea salt sprinkle

Poppy Seed Cake Slice

$2.50

Poppy Seed Cake

$12.00
Boujee Decorated Sugar Cookie

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee Crumb Cake

$3.99

Pecan Blondies

$3.00

Coconut Cake

$5.99

Cc Cookie

$1.50

Breads

Brioche Loaf

$7.00

Brioche Buns

$6.00Out of stock

6 housemade brioche buns

Biscuits

$4.00Out of stock

pack of 2 housemade buttermilk biscuits

Croissants

$4.00

pack of 2 croissants

Cracked Wheat Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

Retail

CBRC Coffee

$17.50

Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company's medium-roast coffee

Caffeine Molecule T-Shirt

$20.00

caffeine molecule BWB t-shirt

Caffeine Molecule Sticker

$2.00

caffeine molecule sticker for your water bottle, computer, car, etc.!

Jellyfish Ornament

$16.00
Mimosas T-Shirt

$20.00
Brunch Hat

$25.00
Smiley Hat

$25.00
Gift Card

$7.00
Breast Cancer Awareness T-Shirt

$25.00