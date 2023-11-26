Blackbird Baking Company
- Blackbird T-Shirt$25.00
Black tee with full-back logo and lettering on the left front. Sizes Sm-XXL
- Blackbird Tote Bag$20.00
Canvas logo tote - unbleached canvas with red handles.
- Blackbird Mug$12.00
Wake up with us! 16 oz logo mug. Makes a great gift, pairs well with a bag of our Rising Star Roasters custom Blackbird Blend coffee.
Drink Specials
Seasonal Pastries
- Ginger Molasses Cookie$2.00Out of stock
Chewy ginger-molasses cookie. Some of us wait all year for this one!
- Pumpkin Pecan Cookie$2.00
Popular seasonal cookie, soft muffin-like texture. Topped with pumpkin seeds for a bit of crunch.
- Cocoa-Mint Shortie$1.50Out of stock
Bite-sized chocolate mint shortbread-based cookie.
- Pumpkin Tart$5.50
Single serving mini pumpkin pie. Just the right amount of everything.
- Maple Pecan Tart$5.50Out of stock
Pecan tart sweetened with maple syrup.
Seasonal Breads
- Roasted Mushroom and Cheese Focaccia - Small$3.85Out of stock
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted mushrooms and MontAmore cheddar. Small is single-serving size.
- Roasted Mushroom and Cheese Focaccia - Large$7.50Out of stock
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted mushrooms and MontAmore cheddar. Large serves 2-4.
- Cranberry Walnut Levain$5.75
Naturally-yeasted; 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour with cranberries and walnuts.
Pastries
Cookies
- Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.85
Our award-winning chocolate chip cookie sprinkled with a dusting of coarse salt!
- Peanut Butter Cookie$1.85
If you like peanut butter, this one's for you!
- Cranberry Oat Cookie$1.85
Our take on the classic oatmeal raisin cookie, with cranberries and a touch of coconut.
- Coconut Macaroon$1.25
Small 'haystack' macaroon, sweet and rich. This is our only 'gluten free' item!
- Almond Shortbread$2.95
Layered shortbread with almond filling.
- Lemon Shortbread$2.95
Layered shortbread with house-made lemon curd filling.
- Raspberry Shortbread$2.95
Layered shortbread with raspberry jam filling.
Croissants
- Almond Croissant$3.75
Buttery, flakey croissant with almond filling.
- Apricot Croissant$3.75
Buttery, flakey croissant with apricot jam filling.
- Chocolate Croissant$3.75
Buttery, flakey croissant with dark chocolate batons in the center.
- Raspberry Croissant$3.75
Buttery, flakey croissant with raspberry jam filling.
- Plain Croissant$3.25
Classic croissant!
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.60
Buttery, flakey croissant rolled with capicola ham and MontAmore cheese.
- Spinach & Feta Croissant$4.60
Buttery, flakey croissant with spinach and feta filling.
Muffins - please note daily availabilty
- Banana Walnut Muffin$3.25
Banana Muffin with walnuts. Available every day of the week.
- Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$3.25
Available Mondays
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$3.25Out of stock
Available Tuesdays
- Pistachio Muffin$3.25Out of stock
Available Wednesdays
- Carrot Pecan Muffin$3.25Out of stock
Available Thursdays
- Blueberry Streusel Muffin$3.25Out of stock
Available Fridays
- Chocolate Cherry Muffin$3.25Out of stock
Available Saturdays
- Apple Streusel Muffin$3.25Out of stock
Available Sundays
Scones - please note daily availability
- Biscuit (Plain Scone)$2.95
Available every day: our Scone dough in biscuit shape. Great for shortcakes, biscuits and gravy, or on its own with coffee!
- Raspberry Jammer$3.25
Available every day: our scone dough in biscuit form, baked with a dollop of raspberry jam.
- Cranberry Scone$3.25
Available Mondays - Fridays
- Cheddar Chive Scone$3.50
Available Mondays
- Cherry Almond Scone$3.50Out of stock
Available Tuesdays
- Apricot Walnut Scone$3.50Out of stock
Available Wednesdays
- Apple Cinnamon Scone$3.25Out of stock
Available Thursdays
- Chocolate Almond Scone$3.50Out of stock
Available Fridays and Saturdays
- Blueberry Scone$3.25Out of stock
Available Saturdays
- Cherry Scone$3.25Out of stock
Available Sundays
- Fig Walnut Scone$3.50Out of stock
Available Sunday
Sticky Buns
Galettes and Tarts
Brownies
Coffee/Espresso/Tea - Made when you arrive!
Coffee Drinks
- Drip Coffee$2.60+
Available in our special Blackbird Blend (a darker roast) or a rotating selection of a lighter-roast option. Also available in decaf.
- Cold-Brew Iced Coffee$3.50+
Cold-brewed in house from rotating seasonal coffee varieties.
- Red Eye$3.60+
Drip coffee + espresso
- Cafe Au Lait$3.40+
Drip coffee and steamed milk.
- Cafe Au Chocolat$3.65+
Drip coffee and steamed house-made bittersweet chocolate milk. Can be sweetened to taste.
Espresso Drinks
- Latte$4.25+
Espresso and steamed milk.
- Cappuccino$3.65
Classic cappuccino: 1/3 espresso, 1/3 milk, 1/3 foam. Available in 8 oz size only.
- Mocha$4.50+
Espresso and steamed house-made bittersweet chocolate milk. Can be sweetened to taste.
- Americano$2.75+
Espresso diluted with hot water.
- Espresso$2.75+
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.50+Out of stock
Seasonal special! Espresso and steamed milk, with our house-made syrup made with real pumpkin puree!
Tea Drinks
- Chai Latte$4.25+
Spiced black concentrate steamed with milk.
- London Fog Latte$4.25+
Earl Grey Tea latte, similar to a chai latte. Not available iced.
- Iced Tea$3.00+
Brewed in-house, from our loose-leaf teas, not sweetened. Can be sweetened to taste, pairs well with many of our syrups.
- Hot Tea$2.25+
Organic loose-leaf teas from Starwest Botanicals: chose one of our popular combinations, or we can make custom combos to suit your tastes.
Kid Friendly/Non Caffeinated
Tap Water
Breads - Please note times available!
French - ready by 9:30 AM
- French Baguette$3.95Out of stock
Ready by 9:30 AM. Classic crusty baguette!
- French Epi, Large$4.25Out of stock
Ready by 9:30 AM. Baguette cut into a 'wheat stalk' shape, making it easy to pull apart and share!
- French Epi, Seeded$3.75Out of stock
Ready by 9:30 AM. Smaller Epi loaf sprinkled with poppy seeds, sesame seeds, fennel, and salt.
- French Batard$4.50Out of stock
Ready by 9:30 AM. French dough shaped into an oblong loaf.
- French Rustic (Dinner) Roll$0.70Out of stock
Ready by 9:30 AM. Classic crusty dinner roll.
- French Sandwich Roll$1.60Out of stock
Ready by 9:30 AM. Hoagie-shaped French roll.
- French Crown$11.00Out of stock
Ready by 9:30 AM. French dough formed into a decorative wreath.
Levains - ready at open (except rye)
- Country Blonde Levain - Small$5.25
Naturally-yeasted; 100% unbleached white flour
- Country Blonde Levain - Large$8.75
Naturally-yeasted; 100% unbleached white flour
- Country Brown Levain - Small$5.25
Naturally-yeasted; 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour
- Country Brown Levain - Large$8.75
Naturally-yeasted; 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour
- Multigrain Levain - Small$5.75
Naturally-yeasted; Seeded 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour. Seed mixture: sunflower, sesame, pumpkin, and flax.
- Multigrain Levain - Large$9.00
Naturally-yeasted; Seeded 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour. Seed mixture: sunflower, sesame, pumpkin, and flax.
- Cranberry Walnut Levain$5.75
Naturally-yeasted; 50% whole wheat, 50% unbleached white flour with cranberries and walnuts.
- Kalamata Olive Levain$5.75
Naturally-yeasted; 100% unbleached white flour with Kalamata olives
- Serious Wheat Levain$5.75
Naturally-yeasted; 85% whole wheat flour
- Rye Levain - Small (9:30 AM)$5.25Out of stock
Available by 9:30. Naturally-yeasted seeded rye: contains rye flour, rye flakes, whole wheat and unbleached white flour, caraway and fennel seeds.
- Rye Levain - Large (9:30 AM)$8.75Out of stock
Available by 9:30. Naturally-yeasted seeded rye: contains rye flour, rye flakes, whole wheat and unbleached white flour, caraway and fennel seeds.
Focaccias - ready by 9:30
- Rosemary Focaccia - Small$3.25Out of stock
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with fresh rosemary and salt. Small is single-serving size.
- Rosemary Focaccia - Large$6.50Out of stock
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with fresh rosemary and salt. Large serves 2-4.
- Roasted Garlic and Cheese Focaccia - Small$3.85Out of stock
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted garlic and MontAmore cheddar. Small is single-serving size.
- Roasted Garlic and Cheese Focaccia - Large$7.50Out of stock
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted garlic and MontAmore cheddar. Large serves 2-4.
- Olive & Feta Focaccia - Small$3.85Out of stock
Flat bread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with Kalamata olives and feta. Small is single-serving size.
- Olive & Feta Focaccia - Large$7.50Out of stock
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with Kalamata olives and feta. Large serves 2-4.
- Onion & Bleu Cheese Focaccia - Small$3.85Out of stock
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted onions and bleu cheese. Small is single-serving size.
- Onion & Bleu Cheese Focaccia - Large$7.50Out of stock
Flatbread round, dough made with olive oil. Topped with roasted onions and bleu cheese. Large serves 2-4.
Buns - Ready by 9:30 AM
- Focaccia, Burger Buns - Plain$1.35Out of stock
Burger buns made with our olive-oil based focaccia dough.
- Focaccia, Burger Buns - Seeded$1.35Out of stock
Burger buns made with our olive-oil based focaccia dough, topped with sesame seeds
- Focaccia Slider Bun$0.85Out of stock
Slider buns made with our olive-oil based focaccia dough.
Ciabatta - ready by 9:30
- Ciabatta Roll$2.00Out of stock
Italian 'Slipper' loaf, in a smaller size. Crusty exterior, lacey interior. Table bread that is best for tearing and dipping, not ideal for slicing for sandwiches.
- Ciabatta Loaf$3.50Out of stock
Italian 'Slipper' loaf. Crusty exterior, lacey interior. Table bread that is best for tearing and dipping, not ideal for slicing for sandwiches.
Challah - Fridays after 11 AM
- Plain Challah$5.50Out of stock
Jewish egg bread, available Fridays only after 11 AM.
- Poppyseed Challah$5.50Out of stock
Jewish egg bread, topped with poppy seeds, available Fridays only after 11 AM.
- Raisin Challah$5.95Out of stock
Jewish egg bread with raisins, available Fridays only after 11 AM.
- Sesame Challah$5.50Out of stock
Jewish egg bread, topped with sesame seeds, available Fridays only after 11 AM.
Drinks - Bottles & Cans
Water/Juice
Soda
Grocery
Coffee Beans
- Rising Star Blackbird Blend, 12 oz$16.00
A custom blend made just for us by local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters. This is our dark roast blend we serve every day.
- Rising Star Brazil Decaf, 12 oz$16.00
Our house decaf blend by local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters.
- Rising Star Apocalypto, 12 oz$16.00
Our house espresso blend by local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters.
- Rising Star Passeio, 12 oz$16.00
By local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters.
- Rising Star Winter Blend - 12 oz$16.00
By local roaster Rising Star Coffee Roasters.
Mustard
- Old Brooklyn Original IPA Mustard, 6oz$6.00
Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Contains: Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Salt, Spices
- Old Brooklyn Pepped Up Mustard, 6 oz$6.00
Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Contains: Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Spices
- Old Brooklyn Berry Bourbon Mustard, 6oz$8.00
Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Contains: Water, Blueberries, Dried Cranberries (cranberries, sugar, sunflower oil), Vinegar, Brown Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Sugar, Kosher Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, Bourbon, Orange Juice, Vanilla Bean Extract
- Old Brooklyn Bohemian Blend Mustard, 6 oz (Copy)$6.00
Made by local cheesemonger Old Brooklyn Cheese Company. Flavor Profile: Spicy, CLE Kraut, Pickled Mustard Seeds. Contains: Vinegar, Mustard Seeds, Beer (water, barley, hops), Jalapeno Peppers, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Spices
Jam
- Home Pantry Blackberry Lavender Jam, 6 oz$7.50
Made right here in Cleveland!
- Home Pantry Blueberry Chamomile Jam, 6 oz$7.50
Made right here in Cleveland!
- Home Pantry Hot Pepper Jam, 6 oz$7.50
Made right here in Cleveland!
- Home Pantry Raspberry Almond Jam, 6 oz$7.50
Made right here in Cleveland!
- Home Pantry Strawberry Rose Jam, 6 oz$7.50
Made right here in Cleveland!
Honey
- Akron Honey - Raw, 11 oz$12.99
Raw Ohio wildflower honey. Light blend of honey made by honeybees raised by responsible keepers around Ohio. 11 ounces.
- Akron Honey - Bourbon Barrel, 11 oz$14.99
Raw Ohio wildflower honey infused with cubes from bourbon barrel cubes. Light blend of honey made by honeybees raised by responsible keepers around Ohio. 11 ounces.
- Akron Honey - Habanero Hot, 11 oz$14.99
Raw Ohio wildflower honey infused with habanero peppers, creating a 'slow burn' heat. 11 ounces.
- Akron Honey - Hibiscus, 11 oz$14.99
Raw Ohio wildflower honey infused with hibiscus flowers, exploding with fruity and floral notes. Honey made by honeybees raised by responsible keepers around Ohio. 11 ounces.
Merchandise
- Gift Certificate $5$5.00
$5 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.
- Gift Certificate $10$10.00
$10 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.
- Gift Certificate $20$20.00
$20 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.
- Gift Certificate $25$25.00
$25 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.
- Gift Certificate $50$50.00
$50 gift certificate, personalization fields are left blank for you to complete! If you wish to have a certificate shipped as a gift, please visit our website: blackbirdbaking.com and click on the 'SHOP' tab.