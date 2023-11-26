Popular Items

Coffee/Espresso/Tea - Made when you arrive!

Coffee Drinks

Espresso Drinks

Tea Drinks

Kid Friendly/Non Caffeinated

Tap Water

Breads - Please note times available!

French - ready by 9:30 AM

Levains - ready at open (except rye)

Levains are naturally yeasted from a starter. We make them in a variety of grain options, and they are perfect for sandwiches of all kinds.

Focaccias - ready by 9:30

Buns - Ready by 9:30 AM

Ciabatta - ready by 9:30

Challah - Fridays after 11 AM

Drinks - Bottles & Cans

Water/Juice

Soda