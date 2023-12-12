2x points for loyalty members
Blackbird Doughnuts® Kilmarnock Street Fenway
DOUGHNUTS
- COMMON ALLERGENS IN OUR DOUGHNUTS
MILK | EGG | PEANUT* | SOY | WHEAT | TREE NUT* | SESAME | CORN | FRUIT | SPICES | *may contain ingredients processed or produced with nuts*
- PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER
OF ANY ALLERGIES!
- ASSORTED DOZEN$42.00
one each: blackbird, chocolate old fashioned, gingerbread, peppermint chocolate, vanilla glazed, chocolate sprinkle, salted toffee, Boston Cream, (v) vanilla sprinkle, (v) mixed berry jam bismarck, (v) cranberry orange, honey braid
- CLASSIC 6-PACK$21.00
one each: blackbird | chocolate old fashioned | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | boston cream bismarck
- BUILD YOUR OWN BOX | half dozen or more
select 6 - 12 doughnuts of your choice!
- CINNAMON ROLL$4.00
brioche, cinnamon + brown sugar, cream cheese glaze
- GINGERBREAD MINIS$4.00
4 pack of gingerbread cake minis with ginger glaze
- THE BLACKBIRD$3.50
vanilla bean cake, vanilla glaze
- GINGERBREAD CAKE$3.50
gingerbread cake, ginger glaze
- CHOCOLATE OLD FASHIONED$3.50
chocolate cake, vanilla glaze
- PEPPERMINT CHOCOLATE$3.50
chocolate cake, peppermint glaze, crushed candy canes
- VANILLA GLAZED$3.85
brioche, vanilla glaze
- CHOCOLATE SPRINKLE$3.85
brioche, chocolate glaze + sprinkles
- SALTED TOFFEE$3.85
brioche, toffee glaze, salt
- HONEY GLAZED BRAID$3.85
brioche twist, honey glaze
- BOSTON CREAM BISMARCK$4.00
filled brioche, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate glaze
- EGGNOG BISMARCK$4.00
filled brioche, eggnog pastry cream, cinnamon-bourbon glaze
- CHURRO$3.85
brioche, honey butter glaze, cinnamon sugar, chocolate drizzle
- SNOWBALL$3.50
brioche, marshmallow-coconut glaze, coconut
- (v) VANILLA SPRINKLE$3.85Out of stock
vegan brioche, vanilla glaze, sprinkles
- (v) CRANBERRY ORANGE GLAZED$3.85
vegan brioche, orange glaze, cranberry glaze swirl
- (v) MIXED BERRY SUFGANIYOT$4.00
filled brioche, mixed berry jam, powdered sugar
- EVERYTHING BAGEL$3.85
*savory* brioche, cream cheese, butter + everything bagel spice
BEVERAGES
ICE CREAM SANDWICHES
RETAIL ITEMS
- Blackbird "Early Bird Blend" Whole Coffee Beans (14oz)$14.00
Blackbird Doughnuts® Blend 14 oz whole bean medium roast coffee. Created for Blackbird Doughnuts® by Fazenda Coffee Roasters
- Ceramic Mug$12.00
14oz white + black speckled mug with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo
- Canvas Tote Bag$15.00
100% cotton canvas tote with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logos
- Blackbird Beanie | Black$18.00
stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo
- Blackbird Beanie | Green$18.00
stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo
- Blackbird Beanie | Pink$18.00
stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo
- Blackbird Beanie | White$18.00
stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo
- Greeting Card$5.00+
sample photo portrays Happy Birthday Card