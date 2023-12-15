2x points for loyalty members
Blackbird Doughnuts® Arsenal Yards Watertown
DOUGHNUTS
- COMMON ALLERGENS IN OUR DOUGHNUTS
MILK | EGG | PEANUT* | SOY | WHEAT | TREE NUT* | SESAME | CORN | FRUIT | SPICES | *may contain ingredients processed or produced with nuts*
- PLEASE ALERT YOUR SERVER
OF ANY ALLERGIES!
- BUILD YOUR OWN BOX | half dozen or more
select 6 - 12 doughnuts of your choice!
- ASSORTED DOZEN$42.00
one each: blackbird, chocolate old fashioned, gingerbread, peppermint chocolate, vanilla glazed, chocolate sprinkle, salted toffee, Boston Cream, (v) vanilla sprinkle, (v) mixed berry jam bismarck, (v) cranberry orange, honey braid
- CLASSIC 6-PACK$21.00
one each: blackbird | chocolate old fashioned | vanilla glazed | chocolate sprinkle | salted toffee | boston cream bismarck
- CINNAMON ROLLS$4.00Out of stock
cinnamon swirl brioche, cream cheese glaze
- GINGERBREAD MINIS$4.00Out of stock
4 pack of gingerbread cake minis with ginger glaze
- BLACKBIRD$3.50
vanilla cake, vanilla glaze
- GINGERBREAD CAKE$3.50
gingerbread cake, ginger glaze
- CHOCOLATE OLD FASHIONED$3.50
chocolate cake, vanilla glaze
- PEPPERMINT CHOCOLATE$3.50
chocolate cake, peppermint glaze, crushed candy canes
- VANILLA GLAZED$3.85
brioche, vanilla glaze
- CHOCOLATE SPRINKLE$3.85
brioche, chocolate glaze, rainbow sprinkles
- SALTED TOFFEE$3.85
brioche, toffee glaze, maldon salt
- HONEY GLAZED BRAID$3.85
brioche braid, honey glaze
- BOSTON CREAM BISMARCK$4.00
filled brioche, vanilla pastry cream, chocolate glaze
- EGGNOG BISMARCK$4.00
filled brioche, eggnog pastry cream, cinnamon-bourbon glaze
- SNOWBALL$3.85
brioche, coconut marshmallow glaze, desiccated coconut
- CHURRO$3.85
brioche, honey glaze, cinnamon sugar crunch, chocolate drizzle
- (v) VANILLA SPRINKLE$3.85
vegan brioche, vegan vanilla glaze, rainbow non-pareils
- (v) CRANBERRY ORANGE GLAZED$3.85
vegan brioche, orange glaze, cranberry glaze swirl
- (v) MIXED BERRY JAM BISMARCK$4.00
filled brioche, mixed berry jam, powdered sugar
- EVERYTHING BAGEL$3.85
brioche, whipped cream cheese, everything bagel spice
- CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.00Out of stock
- THE CHOSEN LOAF CHALLAH BREAD$9.18
HOT BEVERAGES
- DRIP COFFEE$2.50+
blackbird blend drip coffee
- ESPRESSO$2.80+
freshly brewed double-shot
- AMERICANO$3.75+
espresso, hot water
- CAPPUCCINO$4.00+
espresso, steamed milk, milk foam
- CAFE LATTE$4.00+
espresso, steamed milk
- SALTED TOFFEE LATTE$5.25+
espresso, steamed milk, house-made toffee sauce
- MOCHA LATTE$4.85+
espresso, steamed milk, house made chocolate sauce
- CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT LATTE$5.00+
espresso, steamed milk, house made chocolate and peppermint syrup
- TOASTED MARSHMALLOW LATTE$5.00+
espresso, steamed milk, house-made toasted marshmallow syrup
- CHAI LATTE$4.00+
lightly sweetened chai tea, steamed milk
- ROOIBOS LATTE$4.00+
freshly brewed rooibos tea, steamed milk
- MATCHA LATTE$4.00+
matcha, steamed milk
- LAVENDER MATCHA LATTE$4.00+
matcha, steamed milk, house-made lavender syrup
- HOT TEA$2.75+
your choice of Tazo tea
- HOT CHOCOLATE$3.25+
House-made chocolate sauce, steamed milk
COLD BEVERAGES
- COLD BREW$5.00
- NITRO COLD BREW$5.45
- BOSTON CREAM COLD BREW$5.45
- ICED AMERICANO$4.25
- ICED CAPPUCCINO$4.75
- ICED LATTE$4.75
- ICED SALTED TOFFEE LATTE$6.25
- ICED MOCHA LATTE$5.35
- ICED CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT LATTE$5.75
- ICED TOASTED MARSHMALLOW LATTE$5.75
- ICED CHAI LATTE$4.75
- ICED ROOIBOS LATTE$4.75
- ICED MATCHA LATTE$4.75
- ICED LAVENDER MATCHA LATTE$4.75
- ICED BLACK TEA$3.75
- ICED JASMINE GREEN TEA$3.75
- COKE$3.00
- DIET COKE$3.00
- POLAR SELTZER (cranberry lime)$3.00
- POLAR SELTZER (lime)$3.00
- BOXED WATER$3.50
RETAIL ITEMS + MARKET PLACE
- Blackbird "Early Bird Blend" Whole Coffee Beans (14oz)$14.00
Blackbird Blend 14 oz whole bean coffee. Medium Roast. Created for Blackbird Doughnuts® by Fazenda Coffee Roasters.
- French Press$45.00
Best for sharing and making a full-bodied cup of tea or coffee. If you are hosting a tea party or having several cups to yourself, this is the brewer for you! Matte White & shiny gold top, stainless steel.
- Lavoro Porcelain Coffee & Tea Cup$36.00
Rose Gold Lavoro Coffee, Tea Cup Series; produced by using Limoges Porcelain which is high quality. Suitable for Single & Double Espresso, Nespresso Lungo Capsule, Turkish Coffee, Tea etc. | 4.4oz
- Rainbow Jewlery Dish$5.00
This trinket dish will work so well as a ring dish holder or key tray entryway. It's one of those home décor pieces you could keep around with absolutely nothing on it, and you'll still get tons of compliments. Your squad is likely to ask where you got your cute catch-all tray from. It's definitely SNAP or Insta worthy!
- Beaded Rose Gold Old Fashion Drinking Glasses$5.00+
Sip your favorite beverages in style with our set of 6 Textured Beaded Rose Gold Glasses. Crafted from high-quality glass, these ribbed drinking glasses feature a unique hobnail texture that catches the light beautifully and feels great in your hand. The vintage-inspired design adds a touch of elegance to any table setting, making them perfect for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a relaxing drink at home. These versatile glasses are ideal for serving cocktails, water, juice, or any other beverage of your choice. The 10 oz. size is perfect for small and large gatherings, while the set of 6 ensures you'll always have enough glasses for your guests.
- Cold Brew Coffee Soy Candle$9.00+
This candle is made with 100% natural soy wax and non-toxic oils, and it's hand-poured in small batches to ensure quality. The scent is a perfect blend of rich, roasted coffee beans and smooth, creamy milk, and it's sure to wake you up and start your day right. The candle comes in a 9oz amber jar or a 4oz amber jar. It's the perfect size for your nightstand, desk, or coffee table, making it a great gift for any coffee lover. 9oz Jar: 50 hours burn time 4oz Jar: 25 hours burn time
- Doughnut Tasting Journal$5.00
33 Doughnuts is a doughnut-tasting journal that provides a fun way to record pastry particulars in a small, convenient notebook format. Based on the format of other "33" books, this journal does away with the flavor wheel in favor of an "Eater's Rendering" area that allows you to record the visual attributes of the doughnuts you sample. Think of it as a super sweet sketchbook.
- Ceramic Mug$12.00
14oz white + black speckled mug with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo
- Blackbird Beanie | Black$18.00
stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo
- Blackbird Beanie | Green$18.00
stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo
- Blackbird Beanie | Pink$18.00
stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo
- Blackbird Beanie | White$18.00
stretchy knit beanie with embroidered black Blackbird Doughnuts® logo
- Canvas Tote Bag$15.00
100% cotton canvas tote with black Blackbird Doughnuts® logos
- Greeting Card$0+
sample photo portrays Happy Birthday Card