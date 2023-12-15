Beaded Rose Gold Old Fashion Drinking Glasses

$5.00 +

Sip your favorite beverages in style with our set of 6 Textured Beaded Rose Gold Glasses. Crafted from high-quality glass, these ribbed drinking glasses feature a unique hobnail texture that catches the light beautifully and feels great in your hand. The vintage-inspired design adds a touch of elegance to any table setting, making them perfect for entertaining guests or simply enjoying a relaxing drink at home. These versatile glasses are ideal for serving cocktails, water, juice, or any other beverage of your choice. The 10 oz. size is perfect for small and large gatherings, while the set of 6 ensures you'll always have enough glasses for your guests.