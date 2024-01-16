Blackbird
Food
Dim Sum
- Cantoneses Eggroll$7.00
shrimp, pork, cabbage, duck sauce, chinese mustard
- Spicy Pork Wontons$13.00
steamed, cilantro, sichuan chili sauce
- Pork Banh Mi Bun$6.00
Pickle Vegetables, Cilantro, Kewpie
- Mongolian Brisket Bao Bun$6.00
green apple, pickled fresno, hoisin
- Truffle Mushroom Bao Bun$6.00
Teriaki, Shiso, Pickled Cucmber, Kewpie
- Short Rib and Bone Marrow Dumplings$16.00
soy, garlic, chili, seasame seed
- Crab Rangoons$16.00
scallion, sweet and sour sauce
- Lobster Wonton Cone$27.00
Yuzu, Spicy Mayo, Cilantro
- Side rice
Small Plates
- Wonton Soup$8.00
pork wontons, spring onion, bok choy
- Spicy Marinated Korean Pickles$5.00
cucumber, kimchi, gochugaru GF
- Wok Charred Edamame$10.00
soy,chili, garlic V, VG
- Tuna Crispy Rice$18.00
scallion, wasabi tobiko
- Truffle Salmon Crispy Rice$18.00
avocado, spicy mayo, scallion, eel sauce
- Hamachi Jalapeno$23.00
ponzu, micro shiso, cripsy rice pearl
- Duck Lettuce Cups$19.00
Pickled Vegtables, Crispy Taro, Chinatown Hosin
- Kung Pao Calamari$17.00
peanuts, scallions, chili
- Thai Beef Jerky$18.00
smoked chili sauce, black pepper, sweey soy
- Hamachi Cripsy Rice$19.00
wasbi mayo, jalapeno, GF
- Chinese BBQ Stcky Beef Short Ribs$20.00
honey soy glaze, crispy shallot
- Chicken Lettuce Cups$19.00
Pickled Vegtables, Crispy Taro, Chinatown Hosin
Seafood
- Miso Black Cod$45.00
baby bok choy, sizzling soy vinaigrette
- Crab Fried Rice$29.00
five vegatables, thai basil, egg, chili paste lime
- Garlic King Crab Noodle$48.00
lo mein noodles, lump crab, garlic, xo sauce
- Temura Oysters$21.00
Yuzu Aoli, Mango, Smoked Bacon, Kimchi
- Grilled Jumbo Shanghai Prawn$18.00
Ginger, Curry, Thai Basil, Red Tobiko
Meat/Poultry/Pork
- Bangkok Street Noodles Pad See Ew$24.00
smoked brisket, rice noodles, egg, chili, crunchy garlic
- Beef and Broccoli$45.00
10oz NY strip steak, sweet soy, chinese broccoli
- Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
- Gabby's Orange Chicken$24.00
orange peel, sweet chili, bok choy
- General Tso's Tikka Masala Chicken$25.00
hibiscus-ginger yogurt, sesame, green onion
- Pad Thai$18.00
char grilled Shrimp, bean sprouts, lime, egg, peanut, tamarind
- Pork Ribs$22.00
char siu bbq, scallion, pickled fresno chili
- Sd White Rice$5.00
White Rice
- Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends Fried Rice$23.00
five vegetables, egg
Old School
- Chow Fun$19.00
shiitake, wide cantonese rice noodles, mushroom soy, bok choy, garlic chive, truffle V, VG
- Dan Dan Noodle$19.00
minced pork & beef, pickled mustard greens, radish, sichuan peppercorn, chili oil
- BBQ Duck Fried Rice$24.00
Jurgielewicz farms duck, five vegetables, egg, chinatown hoisin
- Lo Mien$18.00
wok sauteed noodles, char grilled skirt steak, kimchi hoisin sauce
- Spring Roll$6.00
orange black bean dragon sauce V, VG
Emperor's Menu
Vegetables
- Singapore Chopped Salad$16.00
crispy taro root, peanuts, sweet & sour plumb dressing, pickled onion GF, V, VG
- Veggie Fried Rice$13.00
button mushroom, carrot, broccoli, red pepper, scallion, egg
- Brussels Sprouts$15.00
pineapple sweet & sour, korean chili thread, sesame V, VG
- Korean Cauliflower$16.00
korean fried cauliflower, chili-garlic, sesame
- Chinese Broccoli$12.00
garlic, sweet soy V, VG
Kids Menu
NA Bevs
Soda
Dessert
Desserts
- Chocolate Bomb$13.00
chocolate cake, salted peanut brittle ice cream, caramelized banana, fresh strawberries, dark chocolate sauce
- Yuzu Key lime$13.00
cinnamon graham cracker crumble, yuzu key lime custard, vanilla bean, white chocolate ganache whip
- Thai Tea Crème Brulee$15.00
black sesame tuile, seasonal berries, vanilla whipped cream
- Chinese Bread Pudding Bite$13.00
chinese 5 spice bread pudding, raspberry orange sauce, ginger vanilla anglaise, dark chocolate sauce
- Toasted Coconut Sundae$13.00
coconut gelato, candied peanut, toasted coconut, miso caramel, palm sugar whipped cream, butter cookie
- Banana Bread Fried Ice Cream$13.00
tropical fruit compote, miso caramel, rice pearls
- Celebration Platter$75.00
Chef selection of assorted desserts, Petit Fours, Seasonal Exotic Fruit And Chocolate
- Mochi$13.00
Lychee, Mango, Coconut, Passion Fruit
- Scoop of Ice Cream$6.50
- Sorbet$6.50
- Sparklers
Gluten Free Menu (Test)
Gluten Free Menu
