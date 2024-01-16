Blackbird
STARTERS
- PICKLES
assorted house pickled vegetables (gluten-free)$5.00
- OLIVES
marinated with garlic & spices (gluten-free)$9.00
- BREAD$7.00
- CHEESE
clothbound cheddar, honeycomb, durum crackers$16.00
- PATE
chicken liver pate, fennel & pickled onions, crostini$17.00
- BURRATA
housemade burrata, rhubarb compote, pistachio, saba, crostini$21.00
- MEATBALLS
Meatballs, Red Sauce, Grana Padano$23.00
- PEA PESTO
pea pesto with whipped ricotta, radishes, mint, crostini$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- TRI-COLOR
arugula, chicories, white beans, pancetta, grana padano$17.00
- CAESAR SALAD
little gem, radicchio, croutons$17.00
- KALE SALAD
toasted breadcrumbs, pecorino$17.00
PIZZA
- MARGHERITA
Tomato, hand-stretched mozzarella, and basil$21.00
- BURRATA MARG
Tomato, basil, and toasted sesame drizzle$25.00
- SPECK
Tomato, smoked prosciutto, mozzarella, taggiasca olives, chili, and basil$25.00
- RUBIA
Sweet and red onion, grana padano, rosemary, and pistachio$23.00
- FUNGHI
Mushrooms, thyme, garlic, mozzarella, and fontina$24.00
- SALSICCIA
Fennel sausage, sweet onions, and grana padano$25.00
- MOSTARDA
Prosciutto, mozzarella, and arugula$25.00
- VEGAN PIZZA
tomato, garlic, basil, onion, mushroom, olives$22.00
- KID'S PIZZA
tomato, mozzarella, grana padano$16.00