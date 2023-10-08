Black Fork Bistro 153 W Main Street
Specials
Shipley's BLT
a loaded blt, topped with extra bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and a garlic herb aioli, served on sourdough bread with sweet potato fries
WK Turkey Burger
turkey burger, topped with oven dried tomatoes, goat cheese, fresh arugula, and a lemon garlic aioli, served with your choice of fries or housemade chips
Jalapeno Popper Burger
Our classic beef patty with cheddar, pepper jack and cream cheese infused with jalapeno. Topped with battered fried jalapenos. Served with your choice of french fries or chips.
Seasonal Specials
Appetizers
Hummus Trio
classic, roasted red pepper, and black bean hummus, served with fresh-cut vegetable and house flatbread
Cheese Curds
fried cheese curds served with marinara sauce and sriracha ranch
Bavarian Pretzel
large soft pretzel, served with cheddar fondue and house mustard
Street Tacos
four street tacos, filled with local, grass-fed ground beef, topped with a black bean and corn salsa, aji guacamole sauce, fresh cilantro and lime
Loaded Jumbo Tots
oversize tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar, green onions and sour cream
Salads
Black Fork
mixed greens, candied pecans, fresh apples, croutons, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and onions served with a house-made vinaigrette
Southwestern
mixed greens, grilled chicken, black beans, grilled corn, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar cheese, and housemade crispy tortilla strips, served with a cilantro lime ranch dressing
Mohican
mixed greens, seared flank steak, hard-boiled egg, bacon, roasted red pepper, grilled onion, cucumber, fresh parmesan cheese, and croutons, served with a green goddess dressing
Cobb
mixed greens, grilled chicken, hardboiled egg, tomato, cucumber, avocado, bacon, and blue cheese served with buttermilk ranch
Sandwiches
Portobello
grilled portobello, roasted red peppers, grilled onion, spinach, provolone, and pesto on sourdough bread
Cuban
ham, bacon, pickle, swiss cheese and house mustard on sourdough bread
Turkey Bacon Melt
turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, and garlic aioli on multi-grain bread
Reuben
housemade corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
caramelized onion, bacon, tomato, muenster, cheddar, brie, and provolone on sourdough bread
Pizza
White Chicken Pizza
oven-roasted chicken, white sauce, spinach, onion, fresh mozzarella, and a three-cheese blend on house flatbread
BBQ Chicken Pizza
oven-roasted chicken, bbq sauce, onion, smoked cheddar, and a three-cheese blend on house flatbread
Margherita Pizza
fresh tomatoes, pesto, basil, and fresh mozzarella on house flatbread
Meat Lovers Pizza
pepperoni, bacon,sausage, and a three-cheese blend on house flat bread
The Brussels Pizza
shaved brussels sprouts, bacon, crispy potatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella and a three-cheese blend on house flat bread with a balsamic drizzle
Pepperoni Pizza
pepperoni and a three-cheese blend on house flatbread
Cheese Pizza
Our three-cheese blend on house flatbread
Burgers
Classic
topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and cheddar cheese
Fire Tower
topped with fried onion ring, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno jam, pickled jalapenos, and bbq sauce
Bacon & Brie
topped with bacon jam, bacon, caramelized onions, arugula, and brie
Hangover
topped with hash browns, crumbled bacon, fried egg, american cheese, and ketchup
Mushroom and Swiss
caramelized onions and mushrooms with swiss and bistro sauce
Entrees
French Onion Pork Chop
hand-cut grilled pork chop, topped with a french onion sauce and melted provolone cheese, served with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli
Basil Lemon Chicken
two grilled chicken breasts topped with oven-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, lemon butter sauce, and fresh basil, served with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli
Pan-Seared Salmon
pan-seared salmon filet with a honey balsamic glaze, served over rice pilaf with a side of roasted vegetables
Shrimp & Grits
jumbo shrimp served over cheesy grits, with chili garlic slaw, grilled corn and a sriracha drizzle
Kids Menu
Sides
Desserts
Black Fork Sundae
vanilla ice cream served over a dark chocolate brownie, with caramel sauce and candied pecans
Crème Brulée Vanilla
vanilla créme brulée served with a berry topping
Seasonal Crisp- blueberry
a generous portion of baked seasonal fruit topped with a traditional crisp crumble, and two scoops of vanilla ice cream
Cheesecake Soufflé
cheesecake soufflé, topped with fresh berries, raspberry puree and whipped cream