Specials

Shipley's BLT

$12.00

a loaded blt, topped with extra bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and a garlic herb aioli, served on sourdough bread with sweet potato fries

WK Turkey Burger

$14.00

turkey burger, topped with oven dried tomatoes, goat cheese, fresh arugula, and a lemon garlic aioli, served with your choice of fries or housemade chips

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$18.00

Our classic beef patty with cheddar, pepper jack and cream cheese infused with jalapeno. Topped with battered fried jalapenos. Served with your choice of french fries or chips.

Seasonal Specials

Fall Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Appetizers

Hummus Trio

$12.00

classic, roasted red pepper, and black bean hummus, served with fresh-cut vegetable and house flatbread

Cheese Curds

$8.00

fried cheese curds served with marinara sauce and sriracha ranch

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.00

large soft pretzel, served with cheddar fondue and house mustard

Street Tacos

$14.00

four street tacos, filled with local, grass-fed ground beef, topped with a black bean and corn salsa, aji guacamole sauce, fresh cilantro and lime

Loaded Jumbo Tots

$10.00

oversize tater tots topped with bacon, cheddar, green onions and sour cream

Salads

Black Fork

$12.00

mixed greens, candied pecans, fresh apples, croutons, dried cranberries, goat cheese, and onions served with a house-made vinaigrette

Southwestern

$15.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, black beans, grilled corn, pico de gallo, avocado, cheddar cheese, and housemade crispy tortilla strips, served with a cilantro lime ranch dressing

Mohican

$16.00

mixed greens, seared flank steak, hard-boiled egg, bacon, roasted red pepper, grilled onion, cucumber, fresh parmesan cheese, and croutons, served with a green goddess dressing

Cobb

$15.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, hardboiled egg, tomato, cucumber, avocado, bacon, and blue cheese served with buttermilk ranch

Soups

Tomato Basil

a classic homemade tomato and basil soup

French Onion

Sandwiches

Portobello

$14.00

grilled portobello, roasted red peppers, grilled onion, spinach, provolone, and pesto on sourdough bread

Cuban

$15.00

ham, bacon, pickle, swiss cheese and house mustard on sourdough bread

Turkey Bacon Melt

$15.00

turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone, and garlic aioli on multi-grain bread

Reuben

$15.00

housemade corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on marbled rye bread

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$15.00

caramelized onion, bacon, tomato, muenster, cheddar, brie, and provolone on sourdough bread

Pizza

White Chicken Pizza

$14.00

oven-roasted chicken, white sauce, spinach, onion, fresh mozzarella, and a three-cheese blend on house flatbread

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

oven-roasted chicken, bbq sauce, onion, smoked cheddar, and a three-cheese blend on house flatbread

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

fresh tomatoes, pesto, basil, and fresh mozzarella on house flatbread

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

pepperoni, bacon,sausage, and a three-cheese blend on house flat bread

The Brussels Pizza

$14.00

shaved brussels sprouts, bacon, crispy potatoes, pesto, fresh mozzarella and a three-cheese blend on house flat bread with a balsamic drizzle

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

pepperoni and a three-cheese blend on house flatbread

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Our three-cheese blend on house flatbread

Burgers

Classic

$16.00

topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and cheddar cheese

Fire Tower

$18.00

topped with fried onion ring, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno jam, pickled jalapenos, and bbq sauce

Bacon & Brie

$18.00

topped with bacon jam, bacon, caramelized onions, arugula, and brie

Hangover

$18.00

topped with hash browns, crumbled bacon, fried egg, american cheese, and ketchup

Mushroom and Swiss

$18.00

caramelized onions and mushrooms with swiss and bistro sauce

Entrees

French Onion Pork Chop

$22.00

hand-cut grilled pork chop, topped with a french onion sauce and melted provolone cheese, served with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli

Basil Lemon Chicken

$22.00

two grilled chicken breasts topped with oven-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, lemon butter sauce, and fresh basil, served with garlic mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli

Pan-Seared Salmon

$24.00

pan-seared salmon filet with a honey balsamic glaze, served over rice pilaf with a side of roasted vegetables

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00Out of stock

jumbo shrimp served over cheesy grits, with chili garlic slaw, grilled corn and a sriracha drizzle

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Redbird Sliders

$10.00

Kid's Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Sundae

$6.00

Sides

Additional Side

$4.00

Desserts

Lemon poppy cheesecake

Black Fork Sundae

$12.00

vanilla ice cream served over a dark chocolate brownie, with caramel sauce and candied pecans

Crème Brulée Vanilla

$9.00

vanilla créme brulée served with a berry topping

Seasonal Crisp- blueberry

$12.00

a generous portion of baked seasonal fruit topped with a traditional crisp crumble, and two scoops of vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake Soufflé

$10.00

cheesecake soufflé, topped with fresh berries, raspberry puree and whipped cream

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Peach Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Bottled rootbeer

$4.00

Mellow yellow

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Red bull

$4.00

Sauces

Sauce Type