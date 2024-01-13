Blackstone - NEW
SAT/SUN FOOD
Features
- Jalapeño Poppers$10.95Out of stock
Panko fried jalapenos with a chipotle lime aioli!
- Soup Du Jour$6.00
Changes Monthly! We have Lobster Bisque!
- Meatloaf$18.99
Sweet & Tangy glazed meatloaf with mashed potatoes, flash fried green beans and a demi glace.
- Espresso & Raspberry Duo Creme Brulee$12.00
Duo Creme Brulee - Espresso & Raspberry!
Starters
- Pretzel Bites$9.00
With gouda cheese sauce!
- Alehouse Onion Strings$7.00
Fresh onions thinly sliced then breaded and fried golden brown. Served with ranch.
- Burrata$13.45
Rich and creamy mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and garlic pesto. Served with french bread and drizzled with balsamic.
- Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Hearty portion of tortilla chips with a side of our house-made guacamole.
- Chips & Salsa$6.95
Hearty portion of tortilla chips with a side of our house-made salsa.
- Two Chicken Fingers$8.50
Two freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tenders with choice of sauce, celery, and ranch. Please select if you'd like it tossed or on the side.
- Four Chicken Fingers$15.25
Four freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tenders with choice of sauce, celery, and ranch.
- Cheese Curds$9.45
local Kalona cheese curds, hand-breaded and flash-fried with BlackStone ranch
- Smoke House Nachos$16.45
House-made chips topped with melted cheese, fried jalapeños, Cedar Ridge Bourbon BBQ, braised brisket, and green onions.
- Fried Pickles$9.95
Golden brown, panko crusted pickles with our famous ranch!
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.25
House-made spinach artichoke with with tortilla chips!
Greens & Soup
- BlackStone Salad$8.45
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, and croutons. Served with BlackStone ranch.
- Caesar Salad$7.45
Romaine, garlic croutons, and parmesan. Served with caesar dressing.
- Greek Salad$8.45
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, and feta. Served with Greek dressing.
- Southwest Chicken Salad$15.45
Romaine, corn, black bean, onion, red and green peppers, and tortilla stripstopped with chickenserved with our blackstone ranch
- Thai Cobb Salad$15.95
Shredded lettuce, diced chicken, bacon, carrots, cherry tomatoes, egg, avocado, and crispy rice noodles. Served with a ginger sesame vinaigrette.
- Tuna Poke Bowl$16.95
This delicious dish includes tuna, avocado, edamame, carrot, daikon, rice, local greens, ginger sesame dressing, sriracha aioli, toasted sesame.
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
Our famous chicken tortilla with adobo shredded chicken, onions, and chipotle spice. Topped with tortilla strips.
- French Onion Soup$6.00
Yellow onions, sherry, and beef stock baked in a crock with croutons and Swiss cheese.
Hands On
- Barbacoa Melt$14.25
Barbacoa, BBQ, swiss, sauteed onions & mushrooms on sourdough bread! Choice of side.
- BlackStone Sliders$9.95
Your choice of cheeseburger or grilled chicken with pickles & sriracha aioli on the side. Your choice of side.
- Black & Bleu Burger$14.75
IT'S BACK! Our famous burger with creole seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles, and onion strings on a brioche bun! Choice of side.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.95
buttermilk marinated chicken, fried, sliced pickles & slaw on a brioche bun, and your choice of mild, sweet & spicy, BBQ, or maple hot. Please select if you'd like it tossed or on the side.
- Meltaway Club$14.25
A BlackStone classic with ham, turkey, Swiss, cheddar, garlic mayo, bbq, on a sourdough bun. Choice of side.
- Turkey BALT$13.95
Honey turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and aioli on wheat.
- Fish Tacos$15.95
Three crispy white fish, spicy slaw, honey chipotle aioli, flour tortillas. Served with a side of chips & salsa.
- Fire Mouth$14.45
Creole seasoned, giardiniera, pepper jack, and sriracha aioli. Choice of side.
- McMurray$15.95
Jameson maple bacon, sautéed onions, mushrooms, cheddar, and Guiness aioli.
- Old Faithful$14.45
Don't mess with a good thing! Bacon and cheddar with our tasty burger. Add lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles on request.
- Pesto Mushroom (V/DF)$14.95
This special dish is dairy free and vegan with herb roasted mushrooms, vegan pesto cream cheese, local sprouts, and tomatoes on sourdough bread. Substitute with gluten free bread if necesssary:)
- SW Chicken Wrap$16.25
Yes, we made it into a wrap! Romaine, BlackStone ranch, our black bean red onion corn mix, with grilled chicken breast & tortilla strips! Choice of side.
Mains
- Bubbly Mac & Cheese$14.95
A true house favorite - Swiss, asiago, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses with crispy bacon mixed in. Served with a side of house-made chips.
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$15.45
Mild sauce, celery, green onions, mozzarella. Topped with onion strings and a ranch drizzle.
- Eggplant Parmesan$14.45
panko fried eggplant, house-made marinara, mozzarella, asiago, local sprouts
- Flynn's Baked Pasta$18.95
Italian sausage, angus beef, pepperoni, sautéed red peppers and onions, three cheeses, house made marinara and penne noodles served with toasted garlic bread.
- Mediterranean Chicken$20.95
Two 6 oz grilled chicken breasts with kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta, cherry tomatoes, red onions, tapenade, and greek dressing
- Nay's Pasta$19.95
Sautéed shrimp, tomatoes, and linguine tossed in creamy garlic sauce.
- Iowa Tomahawk Pork Chop$23.95
An Iowa Classic.. 12oz. marinated & grilled, demi-glace, roasted vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes.
- Roasted Salmon$23.95
8 oz salmon, sweet potatoes, edamame salad, white balsamic glaze, local sprouts
- Satay Sampler$19.95
Chicken, beef, and shrimp skewers, wasabi cream, teriyaki, and sriracha aioli.
- Supreme Flatbread$15.95
sausage, beef, peppers, onions, pepperoni, mushrooms, marinara, mozzarella
- Villa Sirloin$28.95
8 oz Iowa raised sirloin charbroiled to your liking. Served with onion strings, demi-glace and garlic mashed potatoes
- New York Strip$37.95
12oz NY Strip! Paired with our garlic butter, green onion, roasted veggies, and garlic mashed potatoes!
- Monterrey Flatbread$14.75
What's better than Spinach Artichoke Dip and pizza?! Why not combine it:) Spinach artichoke dip, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese!
- Pasta Primavera$13.95
Creamy herb sauce, zucchini, squash, peppers, onions, mushrooms, green onion, and garlic bread! Add a shrimp or chicken skewer (+$6)
- Seared Ahi Tuna$35.00
IT'S BACK! Sesame crusted rare tuna, with teriyaki, wasabi cream, sriracha aioli, daikon, carrots, and a side of Miaggi Beans!
Sides
- French Fries$6.00
Standard cut french fries deep fried until crispy and golden brown.
- Fresh Fruit$6.00
Cantaloupe and honeydew melon cubes with strawberries. Subject to change due to seasonality.
- House-Made Chips$6.00
House-made potato chips sliced thin and friend to a golden brown.
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$6.00
Creamy garlic mashed potatoes garnished with parsley.
- Side Mac & Cheese$6.00
Swiss, asiago, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses with crispy bacon mixed in.
- Side Roasted Vegetables$6.00
- Miaggi Beans$6.00Out of stock
Deep fried green beans tossed in soy sauce, sesame oil, steak seasoning, and sesame seeds.
- Side BlackStone Salad$6.00
Half portion of local greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, croutons, BlackStone ranch.
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Half portion of romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing
Kids Menu
- Kids Cheese Flatbread$8.00
A half slice of our flatbread covered with our red sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Grilled Cheese$8.00
Served with your choice of chips, fries, or fresh fruit.
- Kid's Chicken Tender$8.00
One freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tender. Served with your choice of chips, fries, or fresh fruit.
- Mini Mac & Cheese$8.00
Swiss, asiago, parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses. Add bacon on request!
- Tom's Slider$8.00
Choice of hamburger or grilled chicken. Served with chips, fries, or fresh fruit.
Dessert
DRINK
House Cocktails
- Berry Brew Mule$11.00
- Four Roses Old Fashioned$11.00
- Island Fire Margarita$10.00
Hornitos, Triple Sec, jalapeno, pineapple, strawberry, Tajin
- Loo-Loo Lemonade$9.00
Tito's, Saint Germain, mango, jalapeno
- Melon Burst Margarita$13.00
- Oopsie Berries$14.00
- Razzy Mule$11.00
muddled raspberries, lime simple syrup, raspberry syrup, Bacardi Razz, ginger beer
- Raspberry Whiskey Sour$12.00
Four Roses Yellow Label, Cointreau, raspberry, egg whites, house made sour
- Signature Old Fashioned$11.00
Buffalo Trace, and a secret .... we'll never tell!
- Swisher Smash$13.00
BlackStone Cedar Ridge Rye, Domaine de Canton, peach
- Smokey Old Fashion$11.00
MARTINIS
- *007$12.00
Choice of Ketel One vodka or Tanqueray gin, dry vermouth, olives... "Shaken, not stirred".
- Berries & Cream$12.00
- Brotini$11.00
- Espresso Martini$11.00
Tito's, Kahlua, espresso blend
- Forbidden Tequini$9.00
Jose Cuervo Gold, Pama, triple sec, house made margarita mix
- French Gimlet$11.00
Tito's, Saint Germain, lime
- Fire Lily$13.00
- Hot & Dirty$12.00
Ketel One, olive juice, pepperoncini and jalapeno olive skewer
- Pamatini$12.00
Absolut Citron, pama, cranberry, lime
- Raspberry Lemon Drop$10.00
Absolut Citron, triple sec, raspberry
- Salty Caramel Cookie$10.00
- S'MORES$10.00
whipped vodka, creme de cacao, Rumchata
- Surfer's Sunrise$9.00
mango vodka, Malibu, pineapple, cranberry
- Snickers Martini$12.00