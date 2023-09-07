Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth 52 Rehoboth Ave
Food
Starters
Soup/Salad
Handhelds
Entrees
Sides
Oysters
Brunch
Brunch Sides
Kids
Dessert
N/A Beverage
Drinks
Liquor
Absolut
$9.00
Belvedere
$11.00
Deep Eddy
$9.00
Grey Goose
$11.00
Ketel Citron
$11.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Smirnoff
$9.00
Stoli
$9.00
Tito's
$10.00
Well Vodka
$7.00
Western Son
$8.00
Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay Dry
$9.00
Bombay Saphire
$10.00
Hendricks
$12.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Well Gin
$7.00
Well Rum
$7.00
Bacardi
$9.00
Bacardi Limon
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Gosling's
$8.00
Meyers
$8.00
Mount Gay
$7.00
Malibu
$8.00
Appleton Estate
$10.00
Pussers Rum
$10.00
Casamigos Anejo
$15.00
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00
Corralejo Reposado
$10.00
Don Julio Blanco
$11.00
El Tesoro Repo
$12.00
Herradura Anejo
$13.00
Herradura Blanco
$11.00
Herradura Reposado
$12.00
House Tequila
$8.00
Jose Cuervo
$8.00
La Vida Mezcal
$10.00
Patron Anejo
$13.00
Patron Reposado
$13.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Tanteo
$10.00
Angels Envy Bourbon
$11.00
Angels Envy Rye
$18.00Out of stock
Basil Hayden
$15.00
Blantons
$16.00
Bulleit
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$11.00
Canadian Club
$8.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Henry McKenna 10
$13.00
House Whiskey
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Knob Creek
$11.00
Makers Mark
$11.00
Redemption Rye
$10.00
Sagamore Rye
$11.00
Seagram's 7
$8.00
Skrewball
$9.00
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
V.O.
$9.00
Whistle Pig 10yr
$18.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Balvenie 12
$12.00
Chivas Regal
$10.00
Dewars
$10.00
Glenfiddich 12
$12.00
Glenlivet
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$11.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$42.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$9.00
Laphroaig
$10.00
Macallan 12
$12.00
Monkey Shoulder
$10.00
Talisker 10
$12.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$9.00
Aperol
$8.00
Bailey's
$10.00
Campari
$8.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Hennessy
$12.00
Irish Mist
$8.00
Jagermeister
$8.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Lemoncello
$9.00
Licor 43
$8.00
Chambord
$9.00
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$8.00
Appletini
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Cold Brew Martini
$14.00
Chocolate Martini
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$12.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Gimlet
$9.00
Hot Toddy
$12.00
Hurricane
$10.00
Irish Coffee
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Madras
$8.00
Mai Tai
$11.00
Manhattan
$12.00
Margarita
$10.00
Martini
$12.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Mint Julep
$11.00
Mojito
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Mudslide
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Orange Crush
$9.00
Rob Roy
$10.00
Sazerac
$12.00
Screwdriver
$9.00
Sea Breeze
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
Tom Collins
$9.00
Whiskey Smash
$9.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
White Russian
$9.00
Grapefruit Crush
$9.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
7&7
$10.00
French Martini
$13.00
Beer
Sierra Summer
$8.00Out of stock
Aslin
$8.00
Big Oyster
$8.00
Dogfish 60min
$8.00
Guinness
$8.00
Jai Alai
$8.00Out of stock
Kona Big Wave
$8.00
Troegs Haze
$8.00Out of stock
DFH Citrus Squall
$8.00
Mango Cart
$8.00
Victory Summer
$8.00
Dewey Apple Pie
$8.00Out of stock
Fordham & Dominum Copperhead
$8.00Out of stock
Sam Summer
$8.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona Extra
$6.00
Miller Lite
$5.00
Mich Ultra
$5.00
Downeast Cider
$7.00
High Noon
$8.00
White Claw
$7.00
Nutrl Watermelon Seltzer
$4.00Out of stock
Dogfish Seltzer
$6.00Out of stock
Sam N/A
$6.00
Wine
Anchor Cabernet - GLS
$8.00
Inscription Pinot Noir GLS
$12.00
Cotes Du Rhone GLS
$10.00
Bonterra Merlot GLS
$10.00
Catena Malbec GLS
$12.00
Smith & Hook GLS
$14.00
Bonanza Cabernet GLS
$12.00
Anchor Cabernet - BTL
$32.00
Inscription Pinot Noir BTL
$48.00
Cotes Du Rhone BTL
$40.00
Bonterra Merlot BTL
$40.00
Catena Malbec BTL
$48.00
Smith & Hook BTL
$56.00
Bonanza Cabernet BTL
$48.00
Barboursville Merlot BTL
$48.00
Super Tuscan BTL
$60.00
Evening Land Pinot Noir BTL
$85.00
Viberti Barolo BTL
$90.00
Altesino BTL
$125.00
Cakebread Cabernet BTL
$150.00Out of stock
Anchor Chard - GLS
$8.00
Castello Moscato
$10.00
Nobilo Sauv Blanc - GLS
$10.00
Bravium Chard GLS
$14.00
Reichgraff Reisling GLS
$12.00
Painted Wolf Chenin GLS
$10.00
Albarino GLS
$10.00
Lugana Pinot Grigio GLS
$10.00
Anchor Chard - BTL
$32.00
Castello Moscato - BTL
$40.00
Nobilio Sauv Blanc - BTL
$40.00
Lugana Pinot Grigio BTL
$40.00
Albarino BTL
$40.00
Painted Wolf BTL
$40.00
Reichgraff BTL
$48.00
Bravium Chard BTL
$56.00
Domaine Sancerre BTL
$65.00Out of stock
Flowers Chard BTL
$95.00
Zonin Prosecco GLS
$10.00
Fleurs De Prairie Rose GLS
$12.00
Zonin BTL
$40.00
Fleurs De Prairie BTL
$48.00
Veuve Cliquot BTL
$130.00
Signature Cocktails
Beachcomber's Breeze
$15.00
Boardwalk Bliss
$15.00
Coastal Crush
$14.00
Dirty Hitch
$16.00
Drink of the Day
$12.00
Frozen Watermelon Marg
$12.00Out of stock
Grapefruit Wine Crush
$14.00
High Tide Tonic
$14.00
Lighthouse Lemonade
$15.00
Peach Crush
$12.00
Rehoboth Riptide
$15.00
Salty Sailor Spritz
$15.00
Sangria Red
$13.00
Sangria White
$13.00
Smoked Old Fashioned
$16.00
Tequila Mockingbird
$13.00
Brunch Cocktails
Private Party Cocktails
