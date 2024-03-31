Blackwater Coffee & Cafe Minnetonka WestRidge Market
DRINK MENU
SIGNATURE
- Blackwater Sesame$6.00
Latte with homemade black sesame syrup. Hot only, 16oz
- Tanka Latte$6.00
Latte with local honey and a dash of cinnamon. Hot only, 16oz
- The Symphony$6.00
Black tea • Espresso • Cream • Black Sugar, 4 movements in perfect harmony. Iced Only, 24oz
- Zesty Chill$6.00
Cold brew coffee + lemonade made with freshly-squeezed lemon juice. Iced Only, 16oz
- Vibrant Sunset$6.00
Strawberry ice cream with a splash of Roselle hibiscus/rose fruit tea
- Honey Matcha Cloud$6.00
Fluffy matcha cold foam drink with honey popping boba. Iced only, 24oz
COFFEE (Hot)
COFFEE (Iced)
BLENDED DRINKS
TEA LATTE (Hot or Iced)
MILK TEA (Iced)
- Blackwater Milk Tea$6.00
Brewed from house blend loose-leaf tea, with fresh cream, black sugar, and tapioca boba
- Mango Milk Tea$6.00
Mango black tea with fresh cream and mango popping boba
- Thai Bubble Milk Tea$6.00
Made from our own blend of thai loose leaf tea, topped with coconut jelly
- Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea$6.00
A beautifully layered drink with homemade strawberry syrup and premium matcha, topped with strawberry popping boba
FRUIT/HERBAL TEA (Iced)
- Strawberry Rose Garden$6.50
Roselle hibiscus/rose tea, topped with strawberry slushie. No caffeine.
- Hibiscus Sunshine$6.50
Roselle hibiscus/rose tea with fresh lemon syrup and lemon slices
- Kumquat Lemon Green Tea$6.50
Jasmine green tea infused with a complex citrus flavor from kumquat and fresh lemon slices.
- Mango Black Tea$6.50
Mango black tea with mango popping boba
- Passionfruit Green Tea$6.50
Jasmine green tea infused with passion fruit
FOOD MENU
BREAKFAST
- Breakfast Bagel Sandwich$6.00
Toasted bagel with egg patty, American cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Breakfast English Muffin Sandwich$6.00
Toasted english muffin, egg patty, American cheese and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$6.50
Toasted croissant with egg patty, American cheese and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Breakfast Gluten Free Sandwich$6.50
Toasted gluten free bread with egg patty, American cheese, and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon.
- Healthy Choice$6.50
Egg, turkey, pesto sauce, tomato & onion on multigrain bread
- Spicy Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Egg, sausage, pepper jack cheese and sriracha on bagel or English muffin
SANDWICHES
- Reuben$10.00
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, with thousand island dressing on pumpernickel bread
- Cuban$10.00
Roast beef, turkey, bacon, lettuce, provolone cheese, with chipotle BBQ sauce and mayo on a ciabatta bun
- Bleu Beef$10.00
Roast beef, onion, tomato, provolone cheese, with bleu cheese dressing on multi-grain bread
- Buffalo Turkey$10.00
Turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, with buffalo mayo on sourdough bread
- Tuna Melt$10.00
Homemade tuna salad and cheddar cheese on sourdough bread
- BLT$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, with mayo on sourdough bread
FLATBREAD
- Pesto Chicken Flatbread$10.00
Grilled chicken, pesto, tomato, onion, mozzarella
- Pulled Pork$12.00
Pulled pork, sriracha, jalapeno, onion, mozzarella, pineapple, topped with fresh cilantro
- Margherita Flatbread$10.00
Sliced tomato, pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, topped with basil leaves, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
- Brisket Smoked Gouda$12.00
Beef brisket, smoked gouda, pickled vegetables (jalapeno, onion, cucumber), mozzarella, topped with crispy onions
WRAPS
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, parmesan, onion, tomato, lettuce, with Caesar dressing
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, red onion, tomato, shredded mozzarella, lettuce, with southwest sauce
- Thai Chicken Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, cucumber, onion, carrot, lettuce, with Thai peanut sauce
- Garden Wrap$11.00
Tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, roasted broccoli, edamame, lettuce, with avocado ranch or pesto.
BOWL
- Oriental Chicken Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce,carrot, onion, mandarin oranges, with sesame dressing, topped with crispy noodles
- Brisket Salad$12.00
Beef brisket, spring mix, black bean, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, with avocado ranch dressing
- Ancient Grain Bowl$12.00
Ancient grains and kale, pulled pork, edamame, roasted corn, black bean, avocado slices, with house spicy mayo, topped with fresh cilantro
- Green Goodness Salad$11.00
Spring mix, roasted broccoli, cucumber, green pepper, edamame, avocado slices, with avocado ranch or pesto, topped with candied walnuts