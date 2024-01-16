Blake Orchard - Brunswick, ME 2 Station Ave, Suite 1
Bulk Peanut Butter (Ground fresh in house)
Local Herbal Tea by Brittany & Bear
Raw Juice
- 16 oz Iron Man
spinach, orange, parsley, cucumber, ginger bottled in glass. You can return your glass bottle to us for store credit!$13.50
- 16oz Skin Cleanser
cucumber, pineapple, celery, spinach, lemon bottled in glass. You can return your glass bottle to us for store credit!$12.50
- 16oz Doctors Dose
carrot, pineapple, lime bottled in glass. You can return your glass bottle to us for store credit!$13.50
- 16oz Clean Buzz
beet, pineapple, celery, ginger bottled in glass. You can return your glass bottle to us for store credit!$12.00
- 16oz The Insomniac
apple, celery bottled in glass. You can return your glass bottle to us for store credit!$11.50
Wellness Shots
Kids Smoothies (12oz)
- Strawberry Banana Kids
Your choice of mylk, strawberries, banana, date.$7.00
- Berries & Banana Kids
blueberries, strawberries, and banana.$7.00
- Peanut Butter Cup Kids
Your choice of mylk, banana, raw cacao, and honey roasted peanut butter.$7.00
- Mango Magic Kids
Your choice of mylk, orange juice, mango, carrot, and vanilla.$7.00
Superfood Smoothies (16oz)
- The Early Riser
Orange juice, your choice of mylk, mango, banana, seasonal greens, ginger, and turmeric. Garnished with chia seeds.$12.00
- Blueberry Milkshake
Your choice of mylk, blueberries, banana, hemp seeds, vanilla, and cinnamon. Garnished with hemp seeds.$11.00
- Lemon Bar
Your choice of mylk, lemon juice, lemon zest, probiotic coconut yogurt, banana, vanilla, and maca. Garnished with hemp seeds.$11.00
- Strawberry Roots
Orange juice, your choice of mylk, coconut cream, strawberries, banana, carrot, and beet. Garnished with bee pollen.$11.50
- Orange Creamsicle
Orange juice, your choice of mylk, mango, probiotic coconut yogurt, carrot, vanilla, raw honey. Garnished with chia seeds.$13.00
- Green Goddess
Your choice of mylk, mango, banana, orange, seasonal greens, spirulina, shredded coconut, local raw honey. Garnished with bee pollen and honey drizzle.$12.50
- Almond Matcha
Your choice of mylk, spinach, banana, matcha, roasted almond butter, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.$12.50
- Raw Protein
Your choice of mylk, banana, gluten free oats, honey roasted peanut butter, raw cacao powder, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.$11.00
- Dark Mocha
Your choice of mylk, nitro cold brew coffee, banana, raw cacao powder, raw cacao nibs, honey roasted peanut butter, maca, local raw honey. Garnished with chopped almonds.$11.50
- Toasted Coconut
Your choice of mylk, nitro cold brew coffee, banana, toasted coconut, vanilla. Garnished with chopped almonds.$9.00
- Strawberry Banana
Your choice of liquid, strawberries, banana, date, hemp seeds. Garnished with hemp seeds.$10.00
- Matcha Mint
Your choice of mylk, spinach, banana, matcha, peppermint, roasted almond butter, local raw honey. Garnished with cacao nibs.$13.00
- Red Velvet
Your choice of mylk, strawberries, beet, spinach, raw cacao powder, vanilla, dates. Garnished with cacao nibs.$13.00
Smoothie Bowls
- Summer Bowl
Apple juice, frozen blueberries, frozen strawberries, fresh pineapple, frozen banana, shredded coconut blended smooth. Topped with: gluten free granola, fresh fruit, honey roasted peanut butter, bee pollen, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.$14.50
- Berry Bowl
fresh banana, frozen blueberries, and frozen strawberries blended smooth. (No mylk in this bowl) Topped with gluten free granola, sliced banana, honey roasted peanut butter, pumpkin seeds, and hemp seeds.$13.00
- Green Bowl
Your choice of mylk, seasonal greens, frozen mango, frozen banana, orange, shredded coconut, and local raw honey blended smooth. Topped with gluten free granola, fresh fruit, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.$14.50
- Strawberry Bowl
Your choice of mylk, frozen strawberries, frozen banana, and hemp seeds blended smooth. Topped with: gluten free granola, fresh fruit, honey roasted peanut butter, shredded coconut, and honey drizzle.$14.50
- High Tide Bowl
Your choice of mylk, mango, lime zest, vanilla, and cinnamon blended smooth. Topped with fresh fruit, sliced almonds, and honey drizzle.$14.50
- Blueberry Lemon Bowl$14.50
- The Lovers Bowl
Your choice of mylk, strawberries, banana, beet, roasted almond butter, raw cacao, cinnamon, and raw honey blended smooth. Topped with gluten free oat & honey granola, fresh berries, shredded coconut and housemade vegan chocolate sauce.$14.75
- Chocolate Nut Bowl
Your choice of mylk, frozen banana, raw cacao powder, honey roasted peanut butter, cinnamon blended smooth. Topped with: grain-free granola, fresh berries, and housemade vegan chocolate sauce.$14.50
- Sunrise Bowl
Orange juice, coconut yogurt, pineapple, mango, strawberries, banana blended smooth. Topped with sliced almonds, watermelon, pineapple, banana, toasted coconut, and honey drizzle.$14.50
Refreshers
- Spicy Citrus Aid
Fresh pressed orange, lemon , ginger and cayenne. Served over ice.$7.00
- Sacred Love Iced Tea
hibiscus, rose, damiana, ginger, lemon balm, spearmint. Grown and Harvested locally by Brittany & Bear$4.00
- Minty Blues Iced Tea
Maine blueberries, nettle, spearmint, peppermint. Grown and harvested locally by Brittany & Bear$4.00
Wellness Drinks
- Ginger Matcha Latte
Housemade vanilla almond mylk, organic Japanese matcha, and fresh pressed ginger juice.$7.00
- Sm Iced Matcha Latte
housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.$5.00
- Lg Iced Matcha Latte
housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.$6.50
- Hot Matcha Latte
housemade vanilla almond mylk, matcha, raw honey.$6.50
- Golden Mylk Latte
housemade vanilla almond mylk, fresh pressed ginger juice, turmeric, cayenne.$6.00
- Hot Cacao
housemade chocolate almond mylk, raw cacao powder, raw honey.$6.00
- Peppermint Hot Cacao
housemade chocolate almond mylk, raw cacao powder, peppermint, raw honey.$6.50
- Cold & Flu Elixer
Hot water, raw honey, fresh pressed lemon, cayenne. Great for your immune system!$4.00
Coffee
- Superfood Coffee
Nitro cold brew coffee, housemade chocolate almond mylk, raw cacao powder, maca, raw honey.$6.50
- Sm Iced Coffee
Cold Brew brewed in house! It's a Dark Roast and it's delicious!$3.75
- Lg Iced Coffee
Cold Brew brewed in house! It's a Dark Roast and it's delicious!$4.50
- Sm Iced Raw Latte
Cold brew coffee, cashew mylk, vanilla, date (blended smooth and poured over ice)$5.00
- Lg Iced Raw Latte
Cold brew coffee, cashew mylk, vanilla, date (blended smooth and poured over ice)$6.50