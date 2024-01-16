BlasianGrill 801 Harrisburg Pike
Blasian Menu
Single Entree
Double Entree
- Double Chicken Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$15.00
- Double Steak Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$17.00
- Double Salmon Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$18.00
- Double Scallop Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$20.00
- Double Shrimp
Included Fried Rice and Choice of 1 vegetable$16.00
Combo Entree
- Steak And Shrimp Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$18.00
- Steak and Chicken Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$17.00
- Scallop and Chicken
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$18.00
- Scallop and Shrimp Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$20.00
- Scallop and Steak Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$20.00
- Scallop and Salmon Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$20.00
- Salmon and Chicken Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$16.00
- Salmon and Shrimp Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$18.00
- Salmon and Steak Hibachi
Include Fried Rice and Choice of 1 Vegetable$18.00
- Shrimp and Chicken$17.00
- Blasian Trio (Steak,Chicken,Shrimp)$20.00
Appetizers
Beverages
Merch
