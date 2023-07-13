Blasteran 272 S La Cienega
Lunch Specials
Steak Sandwich
skirt steak ( medium rare or medium temperature), lemon aioli, chimichurri, sun dried tomatoes, baby arugula, baguette or gluten free bread
Chicken Karaage Sandwich - Lunch
Japanese style fried chickne thigh, asian slaw, black garlic aioli, shishito peppers, brioche bun (prepared spicy or original)
Portobello Sandwich
Grilled portobello mushrooms, aioli, sun dried tomatoes, baby arugula, baguette or gluten free bread
Fish Tacos
Linq Cod tempura (6oz), cabbage slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, lime crema, corn tortilla
Shrimp Tacos
shrimp tempura, cabbage slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, lime crema, corn tortilla
Kalbi Tacos
Korean style marinated short ribs, cilantro, scallion, kimchi, chipotle crema, yellow corn tortilla
Pork Belly Baos
Steamed folded buns, carrots, pickled cucumber, scallion, cilantro
Caprese Sandwich
Mozzarella, basil aioli, Roma tomatoes, baby arugula, balsamic glaze, baguette
Salads
Blasteran Salad
artisan lettuce, radicchio, pineapple, bean sprouts, cilantro, cherry tomato, cucumber, cashew, sweet chili yuzu dressing
Chicken Brussels Caesar
artisan lettuce, radicchio, shaved brussels sprouts, parsley, pine nuts, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, grilled chicken breast
Gado Gado Lunch
Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, fried tofu, shredded carrots, green onion, cherry tomatoes, peewee potatoes, crispy shallots, boiled egg, peanut dressing
Lunch Light Bites
Burgers
Blasteran Burger
Wagyu beef (8 oz), remoulade, gruyère, caramelized onion, arugula, parmesan crisp, brioche bun
Cowboy Burger
Wagyu beef (8 oz), pulled BBQ short ribs, smoked bacon, blue cheese, crispy shallots, pickles, brioche bun
Big Herbivore
Impossible burger patty (8oz), tomato, red onion, baby arugula, avocado, cashew remoulade, vegan cheese, potato bun
Soups
Plates
Sides
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Prawns ( 3 pieces)
Pan Seared Scallops ( 3 pieces)
Broiled Lobster Tail (5oz)
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Hanger Steak
Chicken Karaage Sandwich
Japanese style fried chicken thigh, slaw, black garlic aioli, shishito peppers, brioche bun - prepared spicy or not spicy