Lunch Specials

Steak Sandwich

$20.00

skirt steak ( medium rare or medium temperature), lemon aioli, chimichurri, sun dried tomatoes, baby arugula, baguette or gluten free bread

Chicken Karaage Sandwich - Lunch

$19.00

Japanese style fried chickne thigh, asian slaw, black garlic aioli, shishito peppers, brioche bun (prepared spicy or original)

Portobello Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled portobello mushrooms, aioli, sun dried tomatoes, baby arugula, baguette or gluten free bread

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Linq Cod tempura (6oz), cabbage slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, lime crema, corn tortilla

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

shrimp tempura, cabbage slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, lime crema, corn tortilla

Kalbi Tacos

$20.00

Korean style marinated short ribs, cilantro, scallion, kimchi, chipotle crema, yellow corn tortilla

Pork Belly Baos

$18.00

Steamed folded buns, carrots, pickled cucumber, scallion, cilantro

Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

Mozzarella, basil aioli, Roma tomatoes, baby arugula, balsamic glaze, baguette

Salads

Blasteran Salad

$16.00

artisan lettuce, radicchio, pineapple, bean sprouts, cilantro, cherry tomato, cucumber, cashew, sweet chili yuzu dressing

Chicken Brussels Caesar

$20.00

artisan lettuce, radicchio, shaved brussels sprouts, parsley, pine nuts, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, grilled chicken breast

Gado Gado Lunch

$16.00

Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, fried tofu, shredded carrots, green onion, cherry tomatoes, peewee potatoes, crispy shallots, boiled egg, peanut dressing

Lunch Light Bites

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Curry date vinaigrette, smoked bacon, crispy shallots

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Orecchiette, gruyere, Irish white cheddar, smoked gouda, pecorino truffle, toasted breadcrumbs, chives

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$25.00

Hawaiian yellow fin tuna, avocado, house made potato chips

Burgers

Blasteran Burger

$24.00

Wagyu beef (8 oz), remoulade, gruyère, caramelized onion, arugula, parmesan crisp, brioche bun

Cowboy Burger

$27.00

Wagyu beef (8 oz), pulled BBQ short ribs, smoked bacon, blue cheese, crispy shallots, pickles, brioche bun

Big Herbivore

$26.00

Impossible burger patty (8oz), tomato, red onion, baby arugula, avocado, cashew remoulade, vegan cheese, potato bun

Soups

Laksa

$25.00

Seafood curry broth, rice noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, clams, prawn, boiled egg, tofu puffs

Corn and Crab Chowder

$25.00

Blue crab, sweet yellow corn, bacon bits, grilled baguette

Plates

Garlic Noodles

$18.00

Yakisoba noodles, oyster sauce, parmesan cheese, green onion

Salmon Plate

$28.00

8oz Grilled Faroe island salmon, roasted vegetables, potato puree

Hanger Steak Plate

$30.00

USDA prime hanger steak (8oz), chimichurri, potato puree, roasted vegetables

Desserts

Churros

$10.00

Churros ( 5 pieces) , Caramel Sauce

Sides

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Prawns ( 3 pieces)

$15.00

Pan Seared Scallops ( 3 pieces)

$16.00

Broiled Lobster Tail (5oz)

$26.00

Grilled Salmon

$17.00

Grilled Hanger Steak

$21.00

Chicken Karaage Sandwich

$19.00

Japanese style fried chicken thigh, slaw, black garlic aioli, shishito peppers, brioche bun - prepared spicy or not spicy

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Smoked Bacon (3 pieces)

$7.00

Free Range Egg (1 Egg)

$2.50

Avocados

$5.00

Mushroom Medley

$8.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Sauteed Veggies

$8.00

Potato Puree

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Small Mixed Greens

$5.00

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Salt and Pepper Fries

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Wasabi Salt Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan

$12.00

Grilled Baguette (1 piece)

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$18.00

Well done wagyu beef (8oz), cheddar cheese, brioche bun

Butter Pasta

$14.00

Yakisoba noodles, butter, parmesan cheese

Cup of Berries

$6.00