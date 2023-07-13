Main Menu

Appetizers

6pc Cheese Sticks

$6.50

12pc Cheese Sticks

$11.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.95

Pork Skins

$4.99

Poppers (6)

$3.95

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Regular Okra

$3.50

Large Okra

$5.99

Regular Corn Nuggets

$3.25

Large Corn Nuggets

$5.50

Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese Bites

$6.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.49

Southwest Eggrolls

$6.99

House Chips

$4.99

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.50

Garden Salad

$6.75

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Extra Grill Chicken

$4.00

Extra Chicken Strip

$1.50

Burgers & Hot Dogs

HB

$6.25

HBC

$9.99

DHB

$8.99

DHBC

$12.49

CB

$6.95

CBC

$10.50

DCB

$9.95

DCBC

$13.50

HBSP

$10.99

Includes fries, roll, and slaw

HD

$2.50

HDC

$6.50

2HDC

$8.50

HD (No Bun)

$2.00

CD

$2.50

CDC

$6.25

2CDC

$8.50

HB Patty

$5.00

CB Patty

$5.50

HBS Patty

$5.25

Chicken Strip Meals

2pc Chicken Strip Meals

$5.75

Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce

3pc Chicken Strip Meals

$6.99

Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce

4pc Chicken Strip Meals

$8.50

Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce

5pc Chicken Strip Meals

$9.99

Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce

6pc Chicken Strip Meals

$11.50

Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce

Single Chicken Strip

$1.50

Kids Meals

Kids 2pc Chicken

$5.50

Kids Corndog

$5.50

Kids Hotdog

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Seafood

Fried Shrimp Plate

$10.99

Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce

1pc Fish Plate

$7.95

Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce

2pc Fish Plate

$9.75

Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce

3pc Fish Plate

$11.50

Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce

Fried Oyster Plate

$11.99

Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce

Side Order of Shrimp

$5.50

Extra piece of Fish

$3.50

Order of Hushpuppies

$3.00

Side Order of Oysters

$7.50

Sandwiches & Combos

Chick Sand

$6.79

Chick Sand Combo

$9.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.79

Fish Sandwich Combo

$9.99

BLT

$6.95

BLT Combo

$10.25

Grill Chz Sand

$3.99

Grill Chz Combo

$7.50

PCS Sand

$7.99

PCSC

$11.50

Chick PCS Sand

$7.99

Chick PCSC

$11.50

S Patty Melt

$6.95

S Patty Melt Combo

$10.25

D Patty Melt

$8.95

D Patty Melt Combo

$11.95

FGT BLT Sand

$7.49

FGT BLT Combo

$10.49

Battered Wings

6pc Battered & Fried Wings

$10.99

Includes fries, roll, & choice of sauce

Extra Battered Wing

$1.25

Side Orders

Regular Fries

$2.75

Large Fries

$5.50

Feeds 2-3

Super Fries

$8.25

Feeds 4-5

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Super Onion Rings

$11.99

Tater Tots

$3.50

4 oz Coleslaw

$1.75

Super Tater Tot

$10.50

Large Tater Tot

$7.00

Large Onion Ring

$8.00

Large Sweet Potato Tot

$8.00

Super Sweet Potato Tot

$10.50

8 oz Coleslaw

$2.50

20 oz Coleslaw

$7.00

Large Chili Cheese Fry

$9.25

Dessert

Fried Pie

$3.50

Peach, apple, strawberry

Funnel Cake Sticks

$3.99

Fried Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate, strawberry, or caramel syrup

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Brownie

$1.75

New York Cheesecake

$4.49

Bundt Cake

$3.99

Homemade Cupcakes

$2.50

Homemade Cake Slice

$4.00

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$2.75

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Extras

Extra Order of Shrimp

$5.50

Extra Piece of Fish

$3.50

Extra Piece of Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Extra Chicken Strip

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$0.35

Extra Roll

$0.50

Extra Onions

$0.50

Extra Peppers

$0.50

Extra Mushrooms

$0.50

Extra Wing

$1.15

Extra Battered Wing

$1.25

Extra Steak Philly Meat

$4.00

Extra Carrots

$0.75

Extra Celery

$0.75

Extra Celery & Carrots

$0.75

Extra Cup of Pickles 2 oz

$0.50

Extra Cup of Pickles 4 oz

$1.00

2oz cup of Sauce

$0.50

4oz cup of Sauce

$1.00

Wings

5 Wing Combo

$9.50

10 Wing Combo

$14.99

6 wing combo

$9.60

5 Wings

$6.00

6 Wings

$7.19

10 Wings

$11.99

12 Wings

$14.40

15 Wings

$18.00

20 Wings

$23.98

30 Wings

$35.97

40 Wings

$47.96

50 Wings

$59.95

60 Wings

$71.94

100 Wings

$119.99

Drink Menu

Beverages

20oz Coke

$2.49

20oz Coke Zero

$2.49

20oz Diet Coke

$2.49

20oz Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.49

20oz Lemonade

$2.49

20oz Mr. Pibb

$2.49

20oz Pink Lemonade

$2.49

20oz Sprite

$2.49

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.49

20oz Unsweet Tea

$2.49

32oz Coke

$2.99

32oz Coke Zero

$2.99

32oz Diet Coke

$2.99

32oz Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.99

32oz Lemonade

$2.99

32oz Mr. Pibb

$2.99

32oz Pink Lemonade

$2.99

32oz Sprite

$2.99

32oz Sweet Tea

$2.99

32oz Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Bottle Barq's Root Beer

$2.00

Bottle Cherry Coke

$2.00

Bottle Coke

$2.00

Bottle Coke Zero

$2.00

Bottle Dasani Water

$2.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottle Fanta Orange

$2.00

Bottle Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Bottle Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

Bottle Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Bottle Sprite

$2.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Gallon Lemonade

$4.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.50

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.50

Kid's Juice

$1.25

Large Cup of Ice

$0.50

Monster Energy Drink

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Powerade Zero

$2.00

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.25

Water

Canned Beer

Busch

$2.50

Natural Light

$2.50

Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$5.00

Terrapin Los Bravos

$5.00

Terrapin Los Bravos (Game Day Special)

$3.50

Bucket of Busch

$11.25

Bucket of Natural Light

$11.25

Bucket of Terrapin Hopsecutioner

$23.75

Bucket of Terrapin Los Bravos

$23.75

Bucket of Terrapin Los Bravos (Game Day Special)

$16.25

Bottled Beer

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Dos Equis Ambar

$4.00

Dos Equis Lager

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Light

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Shock Top Belgian White

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$4.50

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Bucket of Blue Moon

$18.75

Bucket of Bud Light

$16.25

Bucket of Budweiser

$16.25

Bucket of Coors Banquet

$16.25

Bucket of Coors Light

$16.25

Bucket of Corona Extra

$18.75

Bucket of Corona Light

$18.75

Bucket of Dos Equis Ambar

$18.75

Bucket of Dos Equis Lager

$18.75

Bucket of Michelob Ultra

$17.50

Bucket of Miller Light

$17.50

Bucket of Modelo Especial

$18.75

Bucket of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$21.25

Bucket of Shock Top Belgian White

$18.75

Bucket of Yuengling Lager

$18.75

Draft Beer

Blue Moon Draft

$4.50

Bud Light Draft

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Draft

$4.00

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Pitcher of Blue Moon

$14.50

Pitcher of Bud Light

$11.50

Pitcher of Michelob Ultra

$12.50

Pitcher of Miller Light

$12.50

Wine

Blueberry Blush

$7.00

Bulldog Red

$7.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Reisling

$7.00

Tailgate Red

$7.00

Mini Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Mini Bottle of Merlot

$7.00

Mini Bottle of Moscato

$7.00

Mini Bottle of Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Spirits

Malibu Splash

$5.00

Simply Peach Spiked

$3.75

Smirnoff Ice Neon Lemonade

$3.75

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Bucket of Malibu Splash

$23.75

Bucket of Simply Peach Spiked

$17.50

Bucket of Smirnoff Ice Neon Lemonade

$17.50

Bucket of White Claw Hard Seltzer

$18.75

Margarita

$5.00