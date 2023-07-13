BLAZERS OF HARTWELL 442 West Howell Street
Main Menu
Appetizers
6pc Cheese Sticks
$6.50
12pc Cheese Sticks
$11.99
Garlic Cheese Curds
$6.95
Pork Skins
$4.99
Poppers (6)
$3.95
Fried Mushrooms
$7.50
Fried Pickles
$6.95
Regular Okra
$3.50
Large Okra
$5.99
Regular Corn Nuggets
$3.25
Large Corn Nuggets
$5.50
Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese Bites
$6.95
Fried Green Tomatoes
$7.49
Southwest Eggrolls
$6.99
House Chips
$4.99
Hushpuppies
$3.00
Salads
Burgers & Hot Dogs
Chicken Strip Meals
2pc Chicken Strip Meals
$5.75
Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce
3pc Chicken Strip Meals
$6.99
Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce
4pc Chicken Strip Meals
$8.50
Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce
5pc Chicken Strip Meals
$9.99
Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce
6pc Chicken Strip Meals
$11.50
Served with fries, roll and dipping sauce
Single Chicken Strip
$1.50
Seafood
Fried Shrimp Plate
$10.99
Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce
1pc Fish Plate
$7.95
Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce
2pc Fish Plate
$9.75
Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce
3pc Fish Plate
$11.50
Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce
Fried Oyster Plate
$11.99
Served with fries, hushpuppies, slaw, and sauce
Side Order of Shrimp
$5.50
Extra piece of Fish
$3.50
Order of Hushpuppies
$3.00
Side Order of Oysters
$7.50
Sandwiches & Combos
Chick Sand
$6.79
Chick Sand Combo
$9.99
Fish Sandwich
$6.79
Fish Sandwich Combo
$9.99
BLT
$6.95
BLT Combo
$10.25
Grill Chz Sand
$3.99
Grill Chz Combo
$7.50
PCS Sand
$7.99
PCSC
$11.50
Chick PCS Sand
$7.99
Chick PCSC
$11.50
S Patty Melt
$6.95
S Patty Melt Combo
$10.25
D Patty Melt
$8.95
D Patty Melt Combo
$11.95
FGT BLT Sand
$7.49
FGT BLT Combo
$10.49
Battered Wings
Side Orders
Regular Fries
$2.75
Large Fries
$5.50
Feeds 2-3
Super Fries
$8.25
Feeds 4-5
Chili Cheese Fries
$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
Onion Rings
$3.99
Super Onion Rings
$11.99
Tater Tots
$3.50
4 oz Coleslaw
$1.75
Super Tater Tot
$10.50
Large Tater Tot
$7.00
Large Onion Ring
$8.00
Large Sweet Potato Tot
$8.00
Super Sweet Potato Tot
$10.50
8 oz Coleslaw
$2.50
20 oz Coleslaw
$7.00
Large Chili Cheese Fry
$9.25
Dessert
Fried Pie
$3.50
Peach, apple, strawberry
Funnel Cake Sticks
$3.99
Fried Cheesecake
$6.95
Chocolate, strawberry, or caramel syrup
Banana Pudding
$4.00
Brownie
$1.75
New York Cheesecake
$4.49
Bundt Cake
$3.99
Homemade Cupcakes
$2.50
Homemade Cake Slice
$4.00
Iced Lemon Loaf Cake
$2.75
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
Extras
Extra Order of Shrimp
$5.50
Extra Piece of Fish
$3.50
Extra Piece of Grilled Chicken
$4.00
Extra Chicken Strip
$1.50
Extra Dressing
$0.35
Extra Roll
$0.50
Extra Onions
$0.50
Extra Peppers
$0.50
Extra Mushrooms
$0.50
Extra Wing
$1.15
Extra Battered Wing
$1.25
Extra Steak Philly Meat
$4.00
Extra Carrots
$0.75
Extra Celery
$0.75
Extra Celery & Carrots
$0.75
Extra Cup of Pickles 2 oz
$0.50
Extra Cup of Pickles 4 oz
$1.00
2oz cup of Sauce
$0.50
4oz cup of Sauce
$1.00
Wings
Drink Menu
Beverages
20oz Coke
$2.49
20oz Coke Zero
$2.49
20oz Diet Coke
$2.49
20oz Hi-C Fruit Punch
$2.49
20oz Lemonade
$2.49
20oz Mr. Pibb
$2.49
20oz Pink Lemonade
$2.49
20oz Sprite
$2.49
20oz Sweet Tea
$2.49
20oz Unsweet Tea
$2.49
32oz Coke
$2.99
32oz Coke Zero
$2.99
32oz Diet Coke
$2.99
32oz Hi-C Fruit Punch
$2.99
32oz Lemonade
$2.99
32oz Mr. Pibb
$2.99
32oz Pink Lemonade
$2.99
32oz Sprite
$2.99
32oz Sweet Tea
$2.99
32oz Unsweet Tea
$2.99
Bottle Barq's Root Beer
$2.00
Bottle Cherry Coke
$2.00
Bottle Coke
$2.00
Bottle Coke Zero
$2.00
Bottle Dasani Water
$2.00
Bottle Diet Coke
$2.00
Bottle Fanta Orange
$2.00
Bottle Mellow Yellow
$2.00
Bottle Minute Maid Lemonade
$2.00
Bottle Mr. Pibb
$2.00
Bottle Sprite
$2.00
Cup of Ice
$0.25
Gallon Lemonade
$4.50
Gallon Sweet Tea
$4.50
Gallon Unsweet Tea
$4.50
Kid's Juice
$1.25
Large Cup of Ice
$0.50
Monster Energy Drink
$2.00
Powerade
$2.00
Powerade Zero
$2.00
Bag of Ice
$2.00
Coffee
$2.25
Water
Canned Beer
Bottled Beer
Blue Moon
$4.00
Bud Light
$3.50
Budweiser
$3.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Corona Extra
$4.00
Corona Light
$4.00
Dos Equis Ambar
$4.00
Dos Equis Lager
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.75
Miller Light
$3.75
Modelo Especial
$4.00
Shock Top Belgian White
$4.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
$4.50
Yuengling Lager
$4.00
Bucket of Blue Moon
$18.75
Bucket of Bud Light
$16.25
Bucket of Budweiser
$16.25
Bucket of Coors Banquet
$16.25
Bucket of Coors Light
$16.25
Bucket of Corona Extra
$18.75
Bucket of Corona Light
$18.75
Bucket of Dos Equis Ambar
$18.75
Bucket of Dos Equis Lager
$18.75
Bucket of Michelob Ultra
$17.50
Bucket of Miller Light
$17.50
Bucket of Modelo Especial
$18.75
Bucket of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
$21.25
Bucket of Shock Top Belgian White
$18.75
Bucket of Yuengling Lager
$18.75
Draft Beer
Wine
BLAZERS OF HARTWELL 442 West Howell Street Location and Ordering Hours
(706) 376-4900
Open now • Closes at 8:45PM