Blazin' Bites Pizza
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
DRINKS
FOOD
DESSERTS
12 oz Soda Can
16 oz Bottled Water
DRINKS
12 oz Soda Can
Pepsi
$1.75
Diet Pepsi
$1.75
Mountain Dew
$1.75
Ginger Ale
$1.75
Brisk
$1.75
Grape Crush
$1.75
16 oz Bottled Water
Poland Springs
$2.25
FOOD
Slices
Slice Cheese
$2.50
Slice Pepperoni
$3.25
Wingz
Wingz (5)
$8.50
Wingz (10)
$14.00
Finger Foods
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
$4.75
Potato Wedges
$5.00
Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers (5)
$7.50
Chicken Tenders (4)
$5.75
Chicken Tenders (8)
$9.25
Onion Rings
$5.00
Garlic Knots
$6.50
French Fries
$6.00+
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00+
Specialty Pizzas
Crispy BBQ Chicken Pizza
$14.75+
Meat Lovers
$16.75+
Veggie Lovers
$17.75+
Garlic Pizza
$14.95+
Build-Your-Own Pizza
SM Cheese Pizza
$12.75
LG Cheese Pizza
$14.75
Pizza & Wing Special
Large Cheese & 20 Wings
$42.00
Salads
Antipasto
$10.00+
Tossed Salad
$6.25+
DESSERTS
Cannoli
Cannoli
$3.95
Blazin' Bites Pizza Location and Ordering Hours
(315) 336-6200
4177 New York 69, Taberg, NY 13471
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
Order online
