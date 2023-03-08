B Lazy Diner

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich
Perch Din
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

FOOD

Burgers

Hamburger

$4.50

Double Hamburger

$5.75

Cheeseburger

$4.75

Double Cheeseburger

$6.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.50

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.75

Mushroom & Swiss

$5.50

Double Mushroom & Swiss

$6.75

Patty Melt

$5.50

Double Patty Melt

$6.25

Chicken

Cooked Fresh To Order. Please Allow 30-40 Minutes For Pick Up Time.

Chicken Dinner

$7.50+Out of stock

Bucket Regular

$16.25+Out of stock

Bucket Deluxe

$19.98+Out of stock

Dogs

1/4 LB Hot Dog

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Dog

$2.00Out of stock

Corn Dog

$2.00Out of stock

1/4 LB Chili Cheese Dog

$4.25Out of stock

Salad

BYO Salad

$4.25

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$5.00

BBQ Pork

$6.00

Chicken Sandwich

$4.75

Fish

$5.50Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Hot Ham & Swiss

$4.75

Reuben

$6.00

Steak

$5.00

Turkey Club

$5.50Out of stock

Seafood

Cod Dinner

$10.75Out of stock

Cod Bucket

$22.25+Out of stock

Baked Cod Dinner

$11.25

Bluegill Dinner

$11.75

Bluegill Bucket

$23.00

Perch Din

$11.75

Perch Bucket

$22.75

Walleye Din

$12.50

Walleye Bucket

$23.50

Fantail Din

$11.50

Fantail Bucket

$23.00

Popcorn Shrimp Din

$11.00

Popcorn Shrimp Bucket

$22.00

Combo Bucket

$24.50

Side Order

$6.50+

Rye Bread Per Piece

$0.20

Fish By The Piece

Sides

Fry

$2.50+

Loaded Fry

$4.00+

Tots

$3.00+

Loaded Tots

$4.50+

Onion Rings

$3.25+Out of stock

Mozz Sticks

$4.50+Out of stock

Chicken Strips

$3.65+

Mushrooms

$3.65+Out of stock

Reuben Rolls

$4.99+

Slaw

$1.50+

Potato Cakes

$4.50+

Soup

$3.50+Out of stock

Curds

$4.75+Out of stock

Poppers

$4.00+Out of stock

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$5.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$5.00

B.L.T Wrap

$4.75

Steak Wrap

$5.50

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$5.00

Adds/Extras

Extra Items

DRINKS

Soda

$2.00+

Coffee

$1.25Out of stock

Water

Hot Chocolate

$1.50Out of stock

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Brkfst Wrap

$5.00

Skillet

$8.00

ICE CREAM

Ice Cream

Shake

$3.70+

Malt

$3.99+Out of stock

Flurry

$4.00+

Float

$3.00+

Sundae

$3.75+

Cone

$2.00+

Bowl

$1.86+

Waffle Cone

$2.40+

Pet Dish

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$1.50

Banana Split

$6.00

Pint

$3.75

Quart

$6.50

Dessert Nacho

$7.00

Grab & Go Freezer

Small Ice Cream Sandwiches

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Sprinkle Drumstick Waffle Cones

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Dipped Waffle Cones

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Drumstick Waffle Cones

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Blast Custard Pie Piece

$4.25Out of stock

Butter Pecan Pie Piece

$4.25Out of stock