Blendabowl
Smoothie Bowls
Regular Bowl
24oz- Includes 1 Blend, 2 Fruits, 2 Toppings & Granola
Bowlzilla
32oz- Includes 2 Blends, 3 Fruits, 3 Toppings & Granola
Baby Bowl
16oz- Includes 1 Blend and up to 3 fruits
The O.G. Bowl
The O.G. Bowl makes your first time ordering a bowl easy. This is the bowl that started it all. It is a regular sized bowl, with Acai Blend, topped with Granola, Strawberry, Banana and Honey. It’s a sure thing!!! No substitutions or add ons for this bowl. Please choose a regular bowl if you’re looking to modify and follow the prompts.
Blend ONLY Bowl
Have a little one that won’t eat fruit? Why not grab a Blend Only Bowl, for a delicious and nutritious “Ice Dream” for them. None of our blends contain dairy, and they are made with Natural ingredients, No Added Sugars or Artificial ingredients. They’ll be loving fruit and not even know it!
Extra Granola or Toppings on the Side
Smoothies
Strawberry Banana Blast Smoothie
Strawberry, Banana, Honey & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk Smoothie
Chocolate Covered Banana Smoothie
Ripe Banana, Cacao & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk
Going Green Smoothie
Kale, Spinach, Ground Flax Seed, Pineapple, Banana & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk
Purple Haze Smoothie
Acai, Banana, Almond Butter & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk
Breakfast in a Cup Smoothie
Coffee, Banana, Granola & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk
Tropical Twist Smoothie
Mango, Pineapple & Unsweetened Vanilla Almond Milk
Other Items made In House
Fresh Cut Fruit Bowl
Choose a bowl of Fresh cut fruit 9oz. Minimum of two choices required.
Made In-House Protein Balls
We love offering this on the go boost for your busy days. When you can’t sit for a meal, give your body the kick it needs to keep going with our in house made protein balls. Sold individually or as a money saving group.
GF Vegan Quinoa Chili
Looking for a hearty chili? Look no further! Our in house made chili is filled with beans, corn, tomatoes, quinoa, onions, garlic, jalapeño, & spices. During the months of November-April we serve 16ounces hot, with a side of GF Tortilla Chips, while May-October, it is sold Frozen in 32oz containers.
Baked Goods from Outside of Blendabowl
Sweet Street’s Marshmallow Manifesto
Marshmallow treat that will bring you back to childhood! No GMO’s or additives
David’s Gluten, Dairy & Nut Free Chocolate Chip Brownie
David’s Gluten, Dairy & Nut Free Snickerdoodle
David’s Gluten, Dairy, & Nut Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
Eban’s Bakehouse White Chocolate Cherry Oatmeal Cookie
GFBG Apple Pie Bar
You can now hold a delicious slice of apple pie in your hand with this Apple Pie Bar. From the shortbread crust, the sweet apple jam, to the delicious crumble topping it’s a sure win! From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels
GFBG Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chewy and crunchy in all the right places. A Diary free and GF chocolate chip cookie delivering a dash of rich dark chocolate in every bite. From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels
GFBG Espresso Chocolate Chip Brownie
A Divine GF Delicacy! Dairy Free, Dark Chocolate Brownies with a zing of espresso you’re sure to enjoy! From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels
GFBG Lemon Bar
If you are living a GF lifestyle by choice or force, and you haven’t had one of these lemon bars, you truly are missing out. They taste so good, we’ve forgotten what the gluten filled ones tasted like. From Gluten Free Bakery Girl from St Michaels
GFBG Oatmeal Cream Pie
Baked with Brown Sugar, Molasses & spices then filled with a creamy icing, it will melt in your mouth! From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels
GFBG Raspberry Almond Bakewell Bar
With a layer of locally made raspberry jam, topped with ground almond frangipane, flaked almonds, sugar icing then embedded in a buttery shortbread crust, its a GF Delight! From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels
GFBG Raspberry Jam Cookie
Delicious Raspberry Jam and Vermont Butter are sandwiched between two rich GF Cookies. YUM! From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels
GFBG VEGAN Shortbread Cookie
A sweet buttery flavored GF Biscuit, perfect accompaniment to your tea or coffee. From Gluten Free Bakery Girl- St. Michaels
Drinks Bottled & Canned
Maine Root Mexicane Cola
Cane Sugar Cola by Maine Root
Reading Soda Works Apple Ginger Ale
Reading Soda Works Apple Ginger Ale
Reading Soda Works Citrus Twist
Reading Soda Works Grapefruit Citrus Twist
Reading Soda Works Root Beer
Reading Soda Works Root Beet
Reading Soda Works Honey Pear
Reading Soda Works Honey Pear Soda
Boylan Diet Cane Cola
Boylan Sodas zero calorie, sugar free alternative
Boylan Sparkling Lemonade
Boylan Sodas refreshing take on a Summer Classic
Boylan Orange Soda
Boylan Sodas refreshing citrus orange
Boylan Ginger Ale
Boylan Sodas Ginger Ale
Open Still Water
Completely recyclable and reuseable container
Boxed Water
GMO Free, Box of Water
Vent Cold Brew Coffee
Cold Brew - Bright & Floral with notes of bakers chocolate and raisin
Blue Monkey Coconut Water
Great source of naturally occurring electrolytes.
Wild Bay Kombucha
Brewed right in Baltimore- Kombucha
Open Sparkling Water
Completely recyclable and reuseable container
Nixie Lime Ginger Sparkling Water
O Calorie, sodium or sugar
Nixie Grapefruit Sparkling Water
O Calories, Sodium or Sugar
Izze Blackberry
Blackberry Sparkling Beverage by Izze
Izze Clementine
Clementine Sparkling Beverage by Izze
Izze Grapefruit
Grapefruit Sparkling Beverage by Izze
Icaro Yerba Mate Hibiscus
Yerba Mate - Tea with a twist, Carbonated
Icaro Yerba Mate Lemon Sage
Yerba Mate - Tea with a twist, Carbonated