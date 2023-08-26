Blenders & Bowls N. Lamar
TOAST
Avocado Toast
Local sourdough topped with avocado, tomato, salt & pepper, red pepper flakes, and local honey
Banana Coconut Toast
Local sourdough topped with peanut butter, bananas, coconut flakes, cinnamon, and local honey
Bruschetta Toast
Local sourdough topped with tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic, garlic, salt, and pepper
Hummus & Avo Toast
Local sourdough topped with avocado, hummus, cucumbers, hempseeds, olive oil, salt, pepper, and lemon
Jam & Butter Toast
Local sourdough topped with berry jam and grassfed butter
Just Butter Toast
Local sourdough topped with grassfed butter or vegan butter
PB&J Toast
Local sourdough topped with peanut butter and berry jam
Nutella & PB Toast
Local sourdough bread topped with bananas, peanut butter, nutella, cinnamon, and local honey
Primo Pesto Toast
Local sourdough topped with avocado, pesto, kale, tomatoes, lemon, salt, and pepper
Toast Malone Toast
BOWLS/BLENDERS
Bowls
O.G.
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, and apple juice TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, and local honey
Chill Berry
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, and apple juice TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, and local honey
Beach Bowl
BLEND | acai, mangos, and coconut water TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, and local honey
Sesher
BLEND | acai, blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, and chocolate almond milk TOPPINGS | hemp granola, bananas, cashews, raisins, cacao nibs, and local honey
Green Bowl
BLEND | acai, avocado, spinach, bananas, and vanilla almond milk TOPPINGS | hemp granola, cucumbers, strawberries, sliced almonds, and local honey
Endless Summer
BLEND | acai, mangoes, bananas, and coconut water TOPPINGS | hemp granola, kiwis, strawberries, mangoes, and local honey
Bowl Of Paradise
BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), mangos, pineapples, bananas, and coconut water TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, goji berries, coconut shreds, and local honey
Nutty By Nature
BLEND | acai, bananas, red apples, almond butter, spinach, kale, and vanilla almond milk TOPPINGS | hemp granola, bananas, coconut shreds, walnuts, and local honey
BYO Bowl
Blenders
Go Mango
BLEND | mangos, bananas, and guava juice
Beach House
BLEND | pineapples, strawberries, bananas, and guava juice
Fresh Prince
BLEND | acai, mangos, strawberries, mint, and coconut water
Healthy Hulk
BLEND | strawberries, bananas, spinach, ginger, spirulina, and coconut water
Founders Fave
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, and apple juice
Dream Boat
BLEND | acai, stawberries, blueberries, and vanilla almond milk
Kale Kreation
BLEND | kale, apples, bananas, almond butter, and vanilla almond milk
Legend
BLEND | acai, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter, and chocolate almond milk
Perfect Date
BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, dates, cacao nibs, and chocolate almond milk
Magic Dragon
BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), mangos, pineapples, bananas, and coconut water
Chocolate Almond
BLEND | blueberries, bananas, almond butter, chocolate Vega protein, spinach, and chocolate almond milk
Power Potion
BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), pineapples, bananas, peanut butter, vanilla Vega protein, anf vanilla almond milk
BYO Blend
Peanut Butter Jelly Time
Blend: Apple Juice, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, and Peanut Butter Drizzle.
Oatmeal & Yogurt
Hot Oatmeal
TOPPINGS | cinnamon, local honey, and choice of two toppings
Hot Oatmeal Swirl
BLEND | oatmeal swirled with vanilla almond milk and vanilla Vega protein TOPPINGS | almond butter, apples, bananas, walnuts, and local honey
Greek Yogurt Parfait
TOPPINGS | granola, local honey, and choice of two toppings
Greek Yogurt Whip
BLEND | greek yogurt whipped with chocolate Vega protein and peanut butter TOPPINGS | granola, bananas, blueberries, and local honey