Popular Items

TOAST

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Local sourdough topped with avocado, tomato, salt & pepper, red pepper flakes, and local honey

Banana Coconut Toast

$7.50

Local sourdough topped with peanut butter, bananas, coconut flakes, cinnamon, and local honey

Bruschetta Toast

$8.50

Local sourdough topped with tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic, garlic, salt, and pepper

Hummus & Avo Toast

$8.50

Local sourdough topped with avocado, hummus, cucumbers, hempseeds, olive oil, salt, pepper, and lemon

Jam & Butter Toast

$4.75

Local sourdough topped with berry jam and grassfed butter

Just Butter Toast

$4.50

Local sourdough topped with grassfed butter or vegan butter

PB&J Toast

$6.00

Local sourdough topped with peanut butter and berry jam

Nutella & PB Toast

$8.00

Local sourdough bread topped with bananas, peanut butter, nutella, cinnamon, and local honey

Primo Pesto Toast

$8.75

Local sourdough topped with avocado, pesto, kale, tomatoes, lemon, salt, and pepper

Toast Malone Toast

$7.50

BOWLS/BLENDERS

Bowls

O.G.

O.G.

$8.75+

BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, and apple juice TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, bananas, and local honey

Chill Berry

Chill Berry

$9.50+

BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, and apple juice TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, goji berries, and local honey

Beach Bowl

Beach Bowl

$9.50+

BLEND | acai, mangos, and coconut water TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, blueberries, coconut shreds, and local honey

Sesher

Sesher

$9.75+

BLEND | acai, blueberries, bananas, peanut butter, and chocolate almond milk TOPPINGS | hemp granola, bananas, cashews, raisins, cacao nibs, and local honey

Green Bowl

Green Bowl

$9.50+

BLEND | acai, avocado, spinach, bananas, and vanilla almond milk TOPPINGS | hemp granola, cucumbers, strawberries, sliced almonds, and local honey

Endless Summer

Endless Summer

$9.75+

BLEND | acai, mangoes, bananas, and coconut water TOPPINGS | hemp granola, kiwis, strawberries, mangoes, and local honey

Bowl Of Paradise

Bowl Of Paradise

$9.75+

BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), mangos, pineapples, bananas, and coconut water TOPPINGS | hemp granola, strawberries, goji berries, coconut shreds, and local honey

Nutty By Nature

Nutty By Nature

$9.75+

BLEND | acai, bananas, red apples, almond butter, spinach, kale, and vanilla almond milk TOPPINGS | hemp granola, bananas, coconut shreds, walnuts, and local honey

BYO Bowl

$9.00+

Blenders

Go Mango

$6.25+

BLEND | mangos, bananas, and guava juice

Beach House

Beach House

$6.75+

BLEND | pineapples, strawberries, bananas, and guava juice

Fresh Prince

$8.25+

BLEND | acai, mangos, strawberries, mint, and coconut water

Healthy Hulk

$7.75+

BLEND | strawberries, bananas, spinach, ginger, spirulina, and coconut water

Founders Fave

$7.75+

BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, and apple juice

Dream Boat

$8.25+

BLEND | acai, stawberries, blueberries, and vanilla almond milk

Kale Kreation

$8.75+

BLEND | kale, apples, bananas, almond butter, and vanilla almond milk

Legend

$8.75+

BLEND | acai, bananas, blueberries, peanut butter, and chocolate almond milk

Perfect Date

$8.75+

BLEND | acai, strawberries, bananas, dates, cacao nibs, and chocolate almond milk

Magic Dragon

$8.75+

BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), mangos, pineapples, bananas, and coconut water

Chocolate Almond

$9.25+

BLEND | blueberries, bananas, almond butter, chocolate Vega protein, spinach, and chocolate almond milk

Power Potion

$9.25+

BLEND | pitaya (dragon fruit), pineapples, bananas, peanut butter, vanilla Vega protein, anf vanilla almond milk

BYO Blend

$7.00+
Peanut Butter Jelly Time

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

$8.00+

Blend: Apple Juice, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, and Peanut Butter Drizzle.

Oatmeal & Yogurt

Hot Oatmeal

$6.50+

TOPPINGS | cinnamon, local honey, and choice of two toppings

Hot Oatmeal Swirl

$7.75+

BLEND | oatmeal swirled with vanilla almond milk and vanilla Vega protein TOPPINGS | almond butter, apples, bananas, walnuts, and local honey

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$6.50+

TOPPINGS | granola, local honey, and choice of two toppings

Greek Yogurt Whip

$7.75+

BLEND | greek yogurt whipped with chocolate Vega protein and peanut butter TOPPINGS | granola, bananas, blueberries, and local honey