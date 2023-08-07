Bleu Door Bakery 2411 Main St
Morning Treats
Fruit & Cheese
flaky Danish pastry filled with a sweet cream cheese filling topped with a thin layer of apricot glaze
Orange Raisin Roll
buttery Danish dough rolled with orange zest, pastry crème and raisins, glazed with a luscious orange royal icing
Ham & Brie
flaky Danish pastry filled with smoky black forest ham, creamy brie and topped with a thin layer of apricot glaze
Croissant
Butter
classic flaky, buttery pastry
Chocolate
flaky croissant pocket with a dark chocolate baton, topped with cocoa powder
Almond
flaky butter croissant with an almond pastry crème filling, topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar
Morning Bun
flaky croissant dough rolled out and brushed with melted butter, orange zest, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked and rolled in sugar
Ham & Swiss
Buttery croissant rolled up with black forest ham and creamy swiss cheese
Everything
Mini Bakers DZN
Twice Bake Nutella
chocolate croissant split open and drizzled with a honey-vanilla syrup, filled with a Nutella pastry cream, then baked and topped with toasted almond, powdered sugar and cocoa powder
Coffee Cake SC
sour cream cake with a layer of brown sugar and cinnamon running through the center, topped with a buttery crumble topping
Coffee Cake V
Coffee cake filled with raspberries and topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar
Danish
Fruit Galette
sugared pie dough filled with apples & cinnamon. Like an open hand pie
Seasonal Sweet Bread
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread (V)
Zucchini Bread
simple sweetbread filled with shredded zucchini and spices (V)
Sticky Buns
Delicious bun topped with pecans & a sticky sugary glaze
Bleuberry Lemon Crème Scone
honey cream scone studded with blueberries and lemon zest topped with a luscious lemon icing
Mini Pastry Platter
Chocolate Brioche
Cardamom Twisty
dough filled with cinnamon, sugar, & cardamom. Twisted, rolled, & baked to perfection and topped with a drizzle of icing (V)
Bacon Cheddar Biscuit
flaky, biscuit packed full of applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese
Blondie Bar GF
Peanut butter blondie filled with peanuts and topped with a white chocolate drizzle (GF)
Seasonal Biscuit
Cookie
Iced Sugar Cookie
Desserts
Tart
Pie Slice
Olive Oil Cake
Napoleon
flaky puff pastry layered with creamy pastry cream & berries
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Old fashioned chocolate fudge cake. Chocolate cake with a chocolate frosting (V)
Chocolate Flourless Cake
Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Brownie
Bread Pudding
Art Dip Combo
Art Dip
Eclair
Bars
Cakes
Sandwiches
CHX Curry EXP
Shredded chicken breast, red grapes, green apples and toasted almonds tossed in a light curry mayo served with lettuce on a butter croissant. All sandwiches come with a mini salted peanut butter cookie.
Ciabatta EXP
A house favorite! Turkey, Pepper Jack cheese and honey butter grilled on a jalapeño corn ciabatta. All sandwiches come with a mini salted peanut butter cookie.
Garden Veg EXP
Roasted zucchini, tomato, lettuce, thinly sliced red onion, English cucumbers and red bell pepper with roasted garlic artichoke spread on marbled wheat white bread