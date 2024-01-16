Blind Rabbit SLC 1080 East 2100 South Suite 14
Food Menu
Social Bites
- Bread Basket$3.00
- Grilled Artichokes$20.00
Marinated blind rabbit spices, lemon butter & tartar sauce
- Shrimp Taquitos$17.00Out of stock
U-12 prawns served with home-made cocktail sauce, sliced avocados & crackers
- Asparagus Fries$11.00
Crispy Parmesan, tossed in buttermilk ranch. Served with cilantro ranch
- Soup of the Day$9.00
See specials board for today's fresh soups
- Spinach & Artichoke Dips$15.00
Served with tortilla strips & salsa cruda
- Bourbon Habanero Wings$14.00Out of stock
Bone-in traditional wings, marinated in sugar house whiskey & served with baby carrots
- Bone Marrow Tacos$18.00Out of stock
- Pork Belly Tacos$16.00
Sandwiches
- Wasatch Prime Rib Dip$21.00
Chef's slow roasted thinly roasted prime rib, mayo. Served in a warm toasted brioche bun
- Tuna Sandwich$19.00
Albacore tuna, arugula, herb-mayo, almonds, grapes, bell peppers. Served on wheat bread
- Whiskey Burger$18.00
Ten ounces of Angus beef, topped with Cheddar, whiskey hickory-smoked bacon and smoky barbecue sauce
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Butter milk fried chicken, blind rabbit cole-slaw, havarti cheese, tomato, almonds, house made tartar sauce on a long brioche bun
- Chef's Favorite Ribeye Melt$21.00
House specialties. Daily fresh cut ribeye, honey mustard sauce, melted swiss cheese, caramelized red onions on a grilled parmesan sourdough
Chef Specialities
- Branzino Al Pastor$36.00
House specialties. Crispy red snapper marinated in achiote-pineapple paste. Served with charred broccolini
- Whiskey Spare Ribs$29.00
Marinated and cooked in a whiskey barbeque sauce, served with a sides of coleslaw and french fries
- Sopa De Mariscos$34.00
House specialties. Slow cooked tomato stew, salmon, caribbean sea bass, mussels, little neck clams, wild mexican prawns served with a sourdough loaf
- Utah's Best Fried Chicken$26.00
Served with a fresh daily mash potatoes, mom's country gravy, buttermilk biscuits and roasted butter corn on the cob
- Roasted Rack of Lamb$42.00
Roasted glazed sweet tamarindo, served with a fresh daily mash potatoes, charred broccolini
- Fetuccine Alfredo$17.00+
Served with whipped mashed potatoes & kale
Salads
- Roasted Beet Salad$17.00
House specialties. Purple kale salad, red bell peppers, grapes, roasted beets, dice avocado, almonds, goat cheese
- Little Gem Caesar Salad$12.00+
Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese, red onion, bacon bits, chopped egg, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn
- Roasted Shrimp Salad$21.00
Mix greens lettuce, roasted asparagus, campari tomatoes, red onions slice, avocado dice, roasted corn, squish of fresh lime juice, salt & pepper
- Ribeye House Salad$24.00
Daily cut ribeye, warm potatoes salad, mix greens, bacon, blind rabbit dressing, campari tomatoes & homemade croutons
Meat Market
- 7 Oz Bone-In Filet Mignon$55.00
Served with baked potato & charred broccolini
- 22 Oz 35 Day Dry-aged Bone-in Ribeye$85.00
Served with charred broccolini & asparagus
- 15 Oz Pork Tomahawk$48.00
Achiote glaze, pickled pineapple. Served with whipped mashed potatoes
- Steak Board$129.00
House specialties. A selection of cuts from chef's kitchen please ask your server for todays offerings
- Surf & Turf$65.00
6 oz filet mignon, lobster tail. Served with grilled asparagus & jalapeño warm butter
- Tomahawk 35oz$210.00
35oz Tomahawk, Served with mashed potatoes & charred broccolini.
Sides
Kid's Menu
Kids Menu
- Kids Pizza$7.00Out of stock
Personal pizza, served with fries or carrots
- Kids Sliders$8.00
Angus beef, cheese, ketchup. Served with fries
- Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
Creamy mac & cheese. Served with fries or carrots
- Kids Salmon$9.00
Atlantic salmon, served with veggies or fries
- Kids NY Steak$12.00
6 oz NY steak cooked medium. Served with fries
Vegetarian Menu
Beverages
EMPLOYEE MENU
- Fetuccine Alfredo (EMPLOYEE)$9.00+
Served with whipped mashed potatoes & kale
- Caesar Salad (EMPLOYEE)$9.00+
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich (EMPLOYEE)$9.00
Butter milk fried chicken, blind rabbit cole-slaw, havarti cheese, tomato, almonds, house made tartar sauce on a long brioche bun
- Whiskey Burger (EMPLOYEE)$10.00
Ten ounces of Angus beef, topped with Cheddar, whiskey hickory-smoked bacon and smoky barbecue sauce
- Soup of the Day (EMPLOYEE)$5.00
See specials board for today's fresh soups