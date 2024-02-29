Blind Tiger Ale House
Sandwiches
- Chicken Sliders$13.00
Thick cut bacon, melted cheddar on toasted brioche bun
- Grilled Cheese$11.00
5 different cheeses on sourdough
- Sandwich OTW$16.00
Ask your bartender
- BLT$14.00
Thick cut bacon, iceberg lettuce, tomato & herb mayo on toasted sourdough
- Chicken Pesto$16.00
Breaded chicken breast, fresh mozz, pesto, tomato on toasted chibatta
- Cheese Steak$19.00
Thin sliced roast beef, bechamel, cheddar, sauteed onion & peppers on toasted ciabatta
- BEC$14.00
Two scrambled eggs, thick cut bacon, cheddar & chipotle mayo on toasted ciabatta
- Pulled Pork$16.00
Slow roasted pork, korean BBQ sauce & kimchi on toasted ciabatta
- Veggie$14.00
(vegan) Guac, arugula, tomato, red onion & pickles
Quesadilla
- Cheese$11.00
Cheddar, Cotija, Pico de gallo & crema on a flour tortilla
- Chicken$16.00
Spicy pulled chicken, Cheddar, Cotija, Pico de gallo & crema on a flour tortilla
- Pulled Pork$17.00
Korean BBQ pork, Cheddar, Cotija, Pico de gallo & crema on a flour tortilla
- Steak$19.00
Thin sliced roast beef, Cheddar, Cotija, Pico de gallo & crema on a flour tortilla
Taco
Shareable
Small Plates
- Mixed Nuts$6.00
Everything but peanuts
- Deviled Eggs$7.00
- Empanada$8.00
Homemade
- Mac & Cheese$10.00
- Mac & Cheese OTW$16.00
Ask your bartender
- Chicken Chili Verde$13.00
Classic
- Sigmund's Soft Pretzel$9.00
- Pigs-in-blankets$8.00
- Spicy Fingerlings$10.00
- Roasted Cauliflower$9.00
Roasted cherry tomato, curry, cilantro & lime
- Root Veggies$9.00
Baby carrots, fennel & parsnips with truffle oil
- Tomato Soup W/ Toast$8.00
- Big Ass Pickle$6.00
Garlic dill pickle
Salads
Brunch
- Chilaquiles$16.00
Eggs over easy, green salsa, crema, queso fresco & onion
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Eggs, onion, peppers, avocado & cheddar
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Salsa roja, avocado, beans & eggs
- Avocado Toast$16.00
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, bacon on toasted sourdough
- Classic Scramble$15.00
Scrambled eggs, home fries, beans & toast