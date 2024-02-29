BLK MKT Birria Galleria
Tacos
- Quesos Birria Tacos$13.99
3 queso tacos served w/ your choice of protein & tortilla with melted monterey jack cheese
- Tacos$11.99
3 tacos served w/ your choice of protein & tortilla
- Super Quesabirria$14.99
12in flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein with melted monterey jack cheese, folded, cut into three pieces
- Mulitas$12.99
Your choice of protein with melted monterey jack cheese, served between two crispy corn tortillas
- Burrito$14.99
12in Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of protein, melted monterey jack cheese, beans, mexican rice, cilantro, onions, chipotle mayo, and salsa
- Taco Tuesday ONLY 5 MIN$5.00Out of stock
Sandwiches
- Birria Burger$14.99
All beef patty topped with slow cooked barbacoa meat, melted monterey jack cheese served between 2 toasted brioche sourdough bread, cilantro, and onion w/ chipotle mayo, and salsa
- Tortas$14.99
Your choice of protein with melted monterey jack cheese served between 2 toasted bollilo bread, cilantro, and onion w/ chipotle mayo, and salsa
Rice Bowls & Ramen
Sharables
- Birria Fries$14.99Out of stock
French fries with your choice of protein, topped with monterey jack cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, chipotle sauce. pickled onions, & lime wedge
- Nachos$13.99Out of stock
Fried tortilla chips with your choice of protein, topped with monterey jack cheese, cilantro, onion, salsa verde, chipotle sauce. pickled onions, & lime wedge
- Birria Pizza$29.99
Two 12in tortillas with melted monterey jack cheese crust, topped with your choice of protein, extra cheese, cilantro, fresh onions, pickled onions, diced radish, ,4 lime wedges and 4 consome.
- Chips & Fresh Guac$8.99Out of stock
- Chips & Queso$6.99Out of stock
- Chips and Salsa$5.99Out of stock
- Fried Elote$6.00Out of stock
Fried elote topped with chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, tajin, lime & cilantro