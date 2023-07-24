Caves Saison No. 002 // Farmhouse Ale // 16oz Can

$4.00

Created for our sister restaurant, Caves Saison uses a solera method starting in our oak foeder. We remove a fraction of the volume when peak character is reached; then, new beer is added and allowed to mature, gradually increasing complexity with age. Batch 002 spent eight months in the foeder molding it into a lovely, fruit-forward young mixed-culture saison. // 7.2% ABV