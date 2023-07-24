Block 15 Tap Room
BEER
B15 Packaged Beer
Alumni Club // Dry-Hopped Kolsch // 16oz Can
Welcoming a new member annually, the Alumni Club celebrates the OSU's lasting impact on the brewing industry. This year we are working with James Birnie, of Excelsior Brewing in Minnesota, a Block 15 Alumni as well. This refreshing Kölsch balances a traditional base, with a contemporary hop profile. // 4.8 %ABV
Blue Truck // American Premium Lager // 16oz Can
A beer for those after work hours and the workers who make them happen. Brewed only in the Pacific Northwest with the finest Oregon water, premium malted barley, and choice hops. // 4.7% ABV
Caves Saison No. 002 // Farmhouse Ale // 16oz Can
Created for our sister restaurant, Caves Saison uses a solera method starting in our oak foeder. We remove a fraction of the volume when peak character is reached; then, new beer is added and allowed to mature, gradually increasing complexity with age. Batch 002 spent eight months in the foeder molding it into a lovely, fruit-forward young mixed-culture saison. // 7.2% ABV
Deep Seek // IPA // 16oz Can
We’ve gone deep into the exploration of this modern West Coast IPA. Brewed with mountains of pungent, resinous hops capturing depths of dank pine and bright citrus to complement your next adventure. // 6.5% ABV
Fluffhead // IPA // 16oz Can
Fluffhead is a fruity, hazy IPA that balances a soft malt body with copious dry hop additions. Flaked oats, English yeast, and special water treatment produce a fluffy, round body. Fluffhead finishes silky smooth, with just a hint of balancing bitterness. 6.5% ABV
Fresca Pils // Italian Pilsner // 16oz Can
A crisp, hop-forward Italian-style pilsner brewed with Italian Eraclea pilsner malt and European Styrian hops. // 5.3% ABV
Fresh Flow // Hazy IPA // 16oz Can
Ready to float into the finest beer dispensers around the Pacific Northwest, this summertime hazy IPA features a soft malt base beneath a tidal wave of exotic tropical and juicy citrus hop varietals. // 6.5% ABV
Gloria // Unfiltered Pilsner // 16oz Can
Blending delicate malt character and zesty hops, Gloria! is our vision of the crisp, unfiltered pilsner. Brewed with floor-malted pilsner malts, Gloria! pours a faintly hazy golden pint. European and Oregon-grown hops impart citrus and floral spice, while select lager yeast finishes clean and refreshing. This immensely drinkable lager is our brewers’ choice after a long day in the brewhouse. Gloria! // 5% ABV
Ice Knife // IPA // 16oz Can
Brewed with cutting-edge hop technologies, including Co2 extracted Salvo™ and cryogenically frozen Strata CGX™. This WC x NE Hybrid IPA amplifies the most vibrant factions of sticky and pungent hop characters with a razor-sharp hop showcase of bright citrus peel oils and dense resin.. // 7% ABV
Island in the Sky // Hazy Imperial IPA // 16oz Can
Inspired by the mountain peaks that stand, inviting, over our valley. This deceptively smooth Imperial Hazy features a bounty of juicy and piney NW hops, reflecting the beautiful landscape itself. // 9% ABV
Joy // Pale Ale // 16oz Can
Joy blends a pillowy-soft malt profile with a trifecta of tropical, citrus, and orchard fruit hop character. This nuanced, modern-day pale ale is brewed often, canned fresh, and designed to be enjoyed year-round. Drink your Joy! // 5.6% ABV
Kumo // Rice Lager // 16oz Can
Kumo, which translates to Cloud, is our Japanese inspired rice lager. Brewed with NW Linc Malt Genie Pilsner, flaked rice and gentle hop additions. Kumo is airy and clean with subtle though complex character and a refreshing finish. // 4.5% ABV
Nebula // Oat Stout // 16oz Can
This American-style oat stout was brewed with rolled oats, English Maris otter, and five different specialty dark malts, imparting rich and roasty notes of coffee, dark chocolate, and caramel that are softened by a smooth body and balanced finish. // 6% ABV
Queen of Spices // Tropical Export Stout with Cardamom // 16oz Can
Navigating a bearing between the delicate flavors of cardamom and the depth of roasted malts, this full-bodied stout is inspired by the rich, equatorial tradition of export-strength beers. // 7% ABV
Scientifical // IPA // 16oz Can
Don your lab coat and enjoy this supercritical display of dankness. We layered waves of Nugget Salvo, Galaxy, Amarillo, and CTZ hops on a delicate malt base to scientifically flavorize this IPA. // 7% ABV
Sticky Hands // Hop Experience Ale // 16oz Can
Offering a luscious blend of flavor and drinkability, this Hop Experience Ale features ample additions of sticky, lupulin-packed hops, grown in the Pacific Northwest. The result is an aromatic blast of citrus, tropical fruit, and dank herb that transitions into resinous hop flavor and a delightfully balanced finish. // 8.1% ABV
The Past // Amber Ale // 16oz Can
Few things stand the test of time as a crisp amber ale. Teaming up with Joel Rea of Corvallis Brewing Supply, we hope to inspire you as he did with generations of Oregon beer lovers. // 5.5% ABV
Topwire IPA No. 2 // IPA // 16oz Can
This rotating IPA series brewed for TopWire Hop Project features hops grown and sourced directly from Crosby Hop Farm, showcasing the distinctly unique flavor and aroma of different varietal combinations. Featured hops: El Dorado CGX and Strata CGX. // 4.8% ABV
Wandelpad // Belgian Blonde Ale // 16oz Can
Inspired by one of the finest Trappist beers we sampled in our travels through Belgium, this blonde ale was brewed with imported Belgian malts, Oregon-grown hops, and Trappist yeast. Crisp, complex, and refreshing, the result is a classic Belgian balance of fruity esters, rustic grist character, and a zesty hop finish. // 6.5% ABV
Framboise Claret // 750mL Bottle
Kriek // 750mL Bottle
Spontaneously fermented in our wild cellar, Kriek is our Oud bruin matured over two winters on locally farmed tart Montmorency cherries in second-run bourbon barrels, first used to mature Super Nebula, our imperial stout. // 7 ABV
Revolve // Biere de Champagne Matured in Peach Brandy Barrels // 750mL Bottle
Entering our 15th revolution, this golden ale features nw-grown grains cellared two years with brettanomyces in peach brandy barrels and bottled, riddled and discouraged in the méthode traditionnelle, revolve symbolizes remaining in motion without forgetting where we started. // 11% ABV
Turbulent Consequence, Bing PX // Lambic Ale Matured in Sherry and Oak Barrels with Cherries // 750mL Bottle
Turbulent Consequence is our turbid mashed, extended boiled, lambic-style ale spontaneously fermented and matured in our underground wild cellars. Bing PX 2022 features a blend of 2.5-5 year old barrels matured in Pedro Ximénez sherry and French oak barrels, conditioned on locally farmed Bing cherries. // 6.3% ABV
Golden Canary // Blend of Golden Wild Ales // 750mL Bottle
Foeder conditioned blend of golden wild ales offering a bready malt base, bright acidity, earthy funk, and a touch of barrel character. // 7.5% ABV
Cassidy // Wild Ale with Flowers // 750mL Bottle
A wild ale matured in Sauternes barrels and conditioned on spring flowers. // 8.7% ABV
Guest Packaged Beer
2 Towns Ciderhouse Pacific Pineapple // Unfiltered Pineapple Cider // 12oz can
Juicy and tropical, Pacific Pineapple rolls ripe Costa Rica golden pineapples into fresh-pressed Northwest apples. This refreshingly juicy and easy drinking session cider will relax your state of mind, no matter your locale! // 5% ABV // $12.60, 6pack 12oz cans - DRIVE THRU // $5, 12oz can - TAP ROOM
2 Towns Ciderhouse Cherry Sublime/ Cherry Sublime Cider // 12oz Can
Crafted with a transcendent blend of Oregon-grown cranberries, black currants, and Northwest apples, Cosmic Currant’s complex profile takes you on a voyage to the cosmos. Deep ruby red hues radiate with a hint of cane fruit sweetness and earthy cassis liqueur, finishing with a robust cranberry tannin. This brilliant winter warmer creates a celestial cider experience best enjoyed on a crisp, clear night under a blanket of stars. // 6.2% ABV
SeekOut Seltzer // Passionfruit Pineapple // 12oz Can
B15 Draft ToGo
*Sunday Deal: Kumo
Tap Deposit
Where Rivers Meet // Pale Ale
Brewed collaboratively between Sunriver Brewing, Block 15, and Buoy Beer Co., this excellent pale ale was created to support the Ocean Blue Project/ World Ocean Day. Oregon- grown Salmon safe hops provide bright citrus and tropical character in this easy- drinking beer. // 5.5% ABV
Topwire No 2 // West Coast IPA
This rotating IPA series brewed for TopWire Hop Project features hops grown and sourced directly from Crosby Hop Farm, showcasing the distinctly unique flavor and aroma of different varietal combinations. Featured hops: El Dorado CGX and Strata CGX. // 6.5% BV
Animal Cookies // IPA
Brewed for the hop-loving animal inside of you, this can is packed with sticky, pungent hops. Unleash a swirling circus of pineapple, tangerine, mango, pine, and dank herb hop character, balanced with pale malt and malted oats for a soft mouthfeel and gentle finish. // 7% ABV
FOOD
Specials
Appetizers
Add Chips
Banh Mi Sliders
Spiced Carlton Farms pork patties with sweet chili remoulade, pickled daikon & carrot slaw and cilantro on house baked ciabatta rolls.
Beer Battered Fries
Crispy beer battered fries.
Bier Bread Pretzel
Extra large house bier bread pretzel, served with a stone ground mustard and bier cheese sauce.
Chips & Dip
House fried tortilla chips with your choices of fresh guacamole, salsa roja or house queso cheese dip.
Hazelnut Hummus Platter
House-made hazelnut hummus, olives, feta, cucumbers, and grape tomatoes served with warm flatbread.
Soup of the Day
Made with love by our kitchen
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Artichokes, spinach, gruyere, parmesan, cream cheese, lemon and Aleppo pepper. Served with house-baked flatbread.
Sweet Potato Fries
Crispy beer battered sweet potato fries.
Tap Room Nachos
House queso, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, salsa roja, avocado, sour cream and cotija piled onto house fried tortilla chips.
Add Ciabatta (2 slices toasted)
Pacific Clam Dip
Cool & creamy clam dip made with NW clams, shallots and parsley. Served with house-made sea salt and black pepper potato chips.
Salads
Pub Greens Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, caesar dressing, cracked pepper croutons, and shaved parmesan cheese.
Sesame Ginger Chopped Salad
A blend of crisp romaine and local napa cabbage tossed in sesame ginger vinaigrette and topped with our quick pickled carrots, sliced radishes, grape tomatoes, sesame seeds, wonton strips and fresh cilantro. Served with your choice of house-smoked chopped pork or tempeh, tossed in Korean BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine tossed in beer bleu cheese dressing with tomatoes, shredded carrots, sliced radishes, crumbled blue cheese, green onions, and smoked chicken in house buffalo sauce.
Marinated Tomato & Burrata Salad
Fresh greens tossed in our shallot vinaigrette with balsamic & basil marinated grape tomatoes, fresh burrata cheese and toasted walnuts.
Entrees
Sandwiches
Chopped Pork Sandwich
Bourbon-barrel wood smoked Carlton Farms Pork, Carolina-style slaw, and house-made Carolina gold or sweet KC BBQ sauce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
BBQ Tempeh Sandwich
Smoky Surata Soyfoods tempeh, Carolina-style slaw, and house-made Carolina gold or sweet KC BBQ sauce on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken breast, hazelnut-basil pesto, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickled balsamic onions and mayo. Served on house-baked ciabatta bread.
Piquillo Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Tender sous vide chicken breast tossed in piquillo pepper-pepita pesto with fresh romaine, shaved parmesan & citrus aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
Sonoran Hot Dog
Hill Meat Co. all beef hot dog with refried black beans, shredded lettuce, sweet onion & pickled jalapeno relish, sour cream, crispy bacon bits and cilantro.
The Z.A.T
Roasted zucchini, tomato relish, citrus aioli, fresh greens, fresh avocado and house smoked mozzarella on toasted ciabatta bread.
Burgers
Painted Hills Beef Burger
Oregon-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, choice grade, non-GMO, Painted Hills beef, served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, house dill pickle, and mayonnaise on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Earth Burger
House vegetarian patty with Surata tofu, bread crumbs, zucchini, carrots, garlic, sunflower seeds, and herbs. Served with shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, house dill pickle, and mayonnaise on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Turkey Burger
Our own blend of dark and light turkey. served with shredded iceberg lettuce, sweet onion, house dill pickle, and mayo on a toasted Bread Stop brioche pub bun.
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A warm chocolate chip cookies, fresh from our bakery.
Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake
Lemon ricotta cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, topped with berries and fresh whipped cream.
Blueberry Turnover
Oregon strawberry cake with a fluffy cream cheese filling. This update to a childhood classic is then topped with a classic swirl and fresh strawberry.
Kids
Kids Pretzel
For customers 12 or younger: Smaller version of our house baked pretzel with bier cheese and choice of fries or carrot sticks.
Kids Burger
For customers 12 or younger: 1/4lb patty of Oregon Country Natural beef served plain on a toasted bun with choice of fries or carrot sticks.
Kids Cheesey Flatbread
For customers 12 or younger: Melted Tillamook cheddar cheese on our house made flat bread served with choice of fries or carrot sticks.
Kids Hazelnut Hummus
For customers 12 or younger: Hazelnut hummus, cucumbers, carrot sticks, and toasted pita bread.
Kids Earth Burger
For customers 12 or younger: House made vegetarian patty served plain on a toasted bun with your choice of fries or carrot sticks.
Kids Turkey Burger
Our blend of lean turkey served plain on a toasted Portland French Bakery bun. Served with choice of side.
Kids Chopped Pork Slider
House chopped pork, Carolina slaw and sweet KC BBQ sauce on a mini brioche bun. Served with choice of side.
Kids Hot Dog
Hill Meat Co. all beef hot dog in a house baked bun with choice of side.
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
Wine
Compton Family Wines Pinot Gris
Pinot Noir // 2021 Cellar Blend
Our cellar blend of 2021 biodynamically grown Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. Natively fermented in open top vats and conditioned in neutral oak barrels. // 14% ABV
Shooting Star // Rosé of Syrah
First pressed biodynamic Syrah grapes from Hedges Family Estate Vineyards, native fermentation, and stainless steel conditioning. Bright and balanced acidity with a moderately dry finish. Unfined, unfiltered, uncorrected, living wine. // 11% ABV