Blondies Doughnuts - Edgewater
Doughnuts Menu
Raised Doughnuts
- Chocolate Darling (Dark Chocolate Ganache)$3.50
Our signature brioche raised doughnut gets dipped in a house-made dark chocolate ganache and covered in white chocolate drizzle.
- Honey Dip$3.00
Our signature brioche doughnut is topped with a classic vanilla glaze.
- Showgirl (Maple Bacon)$3.50
Our signature brioche doughnut is showered in a rich maple glaze and topped with caramelized, smoky bacon. (Contains pork)
- Starlet (Snickerdoodle)$3.50
Our signature brioche doughnut is covered in a scratch-made brown butter glaze and sprinkled with snickerdoodle brittle.
- Strawberry Crunch$3.50
Think Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Pops on a doughnut! This one is a spin on a childhood favorite. Our brioche doughnut is showered in a fresh strawberry glaze and rolled in a scratch-made strawberry crunch topping.
- Sweetheart (Cookies and Cream)$3.50
Brioche doughnut is showered in a creamy, rich white chocolate ganache and covered in crushed Oreo cookies.
- Vanilla Darling (Rainbow Sprinkles)$3.50
Our 36-hour brioche doughnut dazzles in a vanilla glaze that is covered in rainbow-colored sprinkles.
- S'Mores$3.50
- Apple Spice$3.50
Bombshell (Filled) Doughnuts
- Lemon Meringue$4.00
They call her Sunshine! For the lemon lovers, our signature brioche 'bombshell' doughnut is filled to bursting with sweet, puckery lemon curd and topped with fluffy, torched meringue.
- Pistachio Cream$4.00
Our signature brioche doughnut is piped with a delicious and silky pistachio pastry cream and topped with crushed pistachios.
- Praline Cheesecake$4.00
Our brioche doughnut is stuffed with a decadent cheesecake filling, drizzled in a butter caramel sauce and topped with real Louisiana-style pralines.
- Pretty Kitty (Chai Spiced Sugar)$4.00
Sweet and savory chai spices are freshly ground to coat our brioche doughnut named after actress and screen siren, Eartha Kitt. This bombshell is filled with house-made vanilla bean rum custard.
- Sassy Sallie (B'more Cream)$4.00Out of stock
She's so pretty! Named after 'Blonde Bombshell' muse, Sallie Blair, our brioche doughnut is dipped in a decadent dark chocolate ganache, piped with our in-house made vanilla bean pastry cream, and drizzled with white chocolate.
- Pumpkin cheesecake$4.00
Doughnut Boxes
Extra Goodies
Cinnamon Rolls/Pastries
Cinnamon Rolls
- Grandma's Sweet Roll$5.00
Soft, buttery sweet rolls made with our own cinnamon spice blend from a treasured family recipe. The rolls are topped with a decadent brown butter cream cheese frosting.
- Bacon and Salted Caramel Cinnamon Roll$6.00
These gooey, mouthwatering rolls gives you salty & sweet goodness in one bite. Our sweet rolls are topped with a decadent cream cheese frosting, topped with smoky bacon, and drizzled with salted caramel.
- Praline Pecan Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Toasted pecans are baked inside the roll, drizzled with brown butter cream cheese icing, and topped with real Louisiana pralines and salted caramel.
- Rum Bun$6.00
We pay homage to DC landmark, Hogate Restaurant, with our version of the legendary Rum Bun. Our scratch-made buns are topped with cinnamon sugar and rum icing for an unforgettable experience.
- Apple Butter Cinnamon Roll$6.00
Gooey, fresh Apple Butter Cinnamon Rolls are filled with sweetened apple butter, baked to a soft, golden brown and spread with apple butter cream cheese frosting.
- CinnaRoll Pack (6)$28.00
Our signature brioche dough is the foundation for these craveable sweet rolls, made with our own proprietary cinnamon spice blend and topped with decadent frostings. Our CinnaRoll Packs come prepackaged by the half-dozen (6)