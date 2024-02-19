Bloom and Grow Kitchen - Ecclesia Market 221 Perry St
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Drunken Philly$16.00
Shaved sirloin | local ale beer cheese | bacon jam | grilled peppers | grilled onion | grilled challah hoagie
- Reuben$16.00
Slow cooked corned beef | gruyère cheese | sauerkraut | russian dressing | grilled rye
- Mimi's Famous Burger$16.00
House-made beef patty (Not Gluten Free) | 100% natural ground beef | no antibiotics | no hormones | tillamook cheddar | grilled onions | mixed greens | tomato | garlic aioli | russian dressing | grilled brioche bun
- Colorado Club$14.00
Herb marinated chicken (served cold) | smoked bacon | gruyère cheese | green chili aioli | pickled red onion | arugula | tomato | avocado crema | grilled sourdough
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.00
Herb marinated chicken (served cold) | house-made pesto | arugula | tomato | pickled red onion | avocado crema | grilled sourdough
- Southwest Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Herb marinated grilled chicken | grilled jalapeño | gruyère cheese | house-made charred salsa | green chili aioli | grilled challah hoagie
- Blooming Grilled Cheese$10.00
Gruyère cheese | grilled tomato | grilled jalapeño | green chili aioli | arugula | grilled sourdough
Snacks
- Ginger Soya Meatballs$12.00
Six 100% grass-fed organic meatballs | ginger soya (fresh ginger, organic honey, soy) | sesame seed | no antibiotics | no hormones
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
Rotating flavors | all-natural | hand-battered | Wisconsin cheese | rBST free milk | preservative-free | ranch
- Loaded Fries$12.00
Local ale beer cheese | bacon crumbles | chives | avocado crema
- Truffle Fries$12.00
Imported extra virgin Italian black truffle oil | black truffle sea salt | parmesan | chives | garlic lime aioli
- Fries$6.00
Long cut | skin-on fry | salt
- Chips & Beer Cheese$8.00
Kettle chips | local ale beer cheese | chives
- Kettle Chips$5.00
Sea salt
Salads
Bloomin' Nachos
- Papa's$16.00
Shaved sirloin | grilled jalapeño | grilled onion | grilled bell pepper | charred salsa | local ale beer cheese | kettle chips
- Front Range$14.00
Herb marinated chicken | grilled jalapeño | pickled red onion | avocado crema | local ale beer cheese | kettle chips
- Garden$14.00
Grilled bell pepper | grilled onion | grilled jalapeño | diced tomato | avocado crema | charred salsa | local ale beer cheese | kettle chips