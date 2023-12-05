Blooming Grounds - Express Blooming Grounds -Express
Drinks
- Americano$3.75
Hot water with espresso shots. Rich caffeine in a cup!
- Apple Explosion$4.25
Hot apple cider with caramel and cinnamon!
- Au Lait$3.25
Half drip coffee, half steamed milk. Fully delicious.
- Breve$4.75
Espresso and steamed half and half. Try with one of our delicious syrups!
- Cappuccino$4.50
A dash of steamed milk over espresso shots with a mountain of milk foam.
- Chai Latte$4.75
Chai black tea seasoned with cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves mixed with milk.
- Cold Press$4.25
Black slow steeped cold brew, poured over ice.
- Cremosa$4.75
Our Handcrafted Italian Sodas, with a splash of cream. Pick your flavor!
- Daily Drip Coffee$3.00
Brewed coffee. Hot and ready to go.
- Double Shot Espresso$3.00
Double shot espresso, straight up.
- Drink Special$4.00
Our favorite drink of the day!
- Frappe$5.75
Blended ice, espresso, your choice of flavor, and topped with whipped cream!
- Hot Bag Tea$3.25
Hot water and one of our bagged teas
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
Rich hot chocolate mixed with steamed milk and topped with whipped cream!
- Iced Tea$3.75
Your choice of one of our iced teas! Add a syrup to mix it up.
- Italian Soda$4.25
Handcrafted Italian Sodas, pick your flavor!
- Kale Smoothie (20oz. only)$6.25
Kale, Mango, Banana, and Spinach blended up for a delicious and nutritious drink!
- Latte$4.50
Espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam. Try with one of our delicious syrups!
- Lemonade$3.00
Tart and sweet. Our homemade lemonade!
- Loose Leaf Tea$3.75
Loose leaf tea, pick from any of our delicious organic blends.
- Matcha Latte$4.75
- Mocha$5.00
Chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk.
- Peanut Butter Protein Shake (20 oz. only)$6.25
- Quad Shot Espresso$4.25
- Red Eye$3.75
Drip coffee with a shot. For when you need a boost!
- Smoothie$5.75
Delicious smoothie mix from fruit and blended with ice. Top with whipped cream!
- Steamer$3.25
- Thai$4.75
Sweet, caffeinated, and strong iced coffee.
- Water Cup$0.25
- Wocha$5.00
White Chocolate, espresso, and steamed milk.
SPECIALTY DRINKS
- Bees Knees$5.00
Chai tea steamed with apple cider.
- Berry Lemon Blossom$4.20
- Breakfast Oats Latte$5.00
- Cinnamon Roll Breve$5.00
Maple Syrup - Vanilla - Cinnamon - Espresso - Half and Half
- Cloudy Days$5.00
Cuban Espresso Shots - Steamed Milk - Fresh Cinnamon
- Island City Matcha$5.00
- Kale Smoothie$6.25
Kale, Spinach, Fresh Banana, and Frozen Mango.
- London Fog$4.50
Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla, and Steamed Milk. The perfect caffeinated way to start your day!
- Peanut Butter Cup Frappe$6.00
Peanut Butter - Mocha Frappe - Espresso - Chocolate Drizzle
- Raspberry Dream Wocha$5.50
Raspberry - White Chocolate - Espresso - Steamed milk
- Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew$5.20
- Sunrise Spritzer$3.20
Orange Juice - Soda Water - Cherry Syrup
- Turtle Mocha$5.50
Chocolate - Caramel - Espresso - Steamed Milk
- White Rocket$5.50
Macademia Nut - White Chocolate - Espresso - Steamed Milk
- Autumn Air Latte$5.25
Pistachio syrup, espresso and choice of milk!
- Pumpkin Patch Chai$5.10
Chai with pumpkin syrup, milk, topped with creamy maple cold foam!
- The Witches Brew$5.10
Cold press, brown sugar cinnamon, topped with maple cold foam.
- Lumberjack Thai$5.10
Thai coffee spiced up with cinnamon and cardamon!
- Carmel Apple Italian Soda$4.50
Carmel and apple syrup in club soda!
- Frankenstien's Matcha (20oz only)$6.50
matcha, milk choice, boba flavored with blueberry syrup! ONLY 200z COLD!
- S'mores Chai$4.75
Chai latte topped with toasted marshmallow cold foam and s'mores topping sprinkled on top.
- Island Matcha$4.75
Matcha latte with pineapple and coconut flavoring with milk of choice!
- Strawberries & Cream$5.75
Strawberry smoothie made with half and half topped with whip cream! 16oz or 20oz only!
- Just Peachy$4.00
Lemonade, Peach Syrup, Club Soda 16oz or 20oz Only!
- The Busy Bee$4.75
Cold Press topped with espresso cold foam! 16oz or 20oz only!
- Salty Santa$5.25
Salted caramel paired with milk and espresso and then topped with chocolate cold foam!
- Coco Cold Press$5.25
White chocolate and peppermint topped with whipped cream and crushed candy canes!
- Snickerdoodle Latte$5.25
Matcha, steamed milk, with brown sugar cinnamon! Delicious holiday drink!
- Nutcracker Chai$5.10
Chai latte with yummy gingerbread flavoring topped with sweet cold foam. So good hot or cold!
- Toasted Matcha$5.10
Toasted marshmallow, white hot chocolate topped with whip cream, and mini marshmallows.
- Matcha.com$4.85
Matcha latte with strawberry syrup, enjoy hot or iced!
- Bad Romance$5.25
Cherry and amaretto latte
- Crazy Ex$5.25
Hazelnut and Macadamia latte
- Cupids Crush$4.85
A yummy twist on a cremosa! Frozen raspberries with raspberry syrup in club soda topped with sweet cold foam.
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast$5.00
Fresh avocado smashed onto your choice of bread!
- Bagel Sandwich$5.25
Toasted bagel, egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of toppings!
- Cinnamon Sugar Toast$2.70
Your choice of bread with butter, cinnamon, and sugar!
- Egg Scramble Bowl$4.75
- Loaded Avocado Toast (No Modifactions)$6.25
- Oatmeal$3.55
- Peanut Butter Toast$3.00
9-Grain, Sourdough, or GF bread with a side of peanut butter.
- Quiche$3.45Out of stock
Oatmeal on the run!
Lunch
PANINI
- B.L.A.T.$9.75
bacon / lettuce / avocado / tomato / mayonnaise / sour dough
- Caprese Baguette$9.75
pesto / mozzarella / basil / spinach / tomato / balsamic glaze / baguette
- Chicken Mozzarella$10.00
chicken / mozzarella / tomato / caesar / focaccia
- Create Your Own Panini$5.75
Mix and match from our selection of meats, cheeses, veggies, and sauces to create your own unique panini.
- D.T. Turkey Cheddar$10.15
turkey / cheddar / mayo / focaccia
- Deluxe Grilled Cheese$8.75
cheddar / fresh mozzarella / sweet fig spread / provolone / focaccia
- Ham Cheddar$10.15
ham / cheddar / mayonnaise / lettuce/ tomato / onion / sour dough
- Italian Panini$10.50
herbed mayo / ham / salami / pepperoni / provolone
- Plain Grilled Cheese$7.75
provolone / cheddar / focaccia
- Super Duper Panini$10.75
herbed mayo / ham / turkey / salami / pepperoni / cheddar / provolone
- Turkey Cranberry$10.15
turkey / provolone / lettuce / mayonnaise / cranberry wild rice bread
- Veggie$9.45
spinach / onion / cheddar / cucumber / avocado / tomato/ focaccia
WRAPS
- Caesar Wrap$10.50
chicken / caesar / romaine / parmesan / garlic herb tortilla
- Craisin Bleu Wrap$10.50
chicken / craisin / pecan / romaine / bleu crumbles / poppyeeed dressing / flour tortilla
- Garden Wrap$9.25
lettuce / spinach / tomatoes / cucumber / onions / parmesan / your choice of dressing
- T.B.R. Wrap$10.50
turkey / bacon / lettuce / cheddar / ranch / garlic herb tortilla
SALADS
- Black and Bleu Salad$9.15
lettuce / tomato / bacon / bleu cheese crumbles / onion / ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.00
chicken / parmesan / romaine / ceasar
- Craisin Bleu Salad$10.00
romaine / chicken / pecan / bleu crumbles / craisins / poppyseed dressing
- Garden Salad$8.75
lettuce / spinach / tomatoes / cucumber / onions / parmesan / your choice of dressing
- Prosciutto Pear Salad$9.75
pecan / gorgonzola / pear / prosciutto / romaine / olive oil / lemon wedge