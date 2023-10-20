Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Bloomington 8501 Lyndale Ave S
Popular Items
Six cream cheese wontons deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce.
State Fair Famous. Two rolls stuffed with beef, onions & veggies. Served with homemade sweet & sour sauce
Appetizers
Two beef filled spring rolls stuffed with noodles, carrots, cabbage and mushrooms. Golden fried.
Two spring rolls with a mixture of noodles, carrots, cabbage and mushrooms. Golden fried. NO MEAT
Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, noodles, cilantro and veggies along with our homemade sweet peanut sauce. Not fried.
Four crispy wrappers stuffed with potato, curry spices and beef, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce
Often reserved for royalty in Thailand, seasoned chicken wrapped in fine noodles, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce
Tender curried chicken breast or pork, skewered and served with a delicious peanut curry sauce and pickled cucumbers. deep fried
Two sumptuous chicken wings carefully boned and stuffed with silver thread noodles, mushrooms, water chestnuts and seasoned pork
Six shrimp in sweet tempura batter and fired to a golden brown. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Beef marinated in Thai spices and dried over a slow heat
6 Pieces
12 Pieces
Soups & Salads
A delicious and savory soup with onions, mushrooms, lemongrass and Thai chilies.
Classic Thai coconut milk soup made with lemongrass, oyster mushrooms and special Thai herbs and spices with rice
Mixed vegetables in hot & sour broth with shrimp, spicy paste and mixed vegetables. A favorite of Southeast Asia.
Silver thread noodles, pork and shrimp mixed with homemade sauce, lemon juice, onion, cilantro leaves, Thai chili spices and crushed peanuts
Lemongrass flavored shrimp and squid mixed with secret Thai spices and served on a bed of lettuce with tomato and cucumber slices.
Seafood Specialty
A salmon filet steamed and served with curry. Served with steamed vegetables and white rice.
A deep fried fillet of farm raised Fillet covered with Sawatdee's special Thai curry sauce
Fresh garlic & Thai sauce enhance tender North Atlantic scallops and gulf shrimp. Served with steamed rice.
A favorite at Sawatdee. Savory peanut curry sauce and steamed vegetables. Served with steamed rice.
Gulf shrimp stir fried with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and delicious Thai spices
Stir fried squid with hot peppers or green peppers, mushrooms & onions
Combination of seafood stir fried with red chili and basil leaves
With red curry, onions, carrots & peppers
Thai Specialty Dishes
Spicy tropical green papaya, mixed with peanuts and secret Thai seasonings. Recommended with sticky rice.
Chopped chicken or beef marinated in a spicy combination of lemon juice, Thai chili, onion, cilantro and roasted rice powder. Served with fresh lettuce & cucumber.
Sliced roast duck simmered in coconut milk, red curry with peapods, tomato, carrots & chili
Soam Tum, Chicken Wings & Sticky Rice
Soam Tum, Jerky & Sticky Rice
Rice & Noodles
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, green onions and bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand
Stir fried noodles enhanced with onions, tomatoes, red hot chili sauce and holy basil leaves.
Stir fried rice noodles lightly seasoned with black soy sauce, secret spices and combined with broccoli
Stir fried rice noodles covered with broccoli and gravy. Thai style chow mein.
Stir fried silver thread noodles with cabbage, celery & onions
Seasoned with onions, green onions, and eggs
Seasoned with curry powder, onions, peapods, carrots and eggs
Rice noodles and steamed vegetables topped with zesty green curry sauce.
Curries
Simmered in coconut milk and red curry with bamboo shoots and bell peppers.
Simmered in coconut milk and green curry with bamboo shoots and bell peppers.
Potatoes, Onions & Carrots.
Peapods, Carrots & Onions.
A tasty curry paste with potatoes and peanuts with your choice of protein
Peanut curry smothered chicken or shrimp on a bed of fresh steamed spinach
Entrees
Stir fried fresh garlic and black pepper, over lettuces and tomato.
Homemade sweet & sour sauteed with pineapple, onions, tomato, bell peppers
Choice of meat in a tasty oyster sauce with broccoli & bell peppers
Delicious roasted cashews, onion, mushrooms & water chestnuts stir frieded to perfection. Most popular entree in Minnesota!
Your choice of meat, stir fried with fresh basil, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers
Stir fried chocie of meat with sliced fresh ginger, onions,and celery.
A variety of vegetables Stir fried, broccoli,bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, peapods, onions, cabbage and water chestnuts