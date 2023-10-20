Popular Items

Appetizers

1. Sawatdee Fried Spring Rolls
$8.50

Two beef filled spring rolls stuffed with noodles, carrots, cabbage and mushrooms. Golden fried.

2. Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls
$8.00

Two spring rolls with a mixture of noodles, carrots, cabbage and mushrooms. Golden fried. NO MEAT

3. Supenn's Fresh Spring Rolls
$8.50

Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, noodles, cilantro and veggies along with our homemade sweet peanut sauce. Not fried.

5A. Curry Puffs
$8.00

Four crispy wrappers stuffed with potato, curry spices and beef, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce

6. Sarong Special
$8.50

Often reserved for royalty in Thailand, seasoned chicken wrapped in fine noodles, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce

7. Chicken or Pork Satay
$9.00

Tender curried chicken breast or pork, skewered and served with a delicious peanut curry sauce and pickled cucumbers. deep fried

8. Paradise wings
$11.95

Two sumptuous chicken wings carefully boned and stuffed with silver thread noodles, mushrooms, water chestnuts and seasoned pork

9. Golden Shrimp
$11.95

Six shrimp in sweet tempura batter and fired to a golden brown. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

72. Thai Style Beef Jerky
$11.95

Beef marinated in Thai spices and dried over a slow heat

73. Chicken Wings (6)
$11.95

6 Pieces

73. Chicken Wings (12)
$19.95

12 Pieces

Soups & Salads

13. Toam Yum

A delicious and savory soup with onions, mushrooms, lemongrass and Thai chilies.

14. Toam Kha

Classic Thai coconut milk soup made with lemongrass, oyster mushrooms and special Thai herbs and spices with rice

76. Gaeng Som
$16.99

Mixed vegetables in hot & sour broth with shrimp, spicy paste and mixed vegetables. A favorite of Southeast Asia.

79. Bangkok Soup (Pho)
51. Wonton Soup
$6.50
52. Tofu Soup
$6.50
53.Vegetarian Hot and Sour
$6.50
54. Silver Threaded Noodle Salad
$14.00

Silver thread noodles, pork and shrimp mixed with homemade sauce, lemon juice, onion, cilantro leaves, Thai chili spices and crushed peanuts

55. Seafood Salad
$15.00

Lemongrass flavored shrimp and squid mixed with secret Thai spices and served on a bed of lettuce with tomato and cucumber slices.

Seafood Specialty

61. Thai Salmon Fillet
$19.00

A salmon filet steamed and served with curry. Served with steamed vegetables and white rice.

62. Spicy Catfish, Rainbow Trout, Walleye Fillet

A deep fried fillet of farm raised Fillet covered with Sawatdee's special Thai curry sauce

63. Shrimp & Scallop
$20.00

Fresh garlic & Thai sauce enhance tender North Atlantic scallops and gulf shrimp. Served with steamed rice.

64. Rama Thai Scallop
$20.00

A favorite at Sawatdee. Savory peanut curry sauce and steamed vegetables. Served with steamed rice.

19. Stir Fry Shrimp
$17.00

Gulf shrimp stir fried with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and delicious Thai spices

20. Spicy Squid
$17.00

Stir fried squid with hot peppers or green peppers, mushrooms & onions

21 Bangkok Seafood Special
$19.50

Combination of seafood stir fried with red chili and basil leaves

82. Supreme Shrimp
$17.00

With red curry, onions, carrots & peppers

Thai Specialty Dishes

71. Soam Tum
$12.95

Spicy tropical green papaya, mixed with peanuts and secret Thai seasonings. Recommended with sticky rice.

75. Lob Esan

Chopped chicken or beef marinated in a spicy combination of lemon juice, Thai chili, onion, cilantro and roasted rice powder. Served with fresh lettuce & cucumber.

81. Thai Roast Duck
$24.95
83.Roast Duck Curry
$16.00

Sliced roast duck simmered in coconut milk, red curry with peapods, tomato, carrots & chili

84. Thai Our Combination B
$16.95

Soam Tum, Chicken Wings & Sticky Rice

84. Thai Our Combination A
$16.95

Soam Tum, Jerky & Sticky Rice

Rice & Noodles

10. Pad Thai

Stir fried rice noodles, egg, green onions and bean sprouts. Topped with ground roasted peanuts. The national dish of Thailand

11. Spicy Noodles

Stir fried noodles enhanced with onions, tomatoes, red hot chili sauce and holy basil leaves.

77. Pad Sew Yew

Stir fried rice noodles lightly seasoned with black soy sauce, secret spices and combined with broccoli

78. Rad Naa

Stir fried rice noodles covered with broccoli and gravy. Thai style chow mein.

80. Pad Woon Sen

Stir fried silver thread noodles with cabbage, celery & onions

12. Thai Fried Rice

Seasoned with onions, green onions, and eggs

12B. Thai Curry Fried Rice

Seasoned with curry powder, onions, peapods, carrots and eggs

65. Thai Style Pasta

Rice noodles and steamed vegetables topped with zesty green curry sauce.

Wide Noodles With Chinese Broccoli
Out of stock

Curries

15A. Red Curry

Simmered in coconut milk and red curry with bamboo shoots and bell peppers.

15B. Green Curry

Simmered in coconut milk and green curry with bamboo shoots and bell peppers.

15C. Yellow Curry

Potatoes, Onions & Carrots.

15D. Panang Curry

Peapods, Carrots & Onions.

16. Massamun Curry

A tasty curry paste with potatoes and peanuts with your choice of protein

18. Rama Thai Delight

Peanut curry smothered chicken or shrimp on a bed of fresh steamed spinach

Entrees

17. Tod Gratiam Prik Thai

Stir fried fresh garlic and black pepper, over lettuces and tomato.

23. Sweet & Sour

Homemade sweet & sour sauteed with pineapple, onions, tomato, bell peppers

24. Stir- fry baby corn, mushrooms, and onions
25. Stir- fry oyster Sauce

Choice of meat in a tasty oyster sauce with broccoli & bell peppers

26. Snow Peapod w/ Tomatoes
27. Cashew Stir fry

Delicious roasted cashews, onion, mushrooms & water chestnuts stir frieded to perfection. Most popular entree in Minnesota!

28. Holy Basil Supreme

Your choice of meat, stir fried with fresh basil, onions, mushrooms and bell peppers

29. Ginger Stir Fry

Stir fried chocie of meat with sliced fresh ginger, onions,and celery.

30. Combination Vegetable dish

A variety of vegetables Stir fried, broccoli,bell peppers, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, peapods, onions, cabbage and water chestnuts

Dessert

50. Coconut Rice
$6.00
50. Mango & Sticky Rice
$7.50Out of stock
50. Custard & Sticky Rice
$7.50
Thai Crispy rolls
$11.95

Beverages

Fountain Drinks
$3.50

Diet Pepsi, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Orange, Pink Lemonade, Sieerra Mist

Bottled Water
$2.50
Jasmine tea
$3.00
Bottled Drink
$4.50
Thai Tea
$6.00
Can Soda
$3.00
Thai Coffee
$6.00
Milk
$3.50
Palm Juice
$5.95
Soy Bean Milk
$3.50

Extras

Red Curry Sauce
$1.00
Noodles
$3.50
Sauce
$0.50
Sticky rice
$4.50
Side Veggie
$3.50
White Rice
$3.50
Crushed Peanuts
$0.50
Large W. Rice
$6.00