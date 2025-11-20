We will be closed for Thanksgiving.
Blooms and Brews Cafe 38 North Road
Blooms & Brews Cafe
Coffee
- Single Espresso$2.50
Single shot of house espresso
- Double Espresso$3.50
Double shot of house espresso
- Hot Coffee$2.50+
House brew drip coffee
- Cortado 4oz$4.00
Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
- Americano 12oz$4.00
Double shot with hot water
- Cappuccino 12oz$4.50
Espresso with milk foam
- Latte$4.00+
Espresso with steamed milk and milk foam
- Cold Brew$4.00+
House roast cold brewed over 24 hours. Smooth finish.
- Iced Coffee$3.00+
House roast chilled over ice.
- Extra Shot of Espresso$1.00
1 extra shot added to any beverage
- Extra Double Shot of Espresso$2.00
Tea & Cocoa
- Tea$2.00+
Freshly brewed loose leaf tea
- Hot Chocolate$2.75+
Steamed milk of your choice with melted chocolate ganache.
- Matcha Latte$4.00+
Ceremonial grade, organic ground green tea leaves from 27 Teas, mixed perfectly with your choice of steamed milk.
- Steamer 4oz.$2.50
Your choice of housemade syrup steamed with your milk of choice. Perfect for kids.
- London Fog$2.50+
Your choice of loose leaf tea, brewed to perfection with your choice of steamed milk atop.
- Chai Latte$4.00+
House Blend Chai Tea bursting with flavor and spice. Your choice of steamed milk.
- Iced Tea$3.50+
- House Lemonade$4.00+
- Half and Half$4.00+
Half house lemonade, half black unsweetened iced tea
Breakfast Menu
- Egg & Cheese$4.50
Freshly fried egg with cheddar or pepperjack on one of our aromatic, warm cheddar biscuits, plain bagel/French toast bagel/everything bagel or English muffin. Add bacon or sausage if you'd like.
- Bread & Spread$2.50
House made bagel, cheddar biscuit or English with your choice of cream cheese, butter or jam
- Avocado Toast$7.50
Fresh and delicious sourdough with a generous amount of avocado spread. Toppings rotate on special.
- Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with eggs (or tofu), cheddar, spinach, onion, salsa, sour cream and your choice of meat if desired.
- Dad's Favorite$4.00
Housemade everything bagel with cream cheese and a thick slice of fresh tomato
- Biscuit$2.50
- Sourdough Toast$3.50