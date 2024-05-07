Blossom Cafe - Simsbury CT 6 Wilcox Street
Bowls
- Ceasar Salad$17.40
chopped romaine, Parmesan, house made ceasar dressing
- Chinese Chicken Salad$18.60
red & napa cabbage, tangerines, bean sprouts, cashews, sesame seeds, cucumbers, shredded chicken, puffed
- House Garden Salad$16.20
mixed greens, cherry tomato, avocado, house made ginger dressing
- Protein Bowl$18.60
chicken breast, avocado, soft boiled egg, squash, pickled onion, jasmine brown rice, mixed greens, ahi verde
- Vegan Kimchi Bowl$18.60
marinated tofu, pickled daikon & cucmber, avocado, kimchi, green onion, sesame, gochujung, jasmine brown rice
Brekkie Plates
- Avocado Toast$15.00
smashed avocado, lime, pickled onion & radish, arugula, pine nuts
- French Toast$16.20
served with mixed berries, maple syrup, powdered sugar
- Riccotta Hotcakes$17.40
served with Nutella and banana or maple syrup and mixed berries
- Yogurt Bowl$13.80
yogurt, asorted fruits, granola, almonds, honey
- Hong Kong Toast$16.20
peanut butter on milkbread panfried until crispy, served with sweetened condensed milk
- Karrage and Waffles$19.80
belgian waffle, Japanese fried chicken, served with maple syrup
- Blossom Brekkie$18.60
bacon, sausage, cherry tomato, two eggs, asparagus, hash brown, jam, toast
- Blossom Benny$21.00
smoked salmon, poached egg, pickled on- ion, capers, dill, hollandaise sauce
Brekkie Sando
- Farmhouse$18.60
garlic butter, egg, monterey jack, tomato, arugala
- Western$19.80
chipotle aioli, egg, bacon, roasted peppers, avocado, hash brown crisp, parmesan
- Godfather$17.40
sausage patty, egg, roasted peppers, provolone
- Classic$15.00
garlic butter, egg, monterey jack, hash brown crisp, choice of meat: bacon, sausage, ham, avocado
- Korean Egg Drop$17.40
marinated bulgogi, scrambled egg, cheddar, kewpie mayo
- Smoked Salmon$18.60
smoked salmon, egg, fresh dill, cream cheese, pickled onion
Coffee
- Latte Hot 10oz$7.20
- Latte Iced 10oz$6.96
- Latte Iced 12oz$8.40
- Cappuccino Hot 10oz$6.60
- Americano Hot 10oz$5.40
- Americano Iced 10oz$5.16
- Americano Iced 12oz$6.60
- Flat White Hot 10oz$6.60
- Drip Coffee Hot Refillable 10oz$4.80
- Drip Coffee Iced 10oz$4.56
- Drip Coffee Iced 12oz$5.40
- Decaf Hot 10oz$4.20
- Cold Brew 10oz$3.96
- Cold Brew 12oz$4.80
- Tiramisu Latte Hot 10oz$7.80
- Tiramisu Latte Iced 12oz$8.40
- Brown Sugar Latte Hot 10oz$7.80
- Brown Sugar Latte Iced 12oz$8.40
- Mocha Hot 10 oz$6.60
- Mocha Iced 10 oz$6.36
- Mocha Iced 12 oz$7.50