Snacks

Nuts

$7.00

Pickled Vegetables

$7.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Variety of Olives Brined in Citrus & Herb Marinade

Sauces

$2.00

Small Plates

Lemon Chips

$13.00

House Fried Chips with Green Goddess Dip, Lemon Ash

Crudites

$20.00

Seasonal Crudités with Dips & Grilled Sourdough Bread

Fritters

$15.00

Golden Fried Summer Squash Fritters with citrus-miso aioli & fresh radishes

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

GF Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Summer Poke

$24.00

House Smoked Beet Tartare, Sesame Sourdough, 1000 Island Dressing, Smoked Walnuts, Beet Sauerkraut

Bread Plate

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Gazpacho

$10.00

Fresh Summer Vegetable Gazpacho, preserved lemon cream, almonds, Lotsa herbs

Cucumber Salad

$22.00

Strawberry Salad

$19.00

Maitake Steak Salad

$28.00

Mains

B&R Burger

$23.00

B&R 58 ingredient patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese sauce, house made pickles and choice of side

Fungi Sando

$24.00

Crispy Fried Oyster Mushroom Sandwich with bbq sauce, ranch, B&R pickles, shredded cabbage and choice of side

Masa Cake with Mole Verde

$26.00

Masa dumplings in tomatillo sauce, chorizo, avocado, crispy onions

Farrosotto

$22.00

Farro Verde with kale, smoked corn cream, dried tomato tapenade, trumpet mushrooms

Grilled Vegetable Pasta

$22.00

Hand Made Bucatini with pesto, yellow wax beans, potato crumbs & lemon zest

GF Veg Pasta

$25.00

Sides & Kiddos

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$9.00

Pasta with a choice of sauces

Kids Buttered Parm Pasta

$9.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$7.00

Kids Veggies

$7.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$5.00

Nut Bread

$4.00

French Fries

$6.00Out of stock

Sourdough

$3.00

GF Buns

$3.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Dessert

AFFOGOTO

$8.00Out of stock

LEMON CHIA PUDDING

$9.00

CAKEAGE FEE

$2.00