Blossom & Root
Snacks
Small Plates
Lemon Chips
House Fried Chips with Green Goddess Dip, Lemon Ash
Crudites
Seasonal Crudités with Dips & Grilled Sourdough Bread
Fritters
Golden Fried Summer Squash Fritters with citrus-miso aioli & fresh radishes
Mac & Cheese
GF Mac & Cheese
Summer Poke
House Smoked Beet Tartare, Sesame Sourdough, 1000 Island Dressing, Smoked Walnuts, Beet Sauerkraut
Bread Plate
Sauces
Soup & Salad
Mains
B&R Burger
B&R 58 ingredient patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese sauce, house made pickles and choice of side
Fungi Sando
Crispy Fried Oyster Mushroom Sandwich with bbq sauce, ranch, B&R pickles, shredded cabbage and choice of side
Masa Cake with Mole Verde
Masa dumplings in tomatillo sauce, chorizo, avocado, crispy onions
Farrosotto
Farro Verde with kale, smoked corn cream, dried tomato tapenade, trumpet mushrooms
Grilled Vegetable Pasta
Hand Made Bucatini with pesto, yellow wax beans, potato crumbs & lemon zest