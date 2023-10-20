Food Menu

Small bites

CRISPY FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
$11.00

fried brussels served with garlic chili glaze

CREOLE FRIED PORK
$14.00

fried pork served with spicy slaw

CHEESESTEAK EGGROLLS
$13.00

steak onions provolone cheese

CRAB CAKE DIP EGGROLLS
$15.00

cheesy crab dip in a egg roll w/ dipping sauce

HOT HONEY FRIED WINGS
$11.00

3 hot honey wings

AVOCADO TOAST
$15.00

salads

BLOSSOMS COBB SALAD
$14.00

baby greens, cherr tomato, avocado, bacon, red onion, hard boil egg, blue cheese crumbs,homemade creamy balsalmic dressing

HOUSE SALAD
$11.00

greens, red onions, cherry tomatoes, carrots

STRAWBERRY FIELD SALAD
$12.00

arugula, strawberries, pecans, feta

Entrees

CREOLE SHRIMP & GRITS
$22.00

6 grilled shrimp, parmesean grits,crole cream sauce

CATFISH & GRITS
$19.00

2 catfish, parmesean grits, creole cream sauce

SKILLET LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
$28.00
SOUTHERN FRIED LOBSTER TAIL & WAFFLES
$25.00

1 southern fried lobster & waffles

BREAKFAST MONROE
$16.00

two eggs any style , grits or home fries, wheat toast & meat of choice

CREAMY CAJUN ALFREDO
$15.00

choice of meat tossed in our house made cream sauce

SKILLET CAJUN MAC & CHEESE
$16.00
GARLIC & HERB LAMB & EGGS
$28.00

4 lolipop lamb chops, 2 eggs any style breakfast potatoes

HERB LAMB & GRITS
$29.00
STEAK & EGGS
$27.00

skirt steak, two eggs any style chimichurrie, breakfast potatos

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES
$18.00

3 southern fried wings & wafffles

SALMON CAKES & GRITS
$16.00Out of stock

3 salmon patties, parmesean grits

CLASSIC BENNY
$15.00

canadian baconenglish muffin, poaced egg hollandaise sauce

CRAB CAKE BENNY
$21.00

2 crab cakes, english muffin, poaced egg hollandaise sauce

omelets

VEGGIE OMELET
$15.00
WESTERN OMELET
$16.00
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK OMELET
$17.00
EGG WHITE OMELET
$15.00

on the side

SD CREOLE SAUCE
$1.00
FLAVORED BUTTER
$2.00
MAPLE SYRUP
$2.00
SD HONEY
$1.00
EGGS ANY STYLE
$5.00
ADD EGG WHITES
$6.50
GRITS
$5.00
ADD CHEESE
$1.00
CAJUN TOTS
$5.50
HOME FRIES
$5.00
SEASONAL FRUIT BOWL
$8.00
WHIP CREAM
$0.50
DEEP FRIED LOBSTER TAIL 5OZ
$19.00
TURKEY BACON
$6.00
TURKEY SAUASAGE
$6.00
PORK BACON
$5.50
PORK SAUSAGE
$5.50
TAYLOR HAM
$5.00
CANADIAN BACON
$6.00
CATFISH ONLY
$12.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST
$10.00
OATMEAL PORRIDGE
$6.00
TOAST
$2.00

pancakes

CLASSIC PANCAKES
$10.00
CLASSIC SHORTSTACK
$9.00
FRUITY PEBBLES PANCAKES
$15.00
COCOA PEBBLE PANCAKES
$15.00
TRES LECHES PANCAKES
$15.00
COOKIES N' CREAM PANCAKES
$15.00
CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH CAKE
$15.00
BANNAN PUDDING PANCAKES
$15.50
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE PANCAKES
$15.50

infused strawberry batter

NUTELLA PANCAKES
$15.00

Strawberries, bananna, nutella

MINI PANCAKE FLIGHTS (3)
$18.00

choice of 3 flavors

PEACHES AND CREAM COBBLER PANCAKES
$16.00

Waffle

CLASSIC WAFFLE
$10.00
PEACH COBBLER WAFFLE
$15.00
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE WAFFLE
$15.00
CAMPFIRE WAFFLE
$15.00

fudge, mini marshmellows, graham cracker

COOKIES & CREAM WAFFLES
$15.00
SWEET POTATO WAFFLE
$15.00

french toast

CLASSIC FRENCH TOAST
$10.00
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE FRENCH TOAST
$15.00
BANANA PUDDING FRENCH TOAST
$15.00
TOASTED COCONUT FRENCH TOAST
$15.00
CAMPFIRE WAFFLE FRENCH TOAST
$15.00
COOKIES N' CREAM FRENCH TOAST
$15.00

sandwiches

CLASSIC BREAKFAST SANDWICH
$10.00
BREAKFAST QUASADILLA
$15.00
MONTE CRISTO
$15.00
BRUNCH BURGER
$16.00
FRENCH TOAST SANDWICH
$15.00

Beverages

hot beverages

TEA ( assorted)
$3.00
COFFEE
$3.00
Hot chocolate
$3.00
Refill Hot Chocolate

cold beverages

Water
Uptown
$3.50
ORANGE JUICE
$3.50
APPLE JUICE
$3.50
CRANBERRY JUICE
$3.50
GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
$3.50
SPRITE
$3.00
COKE
$3.00
DIET COKE
$3.00
GINGERALE
$3.00
Pellegrino
$4.00
Bottled Water
$3.00
Virgin Mojito
$6.50
Virgin Mimosa
$8.00
ICED COFFEE
$5.00
MILK
$1.00