Blossom's Breakfast & Brunch Bar 289 Monroe street
Food Menu
Small bites
fried brussels served with garlic chili glaze
fried pork served with spicy slaw
steak onions provolone cheese
cheesy crab dip in a egg roll w/ dipping sauce
3 hot honey wings
salads
Entrees
6 grilled shrimp, parmesean grits,crole cream sauce
2 catfish, parmesean grits, creole cream sauce
1 southern fried lobster & waffles
two eggs any style , grits or home fries, wheat toast & meat of choice
choice of meat tossed in our house made cream sauce
4 lolipop lamb chops, 2 eggs any style breakfast potatoes
skirt steak, two eggs any style chimichurrie, breakfast potatos
3 southern fried wings & wafffles
3 salmon patties, parmesean grits
canadian baconenglish muffin, poaced egg hollandaise sauce
2 crab cakes, english muffin, poaced egg hollandaise sauce
omelets
on the side
pancakes
infused strawberry batter
Strawberries, bananna, nutella
choice of 3 flavors