Blu Basil
Food
Teaser & Small Plates
- Spring Rolls$6.50
Boiled Pork & Shrimp with peanut sauce.
- Summer Rolls$7.00
Grilled Pork & Shrimp with Vietnamese Vinaigrette
- Winter Rolls$6.50
Tofu with peanut sauce.
- Fried Pork & Shrimp Egg Rolls$7.00
- Calamari$13.50
- Korean BBQ Short Ribs$11.00+
- Potstickers$7.50
Pork
- Avocado Pork Potstickers$13.50
- Coconut Shrimp$10.00
Coconut tempura battered fried shrimp.
- Blu's Bang Bang Shrimp$13.00
Crispy, battered gulf shrimp tossed in creamy sauce served on bed of lettuce.
- Bulgogi Beef Nachos$10.50
Korean marinated bulgogi beef, shredded crab, cilantro, avocado, kimchi, sweet soy sauce & spicy mayo.
- Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Wraps$10.50
Korean marinated bulgogi beef, shredded crab, cilantro, avocado, kimchi, sweet soy sauce & spicy mayo.
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Wok stir-fried chicken with shiitake mushroom, onions, pickled carrots/daikon, cucumbers, shredded cabbage & butter. lettuce.
- Shrimp Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Wok stir-fried shrimp with shiitake mushroom, onions, pickled carrots/daikon, cucumbers, shredded cabbage & butter. lettuce.
- Tofu Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Wok stir-fried tofu with shiitake mushroom, onions, pickled carrots/daikon, cucumbers, shredded cabbage & butter lettuce.
- Sriracha Kimchi Fries$14.00
Frech fries topped with bulgogi beef, kimchi, Sriracha spicy mayo, white & Green Onion, and fried sunny side egg.
- Banh Mi Bites (4)$10.00
Toasted french baguettes with butter, pickled carrots/daikon, cucumber, cilantro, with a choice of Grilled pork, Beef, Chicken or Tofu.
SALAD
- Side Salad$6.50
Spring Mix Vegetables, Green lettuce, cabbage, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and crispy wonton.
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$16.00
Grilled gulf shrimp, spring mix vegetables, freen lettuce, cabbage, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and crispy wonton.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, spring mix vegetables, freen lettuce, cabbage, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and crispy wonton.
- Seared Ahi Tuna Salad$22.00
Freshly seared Ahi tuna, seaweed, cucumbers, mixed spring vegetables, avocado, and crispy wonton.
NOODLE SOUP
- Bun Bo Hue$13.50+
Beef broth flavored with lemon grass and chillies served with pork patties, sliced beef brisket, pork hamhock, and thick rice noodles.
- Hu Tieu$13.00+
House Special | Chicken | Dumpling
- Hu Tieu Mixed Seafood$14.00+
Includes Shrimp, Clams, Crab Sticks, Fish Ball, and Scallops.
- Hu Tieu Shrimp$14.00+
- PHO Bo (Beef)$13.00+
Choice(s) of: Brisket | Beef Meat Ball |Beef Eye Round | Beef Tendon | Beef Tripe
- PHO Ga (Chicken)$13.00+
Choice(s) of: White Meat | Dark Meat | Both
- PHO Tofu$13.00+
Includes tofu & bokchoy.
- PHO Shrimp$13.50+
- PHO Mixed Seafood$13.50+
Includes Shrimp, Clams, Crab Stick, Fish Ball, and Scallops.
- PHO NO MEAT$9.00+
Vermicelli Bowl
RICE PLATES
Speciality
Signature Rice Entrees
- Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
Fried rice with Asian pork sausage, pineapple bits, egg, carrots, sweet peas,Green and white onions. Served in a pinepple.
- Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
Fried rice with Asian pork sausage, pineapple bits, egg, carrots, sweet peas,Green and white onions. Served in a pinepple.
- Pineapple Bang Bang Shrimp Fried Rice$23.00
Fried rice with Asian pork sausage, pineapple bits, egg, carrots, sweet peas, Green and white onions topped with battered gulf shrimp tossed in creamy sauce. Served in pineapple.
- Ginger Scallop$25.00
Stir-fried scallops with house made peppered pear sauce, mixed vegtables, and white rice.
- Chicken Curry$17.00
Yellow curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, sweet peas, and white rice.
- Shaken Beef$18.00
(COM BO LUC LAC | 8oz Sirloin) Stir-fried tender steak cubes, onions, bell peppers in pear sauce, topped with fried egg, and your choice of rice. (white/brown/fried rice)
- Shaken Chicken$17.00
Stir-fried white meat chicken, onions, bell peppers in pear sauce, topped with fried egg, and your choice of rice. (white/brown/fried rice)
- Shaken Shrimp$18.00
Stir-fried Gulf shrimp, onions, bell peppers in pear sauce, topped with fried egg, and your choice of rice. (white/brown/fried rice)
Stir-Fry Noodles
- Stir-fried Egg Noodles$16.00
Choice of crispy or soft egg noodles stir-fried with mixed vegetables and your choice of protein.
- Stir-fried Curry Noodles$16.00
Udon noodles stir-fried in yellow curry with mixed vegetables and your choice of protein.
- Stir-fried Udon Noodles$16.00
Udon noodles stir-fried in light brown sauce with mixed vegetables and your choice of protein.
- Blu's Lomein$16.00
Stir-fried lomein noodles with mixed vegetavles and your choice of protein.