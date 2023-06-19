Bludso's BBQ 1329 Santa Monica Blvd
Meats
Brisket
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.
Lean Brisket
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side. *Lean brisket will still have the fat cap unless you choose "Trim Fat" option below.
Pulled Pork
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low and mopped with our famous vinegar sauce. All BBQ sauce is served on the side.
Chicken
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.
Texas Red Hot Link (ea)
Beef Hot Link Made in house from scratch
Rib Tips (Pork)
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.
Pork Ribs
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.
Beef Ribs
Beef Back ribs (not short ribs). Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.
Chicken Link (ea)
Housemade Chicken Link
Smoked BBQ Jackfruit
Smoked & Tossed in BBQ Sauce & Rub. (Vegetarian)
Trays
The Lunch Tray
1/2lb Brisket, 1/2lb Pulled Pork, Half Chicken, 1/2 Rack Pork Ribs, 2 Texas Red Hots, Half Pint: Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Collard Greens, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Pickles, Cornbread w/ Honey Butter, BBQ Sauce
The Bludso's Tray
1/2lb Brisket, 1/2lb Pulled Pork, Half Chicken, Full Rack Pork Ribs, 1/2lb Rib Tips 2 Texas Red Hots, Half Pint: Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Collard Greens, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Pickles, Cornbread w/ Honey Butter, BBQ Sauce
The Party Tray
1.5lb Brisket, 1.5lb Pulled Pork, 1.5 Whole Chicken, 1.5 Rack Pork Ribs, 4 Texas Red Hots. Choose 3 Qts: Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Collard Greens, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Pickles, Cornbread w/ Honey Butter, BBQ Sauce. Serves 10-12ppl.
Sides
Mac and Cheese
All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl
Baked Beans
Contains brisket. All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl
Collard Greens
All sides are made in house from scratch Contains pork & turkey. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl
Cornbread
All sides are made in house from scratch (Comes with 1 side of Honey Butter per 2pc)
Coleslaw
All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl
Texas Caviar
Marinated Corn & Black Eyed Pea Salad. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl
Pickled Jalapeno
Ranch
House Made Ranch
Pickles
All sides are made in house from scratch
Potato Salad
All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl
Seasoned Fries
Bludso's Famous Seasoned French Fries
Sandwich Bun (1)
Our Potato Sandwich Roll. Add 1 make your own sandwich!
Extra BBQ Sauce
Extra Honey Butter (2oz)*
Salads
Green Salad
Romaine, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Corn, Cucumber, Crispy Shallots, Bludso's Ranch
BBQ Chicken Salad
Bludso's Smoked Chicken, Romaine, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Corn, Crispy Shallots, Buttermilk Dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Romaine, Smoked Corn, Tortilla Strips, Cotija Cheese, Texas Caviar, Chipotle Buttermilk Dressing
Desserts
Utensils
Drinks
Boylans Cream Soda
delicious cream soda.
Cheerwine Soda
Cheerwine is a cherry-flavored soft drink by Carolina Beverage Corporation of Salisbury, North Carolina. It has been produced since 1917, claiming to be "the oldest continuing soft drink company still operated by the same family".
Topo Chico
Canned Sodas
Modern Times Coldbrew
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea*
Bludsos famous sweet tea, available in half gallon size.
Arnold Palmer*
a perfect blend of our famous sweet tea and home made lemonade, available in half gallon.
Lemonade*
Home made lemonade, available in half gallon size.
Beer
Merchandise
Bludso's BBQ Cookbook
In this honest and engaging cookbook, Kevin teaches you everything you need to know about BBQ: from choosing, seasoning, and cleaning your pit to selecting your brisket, ribs, and sausages, plus all the rubs and sauces you could need. Kevin also shares seventy-five delicious recipes for main meats such as BBQ Lamb Leg, Spicy Curried Oxtails, Buffalo Rib Tips, Blackened Catfish, and Grilled Mojo Shrimp; sides such as Creole Cabbage, Pinto Beans, and Down Home Mac & Cheese; and even desserts such as Mom’s Banana Pudding, Buttermilk Pie, and Kevin’s famous Hennessy on the Rocks, along with mouthwatering photographs to accompany them. But Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook is also a story about Kevin's family and community. It’s a love letter to the often misunderstood city of Compton, and the story of how Kevin has fed and supported his own community while teaching everyone the art of barbecue.
Bottled BBQ Sauce - Mild
The perfect gift for BBQ & food fans alike. The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie Mae Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Sauce.
Bottled BBQ Sauce - Hot
The perfect gift for BBQ & food fans alike. The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie Mae Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Sauce.
Bludso's Sauce & Rub Gift Set - 4 PACK
The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie May Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Sauces & Rubs. Gift Pack Includes: 1 x Bludso's Hot BBQ Sauce (16oz) 1 x Bludso's Mild BBQ Sauce (16oz) 1 x Bludso's Brisket Rub (8oz) 1 x Bludso's Pork Rub (8oz)
Brisket Dry Rub
The perfect gift for BBQ & food fans alike. The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie Mae Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Rubs.
Pork Dry Rub
The perfect gift for BBQ & food fans alike. The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie Mae Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Rubs.