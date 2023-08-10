Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar
Starters
42 Pinwheels
jalapeno & cream cheese in bite-sized tortilla rolls
Ahi Tuna Starter
raw ahi, sesame seed with ginger soy & wasabi
Baked Brie
baked brie served with crostini, pesto & pepper jelly
Bone-In Wings
10 wings
Boneless Wings
one dozen
Breaded Cauliflower
deep-fried buffalo battered cauliflower served with ranch
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Cheese Curds
Cheese Quesadilla
Chili Queso Dip
homemade chili, queso, pico de gallo & jalapenos
Edamame
tossed in sweet chili soy
Fiesta Fries
crinkle-cuts smothered in guac, sour cream & queso with a choice of carne asada, al pastor, beef or chicken
Frickles
deep-fried pickles with havarti cheese
Funnel Cake Fries
topped with powdered sugar, caramel & chocolate
Jalapeno Poppers
wontons stuffed with jalapenos & cream cheese
Lettuce Wraps
romaine lettuce leaves with seasoned chicken, mushrooms, onions & water chestnusts
Mac & Cheese Bites
deep-fried gouda mac & cheese
Nachos
choice of carne asada, al pastor, chicken, beef with lettuce, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, olives servedwith sour cream, salsa & queso
Onion Petals App
beer battered onion petals
Out-of-Pocket Tots
Pizzadilla
pepperoni, mozz served with pizza sauce
Poutine App
waffle fries, gravy & mozz
Sriracha Chicken Egg Rolls
Steak Tips App
juicy beef tenderloin tips flash-fried in cajun batter
Steakadilla
cheesesteak quesadilla
Burgers
'Strami 'N 'Slaw
1881
Bacon/Egg/Cheese
bacon, fried egg, american
Belgian & Beef
Black & Bleu 42
bacon, smoked bleu, worchestershire, parsley
Bruschetta Burger
bruschetta, balsamic, mozz
Buster Burger
classic cheeseburger served with fry sauce
Cheese Knees
Chili Cheese Burger
chili, jack cheddar, fritos
Gut Bomb
Hawaiian Burger
pineapple rings, red peppers, jack cheese with teriyaki mayo
Herd Burger
bison burger with jack cheese
Jalapeno Guac Burger
guac, tomato, jalapeno, pepperjack
Kebab Burger
onion, red pepper, mushroom, pineapple, jack
Mushroom & Swiss
mushrooms & swiss
Patty Melt
Peanut Butter & Pepper Jelly
peanut butter, pepper jelly, bacon, jalapenos, pepperjack
Pizza Burger
pepperoni, mozz, pizza sauce
Popper'd Pepper Burger
cream cheese, jack cheddar, jalapeno, pepper jelly
Poutine Burger
fries, gravy, mozz
Queen City Burger
pesto mayo, parsley, worchestershire, brie
Queso Burger
fries, queso
The Heater
The Big Kahuna
Veggie Burger
black beans, corn, peppers
Wedge Burger
bacon, tomato, romaine, bleu
Western Burger
onion petals, bacon, jack cheese, bbq sauce
Zach's Mac Attack
mac & cheese bites, jack cheese
Salads/Soups
Ahi Tuna Salad
raw sliced ahi, romaine, sesame seeds, cabbage, carrots, edamame, fried wontons, ginger soy
Chef Salad
Chicken Caesar
grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Cup Of Soup
Monday - Chicken Tortilla, Tuesday - Roasted Red Pepper, Wednesday - Kneophla, Thursday - Chicken Wild Rice, Friday - Vegetable Beef
Grilled Romaine
Homemade Chili
topped with cheese
Southwest Chicken
blackened chicken, mixed greens, guac, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Strawberry Chicken
grilled chicken, fresh strawberries, spinach, almonds, red onions, poppy seed dressing
Taco Salad
ground beef, iceberg, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla strips, jack cheddar, sour cream, salsa
Sandwiches
Blackened Walleye
walleye filet, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, 42 sauce on a roll with choice of side
BLAST
Cajun Chicken Ranch
blackened chicken, pepperjack, ranch on a roll with choice of side
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Cordon Bleu Melt
grilled chicken, ham, swiss, honey mustard aioli on a roll with choice of side
Philly
sliced beef, provolone, onions, peppers, mushrooms on a roll with choice of side
the Great Hambino
homemade pulled pork smothered in brenarsk's barbeque with coleslaw & chipotle mayo on a roll with choice of side
Tommy Pastrami
Waffle Ham & Cheese
Pasta
Alfredo Pasta
bruschetta, alfredo
Cajun Pasta
blackened chicken, andouilla sausage, shrimp, red peppers, cajun sauce
Chicken Alfredo
grilled chicken, bruschetta, alfredo
Chicken Pesto Pasta
grilled chicken, creamy pesto
Lefty's Chili Pasta
pasta, chili, jack cheddar
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Vodka Cream Pasta
Entrees
Chicken & Waffles
grilled or homestyle chicken strips with two belgian waffles & maple syrup
Chicken Strips
hand-breaded chicken tenderloins served with choice of side
Honey Balsamic Grilled Chicken
served with choice of two sides
Steak Tips
juicy beef tenderloin tips flash-fried in cajun batter with choice of side
Villard Street Tacos
your choice of carne asada, beef, al pastor, chicken, shrimp, walleye or fried avocados with queso fresco, pico de gallo & jalapeno aioli
Wraps
Ahi Tuna Wrap
raw sliced ahi, romaine, sesame seeds, cabbage, carrots, edamame, fried wontons, ginger soy
Blackened Walleye Wrap
walleye filet, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, 42 sauce with choice of side
BLAST Wrap
Chef Wrap
Cajun Chicken Ranch Wrap
blackened chicken, pepperjack, ranch with choice of side
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Cordon Bleu Melt Wrap
grilled chicken, ham, swiss, honey mustard aioli with choice of side
Philly Wrap
sliced beef, provolone, onions, peppers, mushrooms with choice of side
Southwest Chicken Wrap
blackened chicken, mixed greens, guac, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Strawberry Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken, fresh strawberries, spinach, almonds, red onions, poppy seed dressing
Taco Wrap
ground beef, iceberg, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla strips, jack cheddar, sour cream, salsa
the Great Hambino Wrap
homemade pulled pork smothered in brenarsk's barbeque with coleslaw & chipotle mayo with choice of side
Tommy Pastrami Wrap
Kids
Kids Beef Tacos
two ground beef tacos with jack cheddar & lettuce
Kids Cheese Curds
Kids Chicken & Waffles
a chicken strip & a belgian waffle with maple syrup
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Cheesebuger Sliders
two mini burgers with american cheese
Kids Chicken Strips
hand-breaded chicken tenderloins
Kids Mac & Cheese Bites
deep-fried gouda mac & cheese