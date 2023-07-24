Popular Items

Lomo Asado

$6.75

onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla

Bag O' Chips

$10.00

with house & mango salsas or seasonal guacamole

Cajun Taco

$5.00

seared shrimp, red cabbage, radish, spicy remoulade, flour tortilla


Appetizers

Bag O' Chips

$10.00

with house & mango salsas or seasonal guacamole

Fried Brussles Sprouts

$10.00

lime, cotija cheese, pecans, dried mango, chipotle aioli

Korean-Style Fried Chicken Wings

$11.50

gochujang vinaigrette, sesame seeds

Milwaukee Street Corn

$10.00

pabst aioli, cotija cheese, bat dust, nueske’s bacon

White Cheddar Fundido

$10.50

ancho oil, rajas, bag o’ chips

Kushiyaki

$19.00

Patatas Bravas

$7.00

Salads

Chimichurri Chicken Salad

$15.00

romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled corn, red cabbage, fried tortillas, cilantro, blistered tomato, chipotle ranch

Chilled Udon Noodles

$16.00

shitake mushroom, scallions, fresno chili, bok choy, kale, peanuts, ginger ponzu sauce

Shrimp Maroula Salata

$18.00

Handhelds

Baja Taco

$4.50

beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla

Bao Mi

$5.50
Cajun Taco

$5.00

seared shrimp, red cabbage, radish, spicy remoulade, flour tortilla

Cauliflower

$4.25

yellow curry, hummus, cilantro, golden raisins, shoug sauce, flour tortilla

F.G.T. Taco

$4.50

fried green tomato, romaine lettuce, nueske’s bacon, chipotle ranch, flour tortilla

Philly

$6.00

shaved ribeye, rajas, cheddar cheese, bao bun

Shawarma Chicken Taco

$4.75

marinated chicken, hummus, carrot, feta, cilantro, flatbread

Lomo Asado

$6.75

onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla

Poke Wrap

$9.00

Handheld Bowls

Baja Bowl

$16.50

beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, jasmine rice & rajas

Bao Mi Bowl

$16.50

sticky pork belly, charred scallion vinaigrette, carrots, coriander, cilantro-agave jasmine rice, rajas

Cajun Bowl

$16.50

seared shrimp, red cabbage, radish, spicy remoulade, jasmine rice & rajas

Cauliflower Bowl

$16.50

yellow curry roasted cauliflower, hummus, cilantro, golden raisins, shoug sauce

F.G.T. Bowl

$16.50

fried green tomato, romaine lettuce, nueske’s bacon, chipotle ranch, flour tortilla

Shawarma Chicken Bowl

$16.50

chicken, carrot, feta, lemon tahini, cilantro, jasmine rice & rajas

Lomo Asado Bowl

$16.50

onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, jasmine rice & rajas

Philly Bowl

$16.50

shaved rib eye, rajas, cheddar cheese, cilantro-agave jasmine rice

Bowls

Mojo Pork Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

pickled cucumber, mustard seed, crispy plantain, mojo verde, black bean, jasmine rice

Moroccan Bowl

$17.00

roasted carrots, cauliflower, tahini cream, mint, dukkah, golden raisins, harissa vinaigrette, jasmine rice

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$24.00

shiitake mushroom, soy braised bok choy, fried rice noodles, sesame, scallion, red miso vinaigrette, jasmine rice

Tuna Poke Bowl

$24.00

mango, edamame, radish, sesame aioli, jalapeno, sesame seeds, scallion, hoisin sauce, crispy onion, cilantro, jasmine rice

Sides

12 Flatbreads

$8.25

12 Flour Tortillas

$6.75

3 Tortillas

$1.50

Additional Flatbread

$2.00

Side Bao Bun (1)

$2.00

Side Bao Bun (3)

$5.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.50

Side of Chips

$5.00

Side of Fundido

$5.25

Side of Guacamole

$5.25

Side of House Salsa

$3.75

Side of Mango Salsa

$3.75

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side of Sauce

$1.25