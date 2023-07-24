Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Appetizers
Bag O' Chips
with house & mango salsas or seasonal guacamole
Fried Brussles Sprouts
lime, cotija cheese, pecans, dried mango, chipotle aioli
Korean-Style Fried Chicken Wings
gochujang vinaigrette, sesame seeds
Milwaukee Street Corn
pabst aioli, cotija cheese, bat dust, nueske’s bacon
White Cheddar Fundido
ancho oil, rajas, bag o’ chips
Kushiyaki
Patatas Bravas
Salads
Handhelds
Baja Taco
beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla
Bao Mi
Cajun Taco
seared shrimp, red cabbage, radish, spicy remoulade, flour tortilla
Cauliflower
yellow curry, hummus, cilantro, golden raisins, shoug sauce, flour tortilla
F.G.T. Taco
fried green tomato, romaine lettuce, nueske’s bacon, chipotle ranch, flour tortilla
Philly
shaved ribeye, rajas, cheddar cheese, bao bun
Shawarma Chicken Taco
marinated chicken, hummus, carrot, feta, cilantro, flatbread
Lomo Asado
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
Poke Wrap
Handheld Bowls
Baja Bowl
beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, jasmine rice & rajas
Bao Mi Bowl
sticky pork belly, charred scallion vinaigrette, carrots, coriander, cilantro-agave jasmine rice, rajas
Cajun Bowl
seared shrimp, red cabbage, radish, spicy remoulade, jasmine rice & rajas
Cauliflower Bowl
yellow curry roasted cauliflower, hummus, cilantro, golden raisins, shoug sauce
F.G.T. Bowl
fried green tomato, romaine lettuce, nueske’s bacon, chipotle ranch, flour tortilla
Shawarma Chicken Bowl
chicken, carrot, feta, lemon tahini, cilantro, jasmine rice & rajas
Lomo Asado Bowl
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, jasmine rice & rajas
Philly Bowl
shaved rib eye, rajas, cheddar cheese, cilantro-agave jasmine rice
Bowls
Mojo Pork Bowl
pickled cucumber, mustard seed, crispy plantain, mojo verde, black bean, jasmine rice
Moroccan Bowl
roasted carrots, cauliflower, tahini cream, mint, dukkah, golden raisins, harissa vinaigrette, jasmine rice
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
shiitake mushroom, soy braised bok choy, fried rice noodles, sesame, scallion, red miso vinaigrette, jasmine rice
Tuna Poke Bowl
mango, edamame, radish, sesame aioli, jalapeno, sesame seeds, scallion, hoisin sauce, crispy onion, cilantro, jasmine rice