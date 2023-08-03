Bluebird Cafe - NL Bluebird Cafe NL
BREAKFAST
Eggs
Bluebird Eggs
Two eggs, hash browns, toast & your choice of double-smoked ham steak, pecanwood-smoked bacon or two house sausage patties.
Corned Beef Hash
A hearty mix of potatoes, carrots, turnips, parsnips, and corned beef, served with two eggs your way and toast.
Eggs Benedict
Fresh house-made hollandaise over two poached eggs & toasted English muffin, with hash browns.
Steak & Eggs
6oz grilled NY strip served with two eggs, hash browns, and toast.
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak in rich sausage gravy with two eggs your way, hash browns & toast.
Biscuits & Gravy
Fresh baked biscuits, luscious sausage gravy, two eggs and hash browns.
Breggfast Sammy
Two fried eggs on toasted white, wheat, sourdough, or rye with lettuce, tomato, onion, and lemon garlic aioli, with hash browns. Add cheese for 50 cents. add bacon, ham, or sausage, for 1.
Huevos
Our famous red pepper chili served over Parmesan polenta and over easy eggs with hash browns. Add chorizo, bacon, ham, or turkey for $1.
Breakfast Special
Check social media or call in to see what we're running!
Omelets
Steak & Wake
Sliced grilled steak, asparagus, Parmesan cheese, and stone ground mustard. Served with hash browns and toast.
Florentine Omelet
Spinach, tomato, and red onion, drizzled with pesto. Served with hash browns and toast.
Slammin' Salmon Omelet
Smoked salmon, red onion, red bell pepper, & citrus cream cheese. Topped with fresh scallions and capers. Served with hash browns and toast.
Krakatoa Omelet
Pecanwood-smoked bacon, jalapeño, red onion, citrus cream cheese & molten pepperjack. A seismic shockwave of an omelet! Served with hash browns and toast.
Popeye Omelet
Crimini mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach & fresh, house-made hollandaise. Served with hash browns and toast. Definitely not for the wimpy!
Veggie Omelet
Pepper, red onion, asparagus, mushroom, tomatoes, and spinach, and topped with melted cheddar. Served with hash browns and toast. Approved for carnivores as well!
Mile High Omelet
Double-smoked ham, red onion, red bell pepper & sharp cheddar. Served with hash browns and toast.
U-the-Chef
Build your own omelet. Choose wisely.
Off the Griddle & More
Breakfast Sides
LUNCH
Burgers
Hamburger
The classic, seasoned & grilled to perfection. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.
Cheeseburger
Choose American, cheddar, pepperjack, bleu, Swiss, mozzarella, provolone, Prairie Breeze or feta. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Two strips of pecanwood-smoked bacon & sharp cheddar in perfect harmony. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.
The Krakatoa
A tempest of pecanwood-smoked bacon, jalapenos, garlic, red onions & magmatic pepperjack. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.
Bluebird BBQ
Bacon, Cheddar, crispy fried onion & BBQ Sauce. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Topped with sautéed crimini mushrooms & molten Swiss. Oh Mama, umami! Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.
Bluebird-ger
Topped with two strips of pecanwood-smoked bacon & tangy bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit, or applesauce for $3.
Sandwiches
Reuben
House corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and a snappy, sweet mustard sauce on marbled rye. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.
The Cuban
Double-smoked ham, Bluebird pulled pork, spicy Cuban relish, tangy yellow mustard sauce & pepperjack nestled in a hoagie. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.
Pulled Pork
Smoked pork shoulder mounted on a Kaiser bun with a zingy coleslaw and a zangy BBQ sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.
BLT
Loads of pecanwood-smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & lemon garlic aioli on toasted sourdough. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.
Fried Egg Sammy
Two fried eggs on toasted white, wheat, sourdough, or rye with lettuce, tomato, onion and lemon garlic aioli. Add cheese for 50 cents or bacon, ham, or turkey for $1.
Big Person Grilled Cheese
Provolone and Milton Creamery Prairie Breeze (sharp, white cheddar) on sourdough. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.
Chicken Sandwich
Mediterranean marinated chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, and lemon garlic aioli on a toasted Kaiser bun. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.
The Toadstool
Grilled, marinated portobello cap with tomato, lettuce, house-made pesto and mozzarella on a toasted hoagie. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.
Crab Cake Po'Boy
Pan fried crab cakes, shredded lettuce, tomato, red pepper remoulade, and braised cabbage on a toasted hoagie. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.
Pork Tenderloin
Dotingly hand-pounded pork loin, either breaded or grilled, with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.
Ah-nold Club
Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, and lemon garlic aioli on sourdough. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.
Prime Rib French Dip
Medium rare prime rib, caramelized onions, and thick cut provolone melted to ooey gooey blissfulness. Served with au jus for your dipping delight. Served with fries or coleslaw. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.
Lunch Special
Changes daily! Call or check social media to see what's cooking!
& Such
Fish & Chips
Beer battered Pacific Cod fillets deep fried to crispy golden excellence, with fries, naturally. Upgrade to soup, salad, fruit or applesauce for $3.
Mama Bird's Mac & Cheese
Delicious blend o cheese, gallantly gooey, with a crunchy gratin. Served with a side house salad with your choice of dressing.
Salads
House Salad
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and croutons.
Baby Spinach
Tender spinach leaves, strawberries, bleu cheese and toasted pecans.
Thai Yellowfin Tuna Salad
Fresh mixed greens, seared Yellowfin Tuna, carrots, scallions, and crunchy noodles with a Wasabi Vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, crimini mushrooms, avocado, scallions, hard-boiled egg & bleu cheese atop a bed of crisp mixed greens.
Portobello Salad
Wholesome grilled Portobello, mushrooms over spinach. Served with roasted red peppers, red onion, and feta cheese.
Chef Salad
Soups and Sides
APPETIZERS
Chicken Strips App
Six breaded chicken breast tenders served with ranch, BBQ, honey mustard, or blue cheese dressing.
Cheese Curds
House breaded Milton creamery chive curds served with magnificent marinara for your dipping delight.
Loaded Fries
A mountain of fries topped with our bacon, peppperjack cheese, red onion, garlic, jalapenos, and scallions.
Crab Cakes
Two house-made crab cakes served with our scrappy roasted red pepper rémoulade and sweet and sour cabbage relish.
DINNER
Dinner Entrées
Mac & Cheese
Delicious blend of cheese, delightfully gooey, with a crunch gratin.
Chicken Platter
Grilled marinated chicken breasts served with mashed potatoes and mixed dinner veggies.
Meatlöaf
Monumental slice of our housemade classic. Served with mashed potatoes and dinner veggies.
Turkey Manhattan
Our take on the diner classic with turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy roosted upon Texas toast.
Fettuccine
Fettuccine tossed with house Alfredo sauce served with Texas toast.
New York Strip
12oz Black Angus NY strip grilled to your pleasure. Served with mashed potatoes and dinner vegetables.
Prime Rib Manhattan
Prime Rib, mashed potatoes, and gravy roosted upon delicious Texas toast.
Steak Tacos
Three Steak tacos grilled your way with cilantro and yellow onion. Served with Spanish rice, salsa and sour cream.
KIDS
Food for Fledglings
Chicken Strips
Three chicken strips served with Ranch, Honey Mustard, or BBQ. Choose fruit, applesauce or fries.
PB & Jay
A delicious peanut butter and jelly sandwich on wheat toast. Served with fruit, fries, or applesauce.
Kiddy Grilly Cheese
Grilled cheese with American cheese on wheat bread. Served with fruit, fries, or applesauce.
Mac + Cheese
Gooey, cheesey blend with American, Cheddar, and Mozzarella.
Lil' Elvis
Griddled peanut butter & banana sammy with a kiss of honey. Choice of fruit, fries, or applesauce.