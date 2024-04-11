Blue Collar Coffee Beloit, WI
Beverage Menu
Blended Beverages
Tea
Brewed Coffee
Cold Brew
Other Beverage
Food Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lunch Sandwiches
Bakery
- Blueberry Muffin$4.00
- Chocolate Twist$4.00
- Cranberry Muffin$4.00
- Pound Cake$4.00
- Blueberry Scone$4.00
- Walnut Scone$4.00
- Cheese Danish$4.00
- Apple Danish$4.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
- Chocolate Chip Scone$4.00
- Cranberry Orange Scone$4.00
- Energy Bite$2.00
- Energy Bite 3 Pack$5.00
- Croissant & Jam$5.00
- GF Pastry$4.50
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
RTD/E
Ready to Drink
Blue Collar Coffee Beloit, WI Location and Ordering Hours
(608) 368-7155
Open now • Closes at 4PM