Flavors vary, weekend availability only. Please call store for selection.
Plain Croissant
Our original croissant, it's layers of butter and flaky pastry make it anything but "plain!"
Chocolate Croissant
Our original croissant dough filled with chocolate!
Morning Bun Croissant
Our most popular croissant option, the morning bun is filled with citrus cinnamon sugar, baked to perfection, and finished off with a sugar dusting!
Almond Croissant
Baked once, cut in half, filled with a house-made almond frangipane, and baked again, these sweet croissants are everyone's favorite treat!
Box of 4 Assorted Croissants
Four assorted house-made croissants, baked fresh daily!
Box of 4 Plain Croissants
Four flaky, buttery plain croissants, baked fresh daily!
Croissant Wheel
Pastry Boxes
Birthday Party Box Box for 10 people
(Please note we typically need 2 days notice to make the Birthday Party Box) Celebrate a loved one’s birthday at school or in the office with this cute birthday party box! Includes: 1 cakelette 10 mini funfetti cupcakes 10 funfetti macarons 1 number candle of your choice
Birthday Party Box Box for 20 people
(Please note we typically need 2 days notice to make the Birthday Party Box) Celebrate a loved one’s birthday at school or in the office with this cute birthday party box! Includes: 1 cakelette 20 mini funfetti cupcakes 20 funfetti macarons 1 number candle of your choice
Birthday Box
(Please note we typically need 2 days notice to make the Birthday Party Box) $36 Celebrate a loved one’s birthday with this cute birthday box! Includes: 1 cakelette, 6 funfetti macarons, 4 cupcakes
Bake at Home Biscuits (10)
(Please note we typically need 2 days notice to make the Biscuits) Bake these biscuits at home for the most delicious, fresh out of the oven experience. Plan for some freezer space as you will bake from frozen. Quantity is 10.
Bake at Home Cookies (12)
Bake these cookies at home for the most delicious, fresh out of the oven experience. Plan for some freezer space as you will bake from frozen. Quantity is 12, flavor is chocolate chip unless otherwise requested.
Cookie Box
Box includes 6 assorted cookies & 6 assorted french macarons
Breakfast Pastry Box
Box includes 2 assorted croissants, 4 scones, 4 muffins, 3 cookies