Pastries

Cakelette

$8.00

Cupcake

$3.75

Gluten Free Vegan Cookie

$4.00

Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$6.00
Cookie

$3.25

Our selection of housemade cookies changes daily, please contact the store for today's options!

Muffin

$4.50

Scone

$5.00

Our delcious scones are huge & sure to make you a scone lover.

Croissants

Savory Croissant

$6.50

Flavors vary, weekend availability only. Please call store for selection.

Plain Croissant

$5.50

Our original croissant, it's layers of butter and flaky pastry make it anything but "plain!"

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Our original croissant dough filled with chocolate!

Morning Bun Croissant

$6.00

Our most popular croissant option, the morning bun is filled with citrus cinnamon sugar, baked to perfection, and finished off with a sugar dusting!

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Baked once, cut in half, filled with a house-made almond frangipane, and baked again, these sweet croissants are everyone's favorite treat!

Box of 4 Assorted Croissants

$23.00

Four assorted house-made croissants, baked fresh daily!

Box of 4 Plain Croissants

$22.00

Four flaky, buttery plain croissants, baked fresh daily!

Croissant Wheel

$6.50

Pastry Boxes

Birthday Party Box Box for 10 people

$64.00

(Please note we typically need 2 days notice to make the Birthday Party Box) Celebrate a loved one’s birthday at school or in the office with this cute birthday party box! Includes: 1 cakelette 10 mini funfetti cupcakes 10 funfetti macarons 1 number candle of your choice

Birthday Party Box Box for 20 people

$115.00

(Please note we typically need 2 days notice to make the Birthday Party Box) Celebrate a loved one’s birthday at school or in the office with this cute birthday party box! Includes: 1 cakelette 20 mini funfetti cupcakes 20 funfetti macarons 1 number candle of your choice

Birthday Box

$39.50

(Please note we typically need 2 days notice to make the Birthday Party Box) $36 Celebrate a loved one’s birthday with this cute birthday box! Includes: 1 cakelette, 6 funfetti macarons, 4 cupcakes

Bake at Home Biscuits (10)

$28.00

(Please note we typically need 2 days notice to make the Biscuits) Bake these biscuits at home for the most delicious, fresh out of the oven experience. Plan for some freezer space as you will bake from frozen. Quantity is 10.

Bake at Home Cookies (12)

$33.00

Bake these cookies at home for the most delicious, fresh out of the oven experience. Plan for some freezer space as you will bake from frozen. Quantity is 12, flavor is chocolate chip unless otherwise requested.

Cookie Box

$33.00

Box includes 6 assorted cookies & 6 assorted french macarons

Breakfast Pastry Box

$56.00

Box includes 2 assorted croissants, 4 scones, 4 muffins, 3 cookies

French Macarons

French Macarons Single

$3.25

French Macarons 4 pack

$12.00

French Macarons 6 pack

$17.00

French Macarons 12 pack

$32.00

French Macarons 20 pack

$53.00

Single Maccident

$1.00

Grande Macaron

$7.50

Bagels

Available Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday ONLY! Please specify "everything" or "sesame" bagel in the comments section.

Bagel

$3.50

Bagels Toasted with cream cheese

$5.50

Bagels Toasted with butter

$5.00

Bagels Box of 4 Assorted

$14.00

Specialty Bagel

$4.00

Gluten Free Vegan

$4.00

Gluten Free Vegan Muffin

$5.00

Gluten Free Vegan Scone

$5.00