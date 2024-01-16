Blue Fish Restaurant & Bar 9401 Coastal Hwy
Appetizers
- *Egg Roll
1 piece.$3.50
- *Shrimp Spring Roll (2)
2 pieces.$7.95
- *Vegetable Spring Roll (3)
3 pieces.$8.95
- *BBQ Spareribs
4 pieces.$10.50
- *Beef on Sticks
4 pieces.$13.95
- *Black Pepper Sesame Oil Edamame **$8.95
- *Crab Wonton
6 pieces.$9.95
- *Edamame GF$6.95
- *French Fries$5.95
- *Fry Noodles$1.50
- *Gyoza
6 pieces.$8.95
- *Pumpkin Rice Cake$7.95
- *Shrimp Shumai
6 pieces.$8.95
- *Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
3 pieces of shrimp with broccoli, onion, and sweet potatoes.$15.95
- *Steamed Dumplings
6 pieces.$8.95
- Ahi Tower
Sushi tower with base layer of sushi rice, avocado, kani and lastly topped with sesame infused ahi tuna. Drizzled with wasabi mayo, dust with sesame seeds and furikake (Japanese seaweed flavoring).$25.95
- Black Pepper Tuna **
7 slices of black pepper crusted tuna torched and served with Japanese dressing.$17.95OUT OF STOCK
- Dinosaur Egg
Avocado filled with kani, spicy tuna, crunchy and tempura fried topped with spicy mayo, sweeten soy sauce, and pesto sauce.$17.95
- Jalapeno Popper **
Kani, jalapeño, and cream cheese tempura fried topped with sriracha, scallions, and Japanese mayo.$14.95
- Sashimi Appetizer
Chef's choice of 6 slices of raw fish.$16.95
- Sushi Appetizer
Chef's choice 4 slices of raw fish over rice.$13.95
- Yellowtail Jalapeno **
Yellowtail, jalapeño, cilantro with sriracha and yuzu sauce.$17.95
- *Agedashi Tofu
Fried bean curd with bonito flakes.$9.95OUT OF STOCK
Soup/Salad Dessert
Soups/Salad
- *Miso Soup GF$4.25
- *Egg drop soup GF$4.25
- *Wonton Soup (Pork)$4.75
- *Hot & Sour Soup **$4.75
- *Wonton Egg Drop Soup$5.25
- *Tom Yum Soup ** (for 2) GF$20.95OUT OF STOCK
- *House Special Soup (for2)$16.95
- *Seafood Soup (for2) GF$16.95
- *Chicken Corn Soup (for2) GF$15.95OUT OF STOCK
- *Tofu Veggie Soup (for 2) GF$13.95
- *House Salad GF$5.95
- Seaweed Salad$6.95
- Avocado Salad GF$11.95
- Spicy Kani salad$11.95
- Tuna Avocado Salad GF$17.95
- Baby Octopus Salad$17.95
- *Large Miso Soup GF$9.00
- *Large Egg Drop Soup GF$9.00
- *Large Wonton Soup$9.50
- *Large Hot & Sour Soup$9.50
- *Large Wonton/Egg Drop Soup$10.50
Dessert
- *Mille Crepe Cake
A delicate and impressively soft cake made up 20 layers of paper-thin crepes and velvety fresh cream. Ask for flavor of the day.$13.95
- *Mango Sticky Rice
Tapioca rice infused with coconut cream and coconut oil topped with fresh cut mango.$12.95
- *Matcha Lava Cake
For Matcha Lovers! Twist on a traditional Chocolate Molten Lava cake filled with Matcha Ganache served with Matcha Ice cream and home-baked cookies crumbles.$11.95
- *Japanese Cheesecake (GF)
Smooth and creamy. Basque cheesecake has a unique rustic appearance with a burnt, caramelized exterior and a creamy, custard-like interior.$12.95
- *Mochi (4pc)$16.00
Sushi Bar
Basic House Rolls
- -------------------------
- AAC Roll
6 pieces. Avocado, asparagus, cucumber.$6.25
- Alaskan Roll
6 pieces. Kani, salmon, and avocado.$9.25
- Avocado and Cucumber Roll
6 pieces.$6.25
- Avocado Roll
6 pieces.$6.25
- California Roll
6 pieces. Kani, avocado, cucumber.$8.75
- Crazy Roll
5 pieces. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura wrapped in soybean paper.$12.95
- Crunchy Roll
5 pieces. Salmon with tempura crunch, cucumber, spicy mayo.$9.95
- Cucumber Roll
6 pieces.$6.25
- Double Delight Roll
5 pieces. Tempura shrimp and spicy kani topped with oven baked house special topping.$14.95OUT OF STOCK
- Dragon Roll
6 pieces. Oven-baked eel, cucumber inside, and topped with a layer of avocado.$13.95
- Dynamite Roll
8 pieces. Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and asparagus topped with tempura crunch, masago, and spicy mayo.$13.95
- Eel and Avocado Roll
6 pieces.$8.75
- Eel and Cucumber Roll
6 pieces.$8.75
- Fire Island Roll
6 pieces. White tuna, kani, avocado with spicy mayo.$9.25
- Futomaki$15.95
- Kani Roll$8.75
- Krunch Roll
6 pieces. Kani, shrimp, tamago, avocado, cucumber flashed fried.$15.95
- Mango Avocado Roll
6 pieces.$6.75
- Maryland Roll
5 pieces. Real crab, avocado, Japanese mayo with sprinkled of old bay on top.$14.95
- Masago Roll$13.95
- Mexican Roll$11.95
- Mini-Star Roll$10.95
- Out of Control
6 pieces. Tuna with avocado, cucumber, masago.$9.95
- Philadelphia Roll
6 pieces. Smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese.$9.25
- Philly w/ Fresh Salmon$10.25
- Rainbow Roll
6 pieces. Avocado, cucumber, kani inside, topped with avocado and assortment of raw fish.$15.95
- Real Crab California Roll
6 pieces.$11.95
- Salmon Roll
6 pieces.$8.75
- Salmon Avocado Roll$9.25
- Salmon Cucumber Roll$9.25
- Scallop Roll$11.95
- Shiitake Mushroom Roll
6 pieces.$6.75
- Shrimp Asparagus Roll$8.75
- Shrimp Avocado Roll$8.75
- Shrimp Cucumber Roll
6 pieces.$8.75
- Shrimp Mango Roll
6 pieces.$8.75
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
5 pieces. Shrimp tempura and cucumber drizzled with sweetened soy sauce and wasabi mayo.$9.95
- Spicy Asparagus Roll
6 pieces.$6.25
- Spicy Roll
6 pieces. Choice of tuna, salmon, or yellowtail with tempura crunch.$8.95
- Spider Roll
5 pieces. Whole soft-shell crab fried, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, and Japanese mayo.$13.95
- Sunshine Roll
6 pieces. Spicy tuna, avocado inside topped with a layer of tuna.$13.95
- Super Roll
6 pieces. Avocado, cucumber inside topped with tuna and salmon.$13.95
- Sweet Potato Roll
6 pieces.$6.75
- Tiger's Eye Roll
6 pieces. Smoked salmon, cream cheese, asparagus wrapped in soy paper, tempura fried then roll in nori.$15.95
- TNT Roll
6 pieces. Scallop, scallion, white fish oven baked with special cheese topping.$15.95
- Tuna Roll
6 pieces.$8.75
- Tuna Avocado Roll
6 pieces.$9.25
- Tuna Cucumber Roll$9.25
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$13.95
- Yama Gobo Roll
6 pieces. Japanese pickled radish.$6.75
- Yellowtail Jalapeno Roll
6 pieces.$8.75
- Yellowtail Roll
6 pieces.$8.75
Signature Rolls
- ----------------------------
- Alec Roll
8 pieces. Made famous by one of our own with kani, avocado, cucumber inside, topped with tuna, salmon, avocado and lastly topped with Maryland blue crab salad and each piece. Drizzled with spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sweetened soy sauce.$22.95
- Black Jade Roll
8 pieces. Spicy tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura inside topped with black caviar.$19.95
- Christmas Roll
8 pieces. Oven baked eel, white tuna, avocado topped with a layer of salmon and tempura crunch.$20.95
- Danger Roll
8 pieces. Fried salmon roll, topped with eel sauce, fresh sliced jalapeno, jumbo lump crab salad with spicy mayo and sriracha.$22.95
- Double Dragon Roll$20.95
- Godzilla Roll
8 pieces. White tuna, spicy tuna, cucumber inside, topped with a layer of yellowtail, jalapeño, and ikura with a side of yuzu sauce.$22.95
- Hawaiian Roll
8 pieces. Tempura coconut shrimp with cream cheese topped with a layer of fresh mango and avocado, drizzled with chef's special mango sauce and coconut flakes.$17.95
- Kato Roll
8 pieces. Shrimp tempura inside. Topped with a layer of avocado, kani, spicy mayo sauce, masago, scallions.$19.95
- Kunomono Roll
8 pieces. Spicy kani, cream cheese, seaweed salad inside, topped with a layer of mango, Hawaiian mango sauce dotted with spicy sweet chili and dust of masago.$19.95
- Latin Heat Roll
8 pieces. White tuna, cilantro, avocado, and jalapeño inside topped with white fish and chili sauce.$17.95
- Long Island Roll
8 pieces. Black pepper torched tuna with seaweed salad and mango inside, topped with a layer of avocado, drizzled with wasabi mayo and sweetened soy sauce.$20.95OUT OF STOCK
- Lovers Roll
8 pieces. Oven baked eel with avocado on the inside topped with half kani and half spicy tuna.$19.95
- M-16 Roll
8 pieces. Shrimp tempura inside topped with a layer of smoked salmon and spicy mayo.$17.95
- Mega Lobster Roll
10 pieces. Whole lobster tail tempura fried, asparagus, mango, cucumber, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, sweetened soy sauce and mango sauce.$25.95
- Money Green Roll
10 pieces. Lobster salad, kani, shrimp, avocado, wasabi tobiko, tempura crunch, wrapped in green soy paper.$22.95
- Pink Lady Roll$22.95
- Red Dragon Roll
8 pieces. Shrimp tempura inside, topped with spicy tuna, drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo.$18.95
- Spicy Girl Roll
8 pieces. Inside spicy tuna, spicy yellowtail and cucumber, topped with a layer of spicy salmon, spicy mayo, crunchy and fish roe.$19.95
- Tuna Madness Roll$23.95OUT OF STOCK
Sushi a La Carte
- ---------------------------
- Black Seabass$14.50
- Eel
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.50
- Fluke
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Flying Fish Roe
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.50
- Hokki Clam
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.50
- Ikura
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$15.00
- Inari
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.00
- Kani
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.00
- Kurodai$8.50
- Mackerel
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.50
- Madai
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$15.00
- Octopus
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.50
- Salmon
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$9.00
- Scallop
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$9.25
- Shrimp
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.50
- Smoked Salmon
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.50
- Spanish Mackerel
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$13.50
- Squid
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.50
- Striped Bass
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.50
- Tamago
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.00
- Tilapia
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.00
- Tuna
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$9.25
- Uni
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- White Tuna
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$8.50
- Yellowtail
Sushi or sashimi 2 pieces per order.$9.25
Sushi Combinations
- ----------------------------
- Chirashi
18 pieces of chef's choice assorted sashimi on a bed of sushi rice.$42.95
- Salmon Donburi
8 slices of salmon sashimi on top of seasoned rice.$28.95
- Sashimi Deluxe
20 pieces chef's choice of assorted raw fish.$47.95
- Spicy Combo
Three-roll combo of spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy yellowtail.$20.95
- Sushi Deluxe
11 pieces of chef's choice assorted nigiri with tuna, California, or spicy tuna roll.$37.95
- Sushi & Sashimi Combination
5 pieces of chef's choice assorted nigiri, 15 pieces of assortment of sashimi with tuna, California, or spicy tuna roll.$49.95
- Sushi Regular
8 pieces of chef's choice assorted nigiri with tuna, California, or spicy tuna roll.$30.95
- Tekkadon
8 slices of ahi tuna sashimi on top of seasoned rice.$29.95
- Tuna & Salmon Platter
4 pieces of tuna and 4 pieces of salmon nigiri with a spicy tuna roll.$29.95
- Unagi Don
8 pieces of smoked eel on a bed of sushi rice.$26.95
- Wasabi-Mayo Tuna Bowl$25.95
Kitchen Entrées
Rice, Lo Mein, Rice Noodles
- *Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
- *Shrimp Fried Rice$12.95
- *Beef Fried Rice$12.95
- *Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- *House Fried Rice
Combination of chicken, beef and shrimp.$15.95
- *Egg Fried Rice$12.95
- *Veggie Fried Rice$12.95
- *Plain Lo Mein$12.95
- *Chicken Lo Mein$12.95
- *Shrimp Lo Mein$12.95
- *Beef Lo Mein$12.95
- *Pork Lo Mein$12.95
- *House Lo Mein
Combination of chicken, beef and shrimp.$15.95
- *Veggie Lo Mein$12.95
- *White Rice - Side$2.95
- *Fried Rice - Side$2.95
- #Sushi Rice - Side$4.50
- *Singapore Curry Rice Noodle (Gluten Free)
Stir-fried curry rice noodle with a combination of chicken, beef, shrimp, egg and vegetables.$16.95
- *Chicken Rice Noodle (Gluten Free)$13.95
- *Beef Rice Noodle (Gluten Free)$13.95
- *Shrimp Rice Noodle (Gluten Free)$13.95
- *Pork Rice Noodle$13.95
- *Veggie Rice Noodle (Gluten Free)$13.95
- *House Rice Noodle (Gluten Free)
Combination of chicken, beef and shrimp.$16.95
Chicken/Beef
- *Sweet and Sour Chicken$13.95
- *Chicken with Broccoli$13.95
- *Chicken with Vegetables$13.95
- *Chicken with Cashew Nuts$13.95
- *Chicken in Garlic Sauce$13.95
- *Hunan Chicken$13.95
- *Kong Pao Chicken$13.95
- *Curry Chicken$13.95
- *Szechuan Chicken$13.95
- *General Tso's Chicken$16.95
- *Orange Chicken$16.95
- *Sesame Chicken$16.95
- *Chicken Nugget w/ FF&Broc$10.95
- *Chicken w/ String Beans$18.95
- *Chicken w/ Eggplants$18.95
- *Beef and Broccoli$18.95
- *Beef with Garlic Sauce$18.95
- *Beef with Vegetables$18.95
- *Pepper Steak and Onions$18.95
- *Mongolian Beef$18.95
- *Szechuan Beef$18.95
Chef Specialities
- *Happy Family
Jumbo shrimp, 1/2 lobster tail, scallops, beef, chicken, and roast pork sauteed with assorted vegetables.$24.95
- *General Tso's Twin Delight
Crispy fried jumbo shrimp and scallops sauteed with peppers and onion in chef's special general tso's sauce.$23.95
- *Sha Cha Shp and Beef
Sliced beef and jumbo shrimp with assorted vegetables in spicy sha cha sauce.$21.95
- *Triple Delight
Sauteed sliced chicken, beef and shrimp with assorted vegetables.$21.95
- *Twin Delight in Garlic Sauce
Jumbo shrimp and scallop sauteed with onions, mushrooms, wood ears, and green peppers in garlic sauce.$23.95
- *Seafood Combo
Jumbo shrimp, scallop with ½ lobster tail sauteed with assorted Chinese vegetables.$25.95
- *Spicy S. Beef
Shredded beef or chicken lightly breaded and deep fried, stir fry with celery, carrots in chef's special sweet and tangy sauce.$20.95
- *Spicy S. Chicken$20.95
- *1/2 Peking Duck (5 pancakes)$29.95OUT OF STOCK
- *Coconut Shrimp$25.95OUT OF STOCK
- *Coconut Chicken$21.95OUT OF STOCK
- *Beef w. Scallops$23.95
Thai Kitchen
- *Vegetable Pad Thai (Gluten Free)$16.95
- *Chicken Pad Thai (Gluten Free)$16.95
- *Beef Pad Thai (Gluten Free)$18.95
- *Shrimp Pad Thai (Gluten Free)$18.95
- *Tofu Pad Thai$17.95
- *House Pad Thai (Gluten Free)
Combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp.$21.95
- *Veggie Drunken Noodles$16.95
- *Chicken Drunken Noodles$16.95
- *Beef Drunken Noodles$18.95
- *Shrimp Drunken Noodles$18.95
- *Tofu Drunken Noodle$17.95
- *House Drunken Noodles
Combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp.$21.95
- *Thai Basil Supreme
Chicken, beef and shrimp stir fried with zucchini, onion, asparagus, pepper, baby corn, snow peas, mushrooms and bamboo shoots in a mix of red curry basil sauce.$22.95
- *Thai Curry Chicken
White meat chicken stir fried with zucchini, onion, asparagus, pepper, baby corn, snow peas, mushrooms in a creamy coconut yellow curry sauce - also available in bean curd or shrimp, ask for pricing.$17.95
- *Thai Mango Shrimp
A savory dish of jumbo shrimp lightly battered fried tossed with mango, green peppers in a sweet tangy fresh mango sauce.$21.95
- *Thai Curry Shrimp$21.95
- *Thai Curry Tofu$17.95
Shrimp and Scallop
- *Sweet and Sour Shrimp$18.95
- *Shrimp with Broccoli$18.95
- *Shrimp with Vegetables$18.95
- *Hunan Shrimp **$18.95
- *Shrimp in Garlic Sauce **$18.95
- *Shrimp in Lobster Sauce$18.95
- *Scallop with Vegetables$18.95
- *Hunan Scallops **$18.95
- *Gen Tso Shrimp**$23.95
- *Shrimp w. Eggplants$23.95
- *Shrimp w. String Beans$23.95
- *Szechuan Shrimp$18.95