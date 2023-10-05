Popular Items

Blue Highway

Blue Highway

$8.50+

Fresh garden greens, feta, grape tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and toasted pecans

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Soup of the Day: Cream of Mushroom

$7.50

Food

Monthly Features

Pizza Maria

$16.00+

Herbed garlic butter, fontina, roasted lamb, oven roasted tomatoes, rosemary parmesan aioli

Lobster Ravioli

$12.50

Lobster ravioli, shallots, tomato, sherry, cream, caviar

Gnocchi al Pomodoro Cremoso

$21.00

House-made ricotta gnocchi, blistered heirloom cherry tomatoes, ricotta, arugula, basil, fresh mozzarella

Small Plates

A little something to start your meal off

Soup of the Day: Cream of Mushroom

$7.50
Bomba Shrimp

Bomba Shrimp

$13.55

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy Calabrian sauce. Served over a bed of arugula

Herbed Tuscan Fries

Herbed Tuscan Fries

$7.50

Parmesan and herbed seasoned crispy fries, served with house-made peppadew tomato jam, lemon aioli

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.50

Crispy, fried, U.S.-caught calamari, marinara sauce

Blue Highway Wings

Blue Highway Wings

Our crispy wings are tossed in buffalo, BBQ or Burt's Dragonfire sauce served with house-made Gorgonzola or ranch, carrots and celery sticks

Highway Parmesan Cheese Bread

Highway Parmesan Cheese Bread

$11.00

Our fresh from the oven flatbread, rosemary, garlic and Parmesan served with marinara

Antipasti Plate

Antipasti Plate

$16.00

Assortment of meats, cheeses, olives, roasted vegetables, Tuscan hummus, toasted focaccia

Brie & Spinach Flatbread

Brie & Spinach Flatbread

$14.00

Spinach, Brie, bacon, roasted red onion, balsamic glaze, on a crispy flatbread.

Tuscan Hummus

Tuscan Hummus

$11.00

Tuscan white beans pureed with tahini, garlic, lemon and spices, served with our made-to-order flatbread

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.00

Our house-made toasted focaccia, vine-ripe plum tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil topped with shaved Grana Padano

Hummchetta

Hummchetta

$15.00

Our house-made toasted focaccia, vine-ripe plum tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, Tuscan hummus topped with shaved Grana Padano

Salads

We use local organic greens when available and in season. Our dressings are all made in house, using extra virgin olive oil, top-quality vinegars, cheese and herbs. Take a bottle of our balsamic vinaigrette or our Gorgonzola dressing home to enjoy.
Micanopy

Micanopy

$7.50+

Fresh garden greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, red onions

Caesar

$8.50+

Crisp romaine hearts, shaved Grana Padano, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing

Blue Highway

Blue Highway

$8.50+

Fresh garden greens, feta, grape tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and toasted pecans

Tuscan Bean

Tuscan Bean

$8.50+

Fresh spinach, cannellini beans, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red onions, olives, feta, lemon vinaigrette

Mediterranean

$9.00+

Fresh garden greens, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and ham

Tioga Salad

Tioga Salad

$9.00+

Fresh garden greens, toasted pecans, gorgonzola crumbles, granny smith apples, sundried cherries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing

Sandwiches

Our sandwiches feature premium meats and cheeses served with house-made chips and pickles on focaccia baked fresh daily
Roast Turkey Club

Roast Turkey Club

$14.00

Roasted turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli on fresh house-baked focaccia

The Highway

The Highway

$14.00

Roast beef, caramelized red onion, Vermont white cheddar cheese and tangy horseradish sauce on fresh house-baked focaccia

The Incredible Hot Tuna

The Incredible Hot Tuna

$15.00

Our classic albacore tuna salad on fresh house-made toasted focaccia, melted provolone cheese, crispy fried onions, tomato and honey dill mayo

The Gino

The Gino

$14.00

Genoa salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and oil and vinegar on fresh house-baked focaccia

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted chicken, apple, pecans, sun-dried cherries and onion with lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted focaccia

Chicken Rustico Panini

Chicken Rustico Panini

$14.00

Roast chicken breast, provolone, spinach and sun-dried tomato mayo on fresh house-baked focaccia

Roasted Veggie Panini

$14.00

Roast garlic aioli, eggplant, squash, zucchini, roasted red pepper, caramelized red onion, fresh mozzarella on focaccia

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella on fresh house-baked focaccia

Piadines

This tasty Italian treasure is one of our signature dishes. Many know it as an Italian flatbread sandwich from the Romagna region in Italy. Pronounced "Pee-uh-deen-ay". These flatbreads straight from the oven are topped with cool salads and protein. Find your own way to eat them, but we suggest folding the flatbread in half and eating it like a sandwich!
Turkey Piadine

Turkey Piadine

$15.00

Roasted turkey breast, pesto aioli, mixed greens, red onion, feta, Parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

Lamb Piadine

Lamb Piadine

$17.00

Roasted lamb, mint pesto aioli, mixed greens, red onion, feta, Parmesan, red wine vinaigrette

Tuscan Bean Piadine

Tuscan Bean Piadine

$15.00

Tuscan hummus, spinach, Parmesan, Tuscan bean salad, feta, lemon vinaigrette

Parma Piadine

Parma Piadine

$17.00

Prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, bruschetta tomatoes

Hand Tossed / Thin Crust (12 inch)

Our Hand Tossed pizzas are 12" crispy and hand-crafted the old fashioned Neapolitan way (8 slices, serves 1-2)

Create Your Own Hand Tossed

$13.00

Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.50

House made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Abruzzese Pizza

Abruzzese Pizza

$17.00

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano

Carne Pizza

Carne Pizza

$17.00

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano

Funghi Pizza

Funghi Pizza

$17.00

Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley

Bianca Pizza

Bianca Pizza

$15.00

Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic

BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh Pizza

BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh Pizza

$17.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola. (Celery upon request!)

Vedure Arrosto Pizza

Vedure Arrosto Pizza

$16.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers

Lombardo Pizza

Lombardo Pizza

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$17.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives

Scampi Pizza

Scampi Pizza

$17.50

Garlic butter, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, shrimp, roasted shallots, parsley

Sicilian

Sicilian pizzas are thick crust, pan pizzas and require a longer cooking time. (12 slices, serves 3-4)

Create Your Own Sicilian

$16.00

Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)

Cheese Sicilian

Cheese Sicilian

$16.00
Carne Combo Sicilian

Carne Combo Sicilian

$24.00

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano

Abruzzese Sicilian

$24.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano

BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh Sicilian

BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh Sicilian

$24.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh Sicilian

Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh Sicilian

$24.00

Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola. (Celery upon request!)

Funghi Sicilian

Funghi Sicilian

$24.00

Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley

Bianca Sicilian

Bianca Sicilian

$22.00

Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic

Vedure Arrosto Sicilian

Vedure Arrosto Sicilian

$23.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers

Greek Sicilian

Greek Sicilian

$23.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives

Pizzettas (8 inch)

Create Your Own Pizzetta

$9.50

Personal 8-inch hand-tossed pizza.

Carne Pizzetta

$12.50

Abruzzese Pizzetta

$12.50

BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh Pizzetta

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh Pizzetta

$12.50

Funghi Pizzetta

$12.50

Margherita Pizzetta

$11.50

Bianca Pizzetta

$12.00

Scampi Pizzetta

$14.00

Vedure Arrosto Pizzetta

$12.50

Greek Pizzetta

$12.50

Rustica Pizzetta

$12.50

Cauliflower Crust (Contains Cheese)

Our Cauliflower crust is crispy and hand-crafted the old fashioned Neapolitan way. (8 slices, serves 1-2)

Create Your Own Cauliflower

$16.00

Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)

Cheese Pizza Cauliflower

$16.00

Margherita Pizza Cauliflower

$17.00

House made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Abruzzese Pizza Cauliflower

$20.00

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano

Carne Combo Cauliflower

$20.00

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano

Funghi Pizza Cauliflower

$20.00

Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley

Bianca Pizza Cauliflower

$18.00

Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic

BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh Pizza Cauliflower

$20.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh Pizza Cauliflower

$20.00

Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola. (Celery upon request!)

Vedure Arrosto Pizza Cauliflower

$19.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers

Greek Pizza Cauliflower

$19.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives

Scampi Pizza Cauliflower

$20.50

Garlic butter, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, shrimp, roasted shallots, parsley

Lombardo Cauliflower

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano

Gluten Free (Contains Eggs)

Our thin crust pizza are 12" crispy and hand-crafted the old fashioned Neapolitan way. (8 slices, serves 1-2)

Create Your Own Gluten Free

$15.00

Start with Udi's Gluten Free dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)

Cheese Pizza GF

$15.00

Margherita GF

$19.00

House made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Abruzzese GF

$19.00

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano

Carne GF

$19.00

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano

Funghi GF

$19.00

Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley

Bianca GF

$17.00

Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic

BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh GF

$19.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh GF

$19.00

Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola. (Celery upon request!)

Vedure Arrosto GF

$19.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers

Lombardo GF

$19.50

Fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano

Greek GF

$19.00

House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives

Scampi GF

$19.50

Garlic butter, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, shrimp, roasted shallots, parsley

Calzones

Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)

Create Your Own Calzone

$12.00

Comes with shredded mozzarella and a side of house-made marinara

Pastas

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$20.00

Pappardelle is a wide, flat pasta tossed with our house-made slowed cooked Bolognese meat sauce made with ground beef, ground pork, tomato sauce and cream, garnished with Parmesan and Romano served with garlic bread

Mama Josephine Spaghetti

Mama Josephine Spaghetti

$17.00

Tomato sauce, house-made meatballs served with garlic bread

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.00

Spaghetti, bacon, onion, cream, Parmesan, Romano

Penne Ala Pesto

Penne Ala Pesto

$19.00

Penne pasta with chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes tossed in a pesto white wine cream sauce garnished with Grana Padano and pine nuts, served with garlic bread

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.00

House-made Alfredo sauce

Chicken Parmesan *Thursdays only*

Chicken Parmesan *Thursdays only*

$19.00Out of stock

Crispy fried chicken breast topped with our house-made marinara, mozzarella, served with fettuccine *Only available on Thursdays

Eggplant Parmesan*Thursdays only*

Eggplant Parmesan*Thursdays only*

$17.50Out of stock

Crispy fried eggplant layered with fresh herbs, ricotta, our house-made marinara and mozzarella, served with fettuccine Only available on Thursdays

Desserts

Fresh house-made desserts
Italian Chocolate Budino

Italian Chocolate Budino

$8.00

Italian style chocolate custard topped with our homemade whipped cream & almond biscotti crumbles

Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$8.00

House-made Key lime tart in a buttery graham cracker crust, whipped cream

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.75

Crispy pastry shell filled with our house-made sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips

Kids

Created for children 10 and under, our Bambini menu features fresh, handcrafted dishes even the pickiest eaters will love.

Bambini Pizza

$7.00

Choice of one topping

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Three gluten free, antibiotic & hormone free chicken tenders served with our house chips or broccoli

House-Made Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

This entree is a source of calcium and Vitamin D

Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.00

House made marinara with a meatball and garlic bread

Kids Pasta

$5.00

spaghetti with butter & garlic bread

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, garlic butter on focaccia

Veggie Dippers

$5.00

Cool carrot, celery sticks and broccoli with ranch dressing

Broccoli & Chicken Pasta

$7.00

Penne, Chicken, Broccoli, butter

Sides

Spirit Night!

3 Meatballs

$8.00

Three house made meatballs served with marinara, Parmesan Romano

4 Piece Focaccia

$1.50

Aiolis

$0.50

Broccoli

$3.00

Bruschetta.

$4.00

Carrots

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Chicken Salad

$2.50+

Chips

$1.50

Dough

$5.00+

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Hummus

$4.00

Hummus Bread

$5.00

Hummus Veggies

$1.25

Pecans

$1.50

Pickles

$0.75

Roast Veggies

$3.50

Sauce

Sauteed Chicken*

$4.50

Shrimp*

$2.75+

Side Dressings

$0.75

Tuna Salad

$2.50+

Tuscan Bean Mix

$4.00

Drinks

Vintage Sodas

Boylan's Raspberry Seltzer

$3.50
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$3.50
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50
White Peach

White Peach

$3.50
Cream

Cream

$3.50
Zuberfizz Strawberry Rhubarb Soda

Zuberfizz Strawberry Rhubarb Soda

$3.50
Boylan's Vintage Grape Soda

Boylan's Vintage Grape Soda

$3.50

Boylan's Vintage grape soda made with real cane sugar

S. Pellegrino Aranciata

S. Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.50
Maine Root Ginger Brew

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.50

Non-alcoholic ginger brew made with cane sugar

Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50

Water

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

$3.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral water

San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral water

$3.50

Mocktails

N.A. Blueberry-Ginger Mojito

$8.00

Basil Mint Limeade

$5.00

Basil Simple Syrup, Mint, Lime, Soda

Cranberry Ginger Fizz

$5.00

Cranberry, Ginger Beer, Lime

Shirley Temple (Ginger Ale)

$5.00

Ginger Ale, Grenadine, Lime, Cherry

Shirley Temple (Sprite)

$5.00

Ginger Ale, Grenadine, Lime, Cherry

Grab and Go

Marinara (32 oz)

$9.00

32 ounces of Blue Highway's house made marinara *Contains anchovies, vegan marinara available upon request*

Balsamic Dressing (16 oz)

$7.00

16 ounces of Blue Highway's house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing *contains honey*

Ranch Dressing (16 oz)

$7.00

16 ounces of Blue Highway's house made Ranch dressing

Gorgonzola Dressing (16 oz)

$7.00

16 ounces of Blue Highway's house made Gorgonzola dressing

Caesar Dressing (16 oz)

$9.00

16 ounces of Blue Highway's house made Caesar dressing *Contains anchovies*

Red Wine Vinaigrette (16oz)

$7.00

16 ounces of Blue Highway's house made Red Wine Vinaigrette

Pickles (16 oz)

$8.50

16 ounces of our famous Blue Highway pickles

All Purpose Flour (3 lb)

$4.50

3 lb bag of all purpose flour

Spring Mix (1 lb)

$10.00

1 pound washed artisan spring mix blend

Peppadews

$4.75

Picholine olives

$4.75

Castelveltrano Olives

$4.75

Hot Sauce

$5.00

Salt Grinder

$5.00

Pepper Grinder

$5.00