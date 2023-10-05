Blue Highway Pizza TIOGA
Food
Monthly Features
Pizza Maria
Herbed garlic butter, fontina, roasted lamb, oven roasted tomatoes, rosemary parmesan aioli
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster ravioli, shallots, tomato, sherry, cream, caviar
Gnocchi al Pomodoro Cremoso
House-made ricotta gnocchi, blistered heirloom cherry tomatoes, ricotta, arugula, basil, fresh mozzarella
Small Plates
Soup of the Day: Cream of Mushroom
Bomba Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in a sweet & spicy Calabrian sauce. Served over a bed of arugula
Herbed Tuscan Fries
Parmesan and herbed seasoned crispy fries, served with house-made peppadew tomato jam, lemon aioli
Fried Calamari
Crispy, fried, U.S.-caught calamari, marinara sauce
Blue Highway Wings
Our crispy wings are tossed in buffalo, BBQ or Burt's Dragonfire sauce served with house-made Gorgonzola or ranch, carrots and celery sticks
Highway Parmesan Cheese Bread
Our fresh from the oven flatbread, rosemary, garlic and Parmesan served with marinara
Antipasti Plate
Assortment of meats, cheeses, olives, roasted vegetables, Tuscan hummus, toasted focaccia
Brie & Spinach Flatbread
Spinach, Brie, bacon, roasted red onion, balsamic glaze, on a crispy flatbread.
Tuscan Hummus
Tuscan white beans pureed with tahini, garlic, lemon and spices, served with our made-to-order flatbread
Bruschetta
Our house-made toasted focaccia, vine-ripe plum tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil topped with shaved Grana Padano
Hummchetta
Our house-made toasted focaccia, vine-ripe plum tomato, garlic, basil, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil, Tuscan hummus topped with shaved Grana Padano
Salads
Micanopy
Fresh garden greens, carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, red onions
Caesar
Crisp romaine hearts, shaved Grana Padano, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing
Blue Highway
Fresh garden greens, feta, grape tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and toasted pecans
Tuscan Bean
Fresh spinach, cannellini beans, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted red onions, olives, feta, lemon vinaigrette
Mediterranean
Fresh garden greens, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella and ham
Tioga Salad
Fresh garden greens, toasted pecans, gorgonzola crumbles, granny smith apples, sundried cherries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing
Sandwiches
Roast Turkey Club
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, roasted garlic aioli on fresh house-baked focaccia
The Highway
Roast beef, caramelized red onion, Vermont white cheddar cheese and tangy horseradish sauce on fresh house-baked focaccia
The Incredible Hot Tuna
Our classic albacore tuna salad on fresh house-made toasted focaccia, melted provolone cheese, crispy fried onions, tomato and honey dill mayo
The Gino
Genoa salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and oil and vinegar on fresh house-baked focaccia
Apple Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
Roasted chicken, apple, pecans, sun-dried cherries and onion with lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted focaccia
Chicken Rustico Panini
Roast chicken breast, provolone, spinach and sun-dried tomato mayo on fresh house-baked focaccia
Roasted Veggie Panini
Roast garlic aioli, eggplant, squash, zucchini, roasted red pepper, caramelized red onion, fresh mozzarella on focaccia
Meatball Sandwich
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella on fresh house-baked focaccia
Piadines
Turkey Piadine
Roasted turkey breast, pesto aioli, mixed greens, red onion, feta, Parmesan, red wine vinaigrette
Lamb Piadine
Roasted lamb, mint pesto aioli, mixed greens, red onion, feta, Parmesan, red wine vinaigrette
Tuscan Bean Piadine
Tuscan hummus, spinach, Parmesan, Tuscan bean salad, feta, lemon vinaigrette
Parma Piadine
Prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, bruschetta tomatoes
Hand Tossed / Thin Crust (12 inch)
Create Your Own Hand Tossed
Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)
Cheese Pizza
Margherita Pizza
House made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Abruzzese Pizza
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano
Carne Pizza
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano
Funghi Pizza
Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley
Bianca Pizza
Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic
BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh Pizza
Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro
Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh Pizza
Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola. (Celery upon request!)
Vedure Arrosto Pizza
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers
Lombardo Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano
Greek Pizza
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives
Scampi Pizza
Garlic butter, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, shrimp, roasted shallots, parsley
Sicilian
Create Your Own Sicilian
Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)
Cheese Sicilian
Carne Combo Sicilian
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano
Abruzzese Sicilian
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano
BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh Sicilian
Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro
Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh Sicilian
Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola. (Celery upon request!)
Funghi Sicilian
Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley
Bianca Sicilian
Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic
Vedure Arrosto Sicilian
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers
Greek Sicilian
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives
Pizzettas (8 inch)
Create Your Own Pizzetta
Personal 8-inch hand-tossed pizza.
Carne Pizzetta
Abruzzese Pizzetta
BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh Pizzetta
Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh Pizzetta
Funghi Pizzetta
Margherita Pizzetta
Bianca Pizzetta
Scampi Pizzetta
Vedure Arrosto Pizzetta
Greek Pizzetta
Rustica Pizzetta
Cauliflower Crust (Contains Cheese)
Create Your Own Cauliflower
Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)
Cheese Pizza Cauliflower
Margherita Pizza Cauliflower
House made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Abruzzese Pizza Cauliflower
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano
Carne Combo Cauliflower
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano
Funghi Pizza Cauliflower
Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley
Bianca Pizza Cauliflower
Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic
BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh Pizza Cauliflower
Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro
Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh Pizza Cauliflower
Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola. (Celery upon request!)
Vedure Arrosto Pizza Cauliflower
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers
Greek Pizza Cauliflower
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives
Scampi Pizza Cauliflower
Garlic butter, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, shrimp, roasted shallots, parsley
Lombardo Cauliflower
Fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano
Gluten Free (Contains Eggs)
Create Your Own Gluten Free
Start with Udi's Gluten Free dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)
Cheese Pizza GF
Margherita GF
House made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Abruzzese GF
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, house-made meatballs, sliced roasted garlic, parsley, Parmesan, Romano
Carne GF
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet fennel sausage, Genoa salami, Parmesan, Romano
Funghi GF
Portabello, shiitake, fancy white and oyster mushrooms, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, white wine cream sauce, parsley
Bianca GF
Ricotta, fontina, Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, vine ripe plum tomato, sliced roasted garlic
BBQ Chicken Or Tempeh GF
Sweet BBQ sauce, house-made pizza sauce, chicken breast or tempeh, red onion, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, cilantro
Buffalo Chicken Or Tempeh GF
Buffalo sauce base, chicken breast or tempeh, mozzarella, Gorgonzola. (Celery upon request!)
Vedure Arrosto GF
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, roasted red onion and roasted red peppers
Lombardo GF
Fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, prosciutto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, Grana Padano
Greek GF
House made pizza sauce, mozzarella, spinach, green peppers, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives
Scampi GF
Garlic butter, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, fontina, shrimp, roasted shallots, parsley
Calzones
Pastas
Pappardelle Bolognese
Pappardelle is a wide, flat pasta tossed with our house-made slowed cooked Bolognese meat sauce made with ground beef, ground pork, tomato sauce and cream, garnished with Parmesan and Romano served with garlic bread
Mama Josephine Spaghetti
Tomato sauce, house-made meatballs served with garlic bread
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti, bacon, onion, cream, Parmesan, Romano
Penne Ala Pesto
Penne pasta with chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes tossed in a pesto white wine cream sauce garnished with Grana Padano and pine nuts, served with garlic bread
Fettuccine Alfredo
House-made Alfredo sauce
Chicken Parmesan *Thursdays only*
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with our house-made marinara, mozzarella, served with fettuccine *Only available on Thursdays
Eggplant Parmesan*Thursdays only*
Crispy fried eggplant layered with fresh herbs, ricotta, our house-made marinara and mozzarella, served with fettuccine Only available on Thursdays
Desserts
Italian Chocolate Budino
Italian style chocolate custard topped with our homemade whipped cream & almond biscotti crumbles
Key Lime Tart
House-made Key lime tart in a buttery graham cracker crust, whipped cream
Cannoli
Crispy pastry shell filled with our house-made sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips
Kids
Bambini Pizza
Choice of one topping
Chicken Fingers
Three gluten free, antibiotic & hormone free chicken tenders served with our house chips or broccoli
House-Made Mac-N-Cheese
This entree is a source of calcium and Vitamin D
Spaghetti & Meatball
House made marinara with a meatball and garlic bread
Kids Pasta
spaghetti with butter & garlic bread
Grilled Cheese
Parmesan, Romano, mozzarella, garlic butter on focaccia
Veggie Dippers
Cool carrot, celery sticks and broccoli with ranch dressing
Broccoli & Chicken Pasta
Penne, Chicken, Broccoli, butter
Sides
Spirit Night!
3 Meatballs
Three house made meatballs served with marinara, Parmesan Romano
4 Piece Focaccia
Aiolis
Broccoli
Bruschetta.
Carrots
Celery
Chicken Salad
Chips
Dough
Garlic Bread
Hummus
Hummus Bread
Hummus Veggies
Pecans
Pickles
Roast Veggies
Sauce
Sauteed Chicken*
Shrimp*
Side Dressings
Tuna Salad
Tuscan Bean Mix
Drinks
Vintage Sodas
Boylan's Raspberry Seltzer
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Mandarin
White Peach
Cream
Zuberfizz Strawberry Rhubarb Soda
Boylan's Vintage Grape Soda
Boylan's Vintage grape soda made with real cane sugar
S. Pellegrino Aranciata
Maine Root Ginger Brew
Non-alcoholic ginger brew made with cane sugar
Root Beer
Mocktails
Grab and Go
Marinara (32 oz)
32 ounces of Blue Highway's house made marinara *Contains anchovies, vegan marinara available upon request*
Balsamic Dressing (16 oz)
16 ounces of Blue Highway's house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing *contains honey*
Ranch Dressing (16 oz)
16 ounces of Blue Highway's house made Ranch dressing
Gorgonzola Dressing (16 oz)
16 ounces of Blue Highway's house made Gorgonzola dressing
Caesar Dressing (16 oz)
16 ounces of Blue Highway's house made Caesar dressing *Contains anchovies*
Red Wine Vinaigrette (16oz)
16 ounces of Blue Highway's house made Red Wine Vinaigrette
Pickles (16 oz)
16 ounces of our famous Blue Highway pickles
All Purpose Flour (3 lb)
3 lb bag of all purpose flour
Spring Mix (1 lb)
1 pound washed artisan spring mix blend