Blue Lagoon Bar & Grill - Balmoral 15808 Crystal Terrace Drive
Mocktails
- Virgin Piña Colada$7.50
Fresh pineapple, pineapple juice, cream of coconut
- Hibiscus Spritz$7.50
Hibiscus extract, simple syrup, hibiscus ginger beer
- Pink Sands$7.50
Pineapple juice, strawberry purée, cream of coconut, sprite
- Sunset Breeze$7.50
Cranberry juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, sparkling water
- Purple Rain$7.50
Grenadine, blue curacao, lemonade
- Shirley Temple$7.50
Beverages
(832) 864-0987
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4PM