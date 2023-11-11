Blue Monkey Bar & Grill 7550 MISSION HILLS DRIVE #326
Food
Starters
- Monkey Balls$8.99
Tender chunks of chicken breast meat with seasoned breading & BBQ or ranch dipping sauce
- Buffalo Shrimp$12.99
Large shrimp fried to perfection and tossed in your choice of buffalo sauces
- Coconut Shrimp$11.99
Fried to perfection with fresh coconut. Served with an orange marmalade sweet chili sauce
- Ahi Tuna App$13.99
Lightly blackened and seared. Drizzled with sweet chili sauce
- Krab Rangoon$13.99
Rolled krab, cucumber, and cream cheese. Fried and topped with our sweet chili
- Crispy Asian Chicken Rolls$10.99
Chicken, ginger, soy, carrots, and cabbage hand rolled into crispy egg rolls
- Drunken Mussels$12.99
Sautéed in white wine and fresh garlic, diced onions and tomatoes. Served with garlic bread
- Loaded Tots$10.99
Tater tots loaded with nacho cheese, bacon bits, jalapeños and scallions
- Beer Battered Shrimp Basket$13.99
- Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
- Steak Tips$12.99
Marinated tenderloin tops served with a cilantro sauce and grilled pitas
- Quesadilla$10.99+
- Sampler Platter$19.99
4 Wings, 4 Potato Skins, 4 Mini Chicken Quesadilla, 4 Mozzarella Sticks, & Onion Rings
- Nacho Supreme$12.99+
Beef or Chicken, freshly made tortilla chips, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, red onions, and jalapeños
- Cheese Fries$7.95
Cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions
- Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Served with a jalapeño cheese sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
- Fried Pickles$8.99
- Tower of Rings$7.99
- Potato Skins$7.99
- Chips and Salsa$4.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Salads
- Soup and Salad$9.99
Garden or Caesar salad and a cup of our soup of the day
- Classic Caesar$9.99
Served with shredded Parmesan and croutons
- Chef Salad$11.99
Freshly chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce topped with Boar's Head turkey, ham, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, and hard boiled egg
- Steak Tip Greek Salad$14.99
Marinated tenderloin served over mixed greens with Greek olives, feta cheese, cucumbers, pepperoncini, onions, and tomatoes. Greek dressing served on the side
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, chicken, hard boiled egg, cucumber, and blue cheese. Served over mixed greens
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.99
Chicken tenderloins fried and placed over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumber, sweet red onion, and pepper jack cheese
- Southwest Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine tossed in ranch, topped with blackened chicken, shredded monterey jack cheese, black beans, diced tomato and crispy tortilla strips
- Soup$4.99+
- Large House Salad$9.99
Entrees
- Fish and Chips$14.99
A white flaky fish, grilled, blackened, or fried with a beer batter golden brown. Served with French fries and a small coleslaw
- Chinese Fried Rice$15.99
Fried rice topped with Asian style lightly battered fried chicken tenderloins, drizzled with a sweet chili sauce. Served with a side of soy sauce
- Blackened Chicken Carbonara$16.99
Penne pasta tossed with bacon, mushrooms, and peas tossed in a light cream sauce. Topped with blackened chicken breast
- Chicken Parmesan dinner$15.99
Hand breaded chicken breast fried golden brown and baked with mozzarella on a thin pasta with our red sauce
- Baby Back Ribs$18.99+
Served with coleslaw and fries
- Shrimp Scampi$17.99
Butterflied shrimp sautéed with white wine, butter, garlic and lemon. Served over thin pasta
- Ahi Tuna Dinner$21.99
8 oz. lightly blackened and seared over Asian coleslaw. Served with white rice and a mixed vegetable drizzled with a sweet chili sauce. Served with fresh ginger, wasabi, and soy
- Homemade Mac 'n Cheese$10.99
- Black Beans and Rice$10.99
Slow simmered black beans served over rice topped with pepper jack and scallions w/ garlic bread
Sandwiches and Such
- Philly Cheese$10.99
Thinly sliced steak or grilled chicken topped with peppers, onions, and provolone cheese. Served on a French roll
- The Cuban$10.99
Ham, pork, Swiss cheese, and pickles. Pressed and served hot
- Reuben$10.99
Corned beef or turkey with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing grilled on marble rye
- Traditional Club$11.99
Toasted wheat bread, layered with thinly sliced turkey, ham, Swiss, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and bacon
- Chicken Parmesan sandwhich$11.99
Hand breaded chicken, sautéed golden brown, topped with our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served on French bread
- Meatball Parmesan$11.99
Served on a sub roll with marinara and provolone cheese
- Ahi Tuna Tacos$14.99
Lightly blackened seared tuna rolled in warm flour tortillas with shredded cabbage and pico de gallo. Side of black beans and rice
- Chicken Burrito$10.99
Shredded white meat chicken, black beans and rice and shredded pepper jack cheese wrapped up with side of our sour cream and salsa
- Honey Crisp Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Buttermilk chicken breast fried to perfection and finished with our homemade honey sauce. Topped with bacon and provolone. Served on a Kaiser bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
7oz chicken breast grilled or blackened on a kaiser roll with lettuce tomato and onion
- BBQ Pulled Pork$10.99
Slow roasted pork simmered in a tangy BBQ sauce topped with an onion ring. Served on a toasted kaiser w/ a small side of slaw
- Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a tortilla wrap
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken tossed in romaine and caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese
- Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich$12.99
White fish, hand battered and fried golden brown. Can also be grilled or blackended
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, with mixed greens, tomatoes and pepper jack cheese in a tortilla wrap
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
Burgers & Sliders
- Monkey Burger$10.99
1/2 lb of black angus beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle
- Hungover Monkey$12.99
American cheese topped with a fried egg bacon and a onion ring
- Southwest Burger$12.99
1/2 topped with melted pepper jack, fresh sliced jalapeños and fried onion strings with a side of Texas petal sauce
- Feeling Blue Burger$12.99
1/2 lb with blue cheese crumbles, bacon slices, chopped red onion
- Mini Burgers (3)$11.99
Traditional mini burgers on pretzel buns, sautéed onions, and American cheese
Pizza / Flatbread
- Flatbread Pizza$10.99
- 12" Medium Pizza$12.99
- Margarita Pizza$11.99+
with fresh basil tomato and mozzarella
- Veggie Pizza$11.99+
green pepper onion black olive mush tomato
- Meat Lovers Pizza$11.99+
pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.99+
with fried chicken, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, and a blended buffalo marina sauce
Wings
- Boneless Wings$10.99
8oz tender strips of chicken breast breaded and fried. Tossed in your favorite wing sauce
- 10pc Wings$13.95
Naked, Mild, Medium, Hot, 4 Alarm, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, The House Sauce
- 20pc Wings$25.95
Naked, Mild, Medium, Hot, 4 Alarm, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, The House Sauce
- 50pc Wings$55.95
Naked, Mild, Medium, Hot, 4 Alarm, Teriyaki, BBQ, Honey BBQ, The House Sauce
Kids
Sides
- Side Fries$3.50
- Side Chips$3.50
- Side Slaw$2.50
- Side Sweet Fries$4.99
- Side Tots$4.99
- Side Veggies$3.99
- Cilantro Sauce$1.99
- Beer Cheese$1.99
- Side House$4.99
- Side Caesar$4.99
- Side Mac & Cheese$4.99
- Xtra Ranch$0.50
- Xtra Blue Cheese$0.50
- Xtra Hot$0.50
- Xtra Medium$0.50
- Xtra Mild$0.50
- Xtra Teriyaki$0.50
- Xtra BBQ$0.50
- Xtra Honey$0.50
- Xtra 4oz Ranch$1.00
- Xtra 4oz Blue Cheese$1.00