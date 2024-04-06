Blue Ocean Harumama
Featured Items
- Flying Pig$15.95
shoyu sesame tonkotsu broth / topped with pork belly, brussels sprouts, fried garlic, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Karraage$9.00
deep-fried chicken bites / side yuzu aioli
- Cucumber Noodles Salad$8.50
cucumber noodles, edamame, tomato, watermelon radish, cucumber vinegar, dijon honey mustard dressing, black sesame seeds, micro chef blend |
Food
Ramen & Mama's
- Garden Party$14.95
vegan creamy coconut veggie broth / spinach noodles / topped with steamed tofu, black garlic oil, broccoli, corn, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Haru$15.95
classic tonkotsu broth / topped with chicken chashu, steamed tofu, bamboo shoots, kale, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Crispy Chickie$16.95
classic tonkotsu broth / topped with panko breaded chicken cutlet, brussels sprouts, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil, 1/2 ramen egg, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Flying Pig$15.95
shoyu sesame tonkotsu broth / topped with pork belly, brussels sprouts, fried garlic, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Me So Hot$15.95
spicy peanut tonkotsu broth / topped with ground pork, 1/2 ramen egg, bean sprouts, brussels sprouts, peanuts, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- High Noon$15.95
spicy chicken broth / topped with chicken chashu, 1/2 ramen egg, bamboo shoots, shiitake mushroom, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Kimchi Ramen$15.95
spicy chicken broth / topped with pork belly, steamed tofu, 1/2 ramen egg, bean sprouts, sautéed kimchi, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Bulgogi Udon$15.95
beef broth, bulgogi beef, caramelized onion / topped with green onion, sesame seeds
- Vegetable PanFried Noodles$13.95
broccoli, carrot, fried-garlic, pickled cucumber, scallions, zucchini / topped with black sesame seeds, scallions
- Yakisoba$12.95
yakisoba noodles, broccoli, tomatoes, zucchini / topped with scallions, sesame seeds
- Yakisoba w/Chicken$12.95
yakisoba noodles, broccoli, tomatoes, zucchini, chicken / topped with scallions, sesame seeds
Bites
- Calamari Tempura$11.00
side yuzu aioli
- Crab wontons$8.50
crab + cream cheese filling, side sweet chili sauce |
- Fried Rice$9.00
jasmine rice, egg, green onion, sesame seeds
- Fried Pork Potstickers$7.50
4 PCS // pork + vegetable filling / topped with sesame seeds / side dipping sauce
- Veggie Egg Rolls$7.50
3 PCS // carrot, cabbage, chestnut, bean sprouts, vermicelli / side sweet chili sauce
- Steamed Veggie Potstickers$8.50
5 PCS // tofu + vegetable filling / set in chili-garlic stock sauce / topped with sesame seeds, taro chips, chef blend
- Takoyaki$6.99
4 PCS // octopus + vegetable / topped with katsuobushi, takoyaki sauce
- Karraage$9.00
deep-fried chicken bites / side yuzu aioli
Sides
Salads
- Spicy Sashimi Salad$18.00
organic greens, sashimi, massago
- Seaweed Salad$8.50
wakame seaweed, ponzu, watermelon radish, sesame seeds, chef blend
- Cucumber Noodles Salad$8.50
cucumber noodles, edamame, tomato, watermelon radish, cucumber vinegar, dijon honey mustard dressing, black sesame seeds, micro chef blend |
Skillets
- Chicken Teriyaki$15.95
grilled boneless chicken, white rice, sautéed veggies / topped with furikake, teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$16.95
grilled salmon, white rice, sautéed veggies / topped with furikake, teriyaki sauce
- Chicken Katsu$16.95
panko breaded chicken cutlet, white rice, sautéed veggies / topped with furikake / side katsu sauce
- Bulgogi Fries$16.95
bulgogi beef, french fries, glass noodles, soy marinated vegetable mix, shiitake mushroom / topped with green onion, mozzarella cheese
- RibeyeTeriyaki$18.95
grilled ribeye steak, white rice, sautéed veggies / topped with furikake, teriyaki sauce
Buns
- Chicken$8.95Out of stock
2 PCS // chicken, mozzarella, caramelized onion
- Pig$8.95Out of stock
2 PCS // pulled pork, onion
- Cow$8.95Out of stock
2 PCS // ground BBQ beef, carrot, shiitake
- Bunny$8.95Out of stock
2 PCS // nutella
- Koala$8.95
2 PCS // strawberry n cream
- Unicorn$8.95Out of stock
2 PCS // ube
- Ch Frog$8.95Out of stock
Rotating
- Sweet Party Box$24.95
6PCS//Bunny,Koala,Unicorn
- Savory Party Box$24.95Out of stock
6 PCS // pig, chicken, cow
- Mix Party Box$24.95
6 PCS // pig, bunny, chicken
- Karrage Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with spicy mayo, onion chip, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers
- Pork Belly Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with hoisin BBQ sauce, cilantro, fried-garlic, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers
- Spam Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with yuzu aioli, tempura crunch, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers
- Crunchy Shrimp Bao$9.95
2 PCS // topped with sweet + spicy unagi sauce, onion chip, cabbage slaw, pickled cucumbers
Sushi
Contemporary Items
- Bluefin Carpaccio$32.00
6pc contemporary sashimi| bluefin, ponzu and black truffle oil topped with jalapeño, black salt, and yuzu
- SCREAMING YELLOWTAIL$20.00
6pc contemporary sashimi| yellowtail sashimi, ponzu, and olive oil topped with crispy garlic, cherry tomato, and sweet onion
- RICE CRUNCH ALBACORE$14.00
rice crunch, albacore, julienne onion, avocado, soy mustard, chili oil || 3pc ∙
- RICE CRUNCH SPICY TUNA$14.00
3pc contemporary nigiri| rice crunch topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and chef blend; set in mango mascarpone purée
- Omakase Box$55.00
chef’s tasting of assorted sashimi + salads
Cut Rolls
Nigiri
Poke
- Power Protein Poke$15.95
tuna, krab, rice / topped with avocado, corn, cucumber, crispy onion, edamame, furikake, jalapeno, scallions, sweet onion, tempura crunch, garlic mustard sauce, chef blend
- Superhero Poke$15.95
salmon, krab, rice / topped with avocado, chia seeds, cilantro, crispy onion, furikake, scallions, seaweed salad, sweet onion, tempura crunch, watermelon radish, poke sauce, chef blend
Sashimi
Specialty Rolls
- Albacore Delight$16.00
in: albacore/krab/miso mix, cucumber, tempura crunch powder out: albacore, avocado, green onion, chili oil, ponzu
- Blue Crab$13.00
- Chef's Specialty$18.00
- Crunch Salmon$14.00
- Crunch Shrimp Roll$13.00
- Dragon$18.00
- Dynamite$18.00
- Hawaiian$18.00
in: blue crab out: tuna, garlic mustard
- Marine Boy$15.00
in: spicy tuna, cucumber out: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo
- Padres$19.00
- Rainbow Spider$22.00
in: soft shell crab, krab, cucumber, avocado out: tuna, salmon, albacore, walu, shrimp, wasabi drop, tobiko trio
- Summer Roll$17.00
- Surf - Turf$21.00
- Yellow Tail Jalapeño Roll$16.00
in: yellowtail, cucumber, green onion out: jalapeño, avocado, soy mustard sauce
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Water
- HAKUREI SPARKLING WATER$6.00
- PEPSI$3.00
- DIET PEPSI$3.00
- DR.PEPPER$3.00
- STARRY MIST$3.00
- UNSWEETENED ICED TEA$3.00
- LEMONADE$3.00
- ARNOLD PALMER$3.50
- CHERRY PEPSI$3.50
- SHIRLEY TEMPLE$3.50
- Hot Green Tea$3.50
Leaf
- Iced Green Tea$3.50
Powder
- Ramune$3.50
- Calpico$4.00
milk-based non-carbonated soft drink
- Refresher$4.50