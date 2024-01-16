Order here for Takeout & Delivery!
Blue Ocean UTC
Full Menu
Sushi
- Albacore Sushi$7.00
- Amberjack Sushi$9.00
- BlueFin Tuna Sushi$15.00
- Fatty Tunna Sushi$17.00
- Fresh Water Eel Sushi$7.00
- Halibut Sushi$8.00
- Scallop Sushi$7.00
- King Salmon Sushi$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKLive Sweet Shrimp Sushi
MKTOUT OF STOCK
- Octopus Sushi$6.00
- Japanese Sea Bream$9.00
- Salmon Sushi$7.00
- Salmon Egg Sushi$8.00
- Sea Urchin Sushi
MKT$28.00
- Shrimp Sushi$6.00
- Smelt Egg Sushi$6.00
- Spanish Mackerel Sushi$10.00
- Tamago Sushi$6.00
- Tuna Sushi$9.00
- Escolar Sushi$6.00
- Yellowtail Sushi$8.00
- Avocado Sushi$6.00
- Roasted Bell Peper Sushi$6.00
- Eggplant Sushi$6.00
- Amberjack Sashimi$18.00
- Bluefin Tuna Sashimi$22.00
- Fatty Tuna Sashimi$28.00
- Freshwater Eel Sashimi$14.00
- Halibut Sashimi$16.00
- Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi$16.00
- King Salmon Sashimi$16.00
- Octopus Sashimi$13.00
- Red Snapper Sashimi$18.00
- Salmon Sashimi$14.00
- Salmon Egg Sashimi$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKSea Urchin Sashimi
4pcs//MKTOUT OF STOCK$38.00
- Shrimp Sashimi$12.00
- Spanish Mackerel Sashimi$25.00
- Tuna Sashimi$18.00
- Escolar Sashimi$13.00
- Yellowtail Sashimi$16.00
- Albacore Sashimi$13.00
Classic Rolls
Specialty Rolls
- Albacore Delight
in: albacore/krab/miso mix, cucumber, tempura crunch powder out: albacore, avocado, green onion, chili oil, ponzu$16.00
- Rainbow Spider
in: soft shell crab, krab, cucumber, avocado out: tuna, salmon, albacore, walu, shrimp, wasabi drop, tobiko trio$22.00
- Rainbow$16.00
- Madison
in: blue crab, cucumber out: seared toro, black pepper, soy mustard, chili oil, fresh wasabi, chef blend$21.00
- Marine Boy
in: spicy tuna, cucumber out: salmon, avocado, spicy mayo$15.00
- Yellowtail Jalapeno
in: yellowtail, cucumber, green onion out: jalapeño, avocado, soy mustard sauce$16.00
- Hot Night$15.00
- Playboy$15.00
- Summer$16.00
- Hawaiian
in: blue crab out: tuna, garlic mustard$18.00
Tempura Rolls
- Chef Specialty
in: tempura shrimp, krab, avocado, cucumber out: spicy tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce$16.00
- Crunchy Shrimp
in: tempura shrimp, krab, avocado, cucumber out: tempura crunch powder, eel sauce$14.00
- Surf n Turf
in: tempura shrimp, krab, avocado, cucumber out: steak, spicy seafood dressing, masago, chef blend$21.00
- Spider
in: soft shell crab, krab, cucumber, avocado, gobo root out: masago, eel sauce$14.00
- Heart Attack$14.00
- Padres$19.00
- Hotty Hotty$19.00
- Crunchy Salmon$13.00
Vegetable Rolls
- Fried Soy Protein
in: fried tofu, avocado out: yellow bell pepper, soy protein dressing, plum puree$15.00
- Vegetable Roll
outside of seaweed and rice is wrapped in soy paper in: cucumber, avocado, asparagus, gobo root, spring mix$11.00
- Eggplant Roll
in: tempura scalion with garlic mustard sauce out: eggplant tempura$11.00
Contemporary Items
- Amberjack Carpaccio
6pc contemporary sashimi| choice of fish, ponzu and black truffle oil topped with jalapeño, black salt, and yuzu$23.00
- Screaming Yellowtail
6pc contemporary sashimi| yellowtail sashimi, ponzu, and olive oil topped with crispy garlic, cherry tomato, and sweet onion$20.00
- French Kiss
4pc no rice, contemporary nigiri|krab and avocado base topped with albacore, garlic mustard, spicy mayo, and chili drop$17.00
- Chuck's Special
2pc contemporary nigiri| seared toro topped with jalapeño and fresh chopped wasabi$17.00
- Rice Crunch Spicy Tuna
3pc contemporary nigiri| rice crunch topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and chef blend; set in mango mascarpone purée$14.00
Chef's Selection
- Blue Way
Edamame, Crab Cut Handroll, Bluefin Sashimi (4pc), Salmon Sushi (2pc), Seabream Sushi (2pc), Albacore Sushi(2pc)$29.00
- Ocean Way
Edamame, Toro Roll (6pc), Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (4pc), Albacore Sushi (2pc), Salmon Sushi (2pc), Yellowtail Sushi (2pc)$39.00
- Tartare Harmony
Toro Tartare, Yellowtail Tartare. Served with sour cream, black tobiko, horseradish, ponzu, fried garlic, and fried capers to your tasting.$22.00
- Omakase Box$55.00
Entrees
- Chicken Teriyaki
grilled chicken served on a bed of stir-fried vegetables topped with sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce; side white rice$22.00
- Chicken Katsu
panko breaded chicken cutlet topped with tonkatsu sauce; served with a side cabbage salad and pickled red onion$23.00
- Miso Glazed Chilean Sea Bass
chilean sea bass expertly cooked in a miso glaze served over sautéed kale; side furikake seasoned white rice$35.00
- Salmon Teriyaki
grilled salmon served on a bed of stir-fried vegetables topped with sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce; side white rice$27.00
- Spicy Tofu and Green Bean Stir Fry
stir-fried tofu (deep-fried), green bean, mushroom, zucchini, sambal, and ponzu mix served over rice and topped with sesame seeds$20.00
- Spicy Chicken Stir Fry
stir-fried chicken and vegetable with gochujang sauce with side of rice$25.00
- Korean BBQ Short Rib
wok stir-fried beef with yellow onion, green onion / topped with sesame seeds with side of rice$35.00
- Beef Teriyaki
8 oz breaded sirloin steak, tomato puree, cherry tomato, goat cheese, basil$26.00
- Ishiyaki Hot Stone
sliced premium beef to be cooked at the table on a hot stone grill; side salt, pepper, sesame oil, and house yakitori sauce$25.00
Small Plates
- Panko Soft Shell Crab
deep-fried soft shell crab; side ponzu, side eel sauce$12.00
- Pork Belly Bao
3pcs | glazed pork belly, napa cabbage slaw, spicy mayo in a folded bao bun$11.00
- Agedashi Tofu
6pcs | deep-fried tofu, green onion, tempura sauce$12.00
- Calamari
served with side lemon aioli, side sweet chili sauce$13.00
- Grilled Kama
Choice of Hamachi, Amberjack, or Salmon grilled collar; side shredded napa cabbage, side yuzu dipping sauce
- Popcorn Shrimp
fried shrimp, asparagus, and shiitake mix; glazed in a sweet miso sauce$12.00
- Blistered Shishito Peppers
wok seared shishito peppers and crispy rice noodles topped with togarashi; side ponzu$9.50
- Caramelized Eggplant
seasoned deep-fried eggplant caramelized in eel sauce topped with cashew nuts and sesame seeds$9.50
- Vegetable Tempura
tempura battered and fried vegetables; side tentsuyu, side hot mustard sauce Add 2 pcs shrimp +$4$8.50
- Garlic Herb Shrimp
with a side of ponzu black garlic sauce$11.00
- Fried Rice$11.00
- Snowflake Pork Potstickers$13.00
- Kimchi Chicken Potstickers
5 pcs/ pan-fried crunchy kimchi potstickers, green onion; side tempura sauce$11.00
Soups & Salads
- Kaboconut Soup$12.00
- Miso Soup$5.50
- House Salad
spring mix, grape tomatoes, fried onion, lemon ginger dressing$5.00
- I Love Poke Salad
albacore, cilantro, sweet onion, puffed rice, black sesame seeds, spicy poke dressing$16.00
- Spicy Sashimi Salad
organic greens, assorted sashimi, masago$18.00
- Tako Salad
tender spicy octopus mix, masago$9.50
- Seaweed Salad
seaweed, ponzu, sesame seeds$8.50
- Bluefin Tuna Tataki Salad$23.00
Drinks
N/A Berevages
Sakes and Cocktails
- Hot Sake
13% ABV Filtered$10.00
- Izumi Judan Ginjo
17.5% ABV Filtered$55.00
- Trapeza Junmai Ginjo
16% ABV Filtered$55.00
- Dassai 45
16% ABV Filtered$18.00
- Kurosawa Junmai
15% ABV Filtered$20.00
- Silver Mountain Junmai
13% ABV Filtered$55.00
- TEDORIGAWA “U YOSHIDAGURA" YAMAHAI JUNMAI
13% ABV Filtered$55.00
- KIKUSUI JUNMAI GINJO
15% ABV Filtered$17.00
- SHO CHIKU BAI NIGORI
15% ABV Unfiltered$15.00
- KIKUSUI PERFECT SNOW NIGORI
21% ABV Unflitered$18.00
- YUKI NIGORI STRAWBERRY
10% ABV Unfiltered$18.00
- SHO CHIKU BAI MIO SPARKLING SAKE
5% ABV Filtered Sparkling$16.00
- HANA FUJI APPLE
8% ABV Filtered$13.00
- HANA WHITE PEACH
8% ABV Filtered$13.00
- HANA LYCHEE
8% ABV Filtered$13.00
- Tokyo Peach$13.00
- Southern Switch$13.00
- Cherry Blossom$13.00
- The Coastal$13.00
- Jpop Lychee
6.00%$6.50
- Jpop White Peach
6.00%$6.50