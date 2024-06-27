Visit Us Today!
- Carry Out Bowl - Lunch
Create your own bowl from our ingredients. *If you have allergies, please note this so we can prepare your meal to meet your needs$14.99
- Carry Out Bowl
Create your own stir fry bowl from our ingredients. *If you have allergies, please note this so we can prepare your meal to meet your needs$19.99
- Carry Out Vegetarian Bowl
Create your own vegetarian stir fry bowl from our ingredients. *If you have allergies, please note this so we can prepare your meal to meet your needs$16.25
- Carry Out Vegetarian Bowl - Lunch
Create your own vegetarian stir fry bowl from our ingredients. *If you have allergies, please note this so we can prepare your meal to meet your needs$11.25
Appetizers
- Edamame
Steamed edamame pods, sprinkled with kosher sale and served with hoison dipping sauce$7.99
- Veggie Lettuce Wraps
Crisp lettuce leaves ready for filling with our mixture of brown rice green onions and water chestnuts. It is then tossed in blend of our lava and hoison sauces and topped with crunchy chow mein noodles.$5.99
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Crisp lettuce leaves ready for filling with our mixture of chicken, brown rice green onions and water chestnuts. It is then tossed in blend of our lava and hoison sauces and topped with crunchy chow mein noodles.$7.99
- Meatballs$7.99
Kids Meals - Online
- Kids - Mac & Cheese
Kraft macarroni and cheese. Includes your choice of a drink and a either goldfish crackers or mandarin oranges$6.99
- Kids - Cheese Quesadilla
Two 6"cheese quesadillas Includes your choice of a drink and a either goldfish crackers or mandarin oranges$6.99
- Kids - Chicken Quesadilla
One 6" chicken and cheese quesadilla Includes your choice of a drink and a either goldfish crackers or mandarin oranges$6.99
- Kids - Bowl$10.49
- Kids - Spaghetti
Pasta noodles grilled and tossed in our marinara sauce Includes your choice of drink and either goldfish crackers or mandarin oranges$6.99
- Kids - Alfredo
Our pasta noodles grilled and tossed in our alfredo sauce Includes your choice of drink and either goldfish crackers or mandarin oranges$6.99
- Kids - Cheese Pizza
A whole wheat pita topped with our marinara sauce and a blend of cheeses Includes your choice of drink and either goldfish crackers or mandarin oranges$6.99
Desserts
- Chocolate Cake
Five layers of dark, moist chocolate cake sandwiched with the silkiest smooth chocolate filling and finished with elegant dark chocolate ganache. Contains Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat$8.50
- Carrot Cake
Contains Eggs, Milk, Soy, Tree Nuts, Wheat$7.50
- NY Cheesecake
This clean New York vanilla cheesecake is made from real cream cheese and contains no artificial colors, flavorings or preservatives Contains Eggs, Milk, Soy, Wheat$6.99
- Brownie Cheesecake
peanut butter pie with Reese's Pieces is filled with peanut butter mousse and chocolate filling Contains Milk, Peanuts, Soy, Wheat$6.99
- Lemon Raspberry Cake
Light & refreshing! Yellow sponge cake is layered with lemon mousse and thick raspberry preserves. This lovely dessert is finished with a bright lemon glaze and mini white chocolate curls. Allergens: EGG, MILK, SOY, WHEAT$7.99
- Lava Cake$5.99
- Gluten Free Lava Cake
• Flourless recipe • Meets FDA gluten-free regulations Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soy$5.99
- Ice Cream$1.49
- Peanut Butter Pie$6.99
- Key Lime Pie$7.99