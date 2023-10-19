Breakfast Menu

Omelettes

Sunrise Omelette
$9.50
Meat Lover's Omelette
$10.00
Garden Omelette
$9.50
Midwestern Omelette
$9.00
BLT Omelette
$9.00
Irishman's Omelette
$10.00

Mains

French Toast Platter
$12.00
Blue River Breakfast
$9.50
Chicken & Waffle Sliders
$11.00
Early Bird Breakfast
$10.00
The Bare Necessities
$9.00
Bistro Benedict
$11.00

Quiche

Quiche Florentine
$12.00
Mushroom & Sausage Quiche
$12.00
Quiche Lorraine
$12.00

Ala Carte

Two Eggs
$3.50
Sausage Patties
$4.50
Bacon Strips
$4.50
Buttered Toast
$2.50
Croissant
$3.50
Specialty Pastry
$4.75
Redskin Potatoes
$3.75
Sliced Potatoes
$3.50
Sliced Banana
$2.50
Biscuit Beignets
$4.75
Yogurt Parfait
$4.00
1/2 B & G
$4.50
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
$3.50
Double Order B & G
$7.50
One Egg
$1.75
One Sausage Patty
$2.50
1/2 Order Bacon
$2.50
One Piece Of Toast
$1.50
1 Biscuit
$2.00
2 Biscuits
$3.75
Pumpkin Roll
$4.00
Cup Of Gravy
$2.25

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Grilled ham & cheese croissant
$7.00
Sausage egg & cheese wrap
$8.00
The Elvis
$7.00

French Toast

Original French Toast
$6.50
Bananas foster French Toast
$8.50Out of stock
Caramel Apple French Toast
$8.50
Strawberry & cream cheese French Toast
$8.50
Chocolate cloud French Toast
$7.50
Vanilla & pineapple French Toast
$8.50
Cinnamon sugar cloud French Toast
$7.50

Waffles

Original Waffle
$6.50
Bananas foster Waffle
$8.50
Caramel apple Waffle
$8.50
Strawberry & cream cheese Waffle
$8.50
Chocolate cloud Waffle
$7.50
Vanilla & pineapple Waffle
$8.50
Cinnamon sugar cloud Waffle
$7.50

Kids Breakfast

Baby bird breakfast
$7.00
Owl Omlette
$6.00
Kids French tst & sausage
$6.00

Specials

Dbl B&G W/ Coffee
$8.50
Sunday Party
$15.00

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Coke
$2.75
Root beer
$2.75
Diet
$2.75
Orange Fanta
$2.75
Sprite
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Kids Iced tea
$1.75
Kids Fountain drink
$1.75
Water
Coffee
$2.75
Decaf
$2.75
Hot tea
$2.50
Hot mocha latte
$2.50
Vanilla Iced coffee
$3.50
Hot chocolate
$2.50
Iced tea
$2.75
Sweet tea
$2.75
Candy cane cappuccino
$2.75Out of stock
Pumpkin spice latte
$2.75Out of stock
Caramel Iced Coffee
$3.50
Marshmallow Iced Coffee
$3.50
Chocolate milk
$3.50
Milk
$3.50
Orange juice
$3.50
Cranberry juice
$3.50
Tomato juice
$3.50
Apple juice
$3.50
Kids Orange juice
$2.00
Kids Apple juice
$2.00
Kids Milk
$2.00
Kids Chocolate milk
$2.00

Flavor shots

Vanilla
$0.75
Caramel
$0.75
Toasted Marshmallow
$0.75
Cherry
$0.75
Strawberry
$0.75
Blueberry
$0.75
Mango
$0.75
Blackberry
$0.75
Peach
$0.75
Raspberry
$0.75
Lavender
$0.75
Guava
$0.75
Pumpkin Spice
$0.75

Specials

Well Vodka
$3.00
Well Gin
$3.00
Well Rum
$3.00
Well Tequila
$3.00
Well Whiskey
$3.00

Lunch Menu

Burgers

Mushroom & Swiss Burger
$10.00
Cheeseburger de luxe
$11.00
Boardwalk Burger
$14.00
Morning glory Burger
$12.00
French onion Burger
$10.00
Surf & turf Burger
$14.00
Plain Cheeseburger
$10.00

Sandwiches

Chicken salad croissant
$9.00
Gourmet grilled cheese
$7.50
ultimate BLT
$10.00
Chicken cordon bleu
$11.00
French quarter catfish wrap
$11.00
Veggie deluxe
$7.50
Hawaiian hot ham & cheese
$9.00
Lobster roll
$14.00
French Dip Special
$9.00

Salads

Chef Salad
$11.00
Spinach salad
$11.00
Southwest salad
$11.00
Soup and salad
$8.00

Pizza

9" Pizza
$9.00
14" Pizza
$14.00
9" BYO
$9.00
14" BYO
$14.00

Sides

Fries
$3.00
Mac & cheese
$5.00
Sweet potato fries
$4.00
Onion rings
$4.50
Breaded mushrooms
$5.00
Mozzarella sticks
$5.00
Cottage cheese
$3.00
Potato salad
$3.75
Mac cole slaw
$3.50
Bowl of soup
$4.50
Side salad
$4.50
Caprese salad
$6.00
Potato chips
$1.50
Tortilla chips
$1.50

Extra Sauce

Ranch
$0.75
French
$0.75
Bleu cheese
$0.75
Honey mustard
$0.75
Raspberry
$0.75
BBQ
$0.75
Salsa
$0.75
Buffalo
$0.75
Garlic parm
$0.75
Teriyaki
$0.75
Honey garlic
$0.75
Sweet chili
$0.75
Hab bacon jam
$1.00
Soubise
$1.75
Hollandaise
$1.75
Garlic aioli
$1.00
Alfredo
$1.50
Gravy au jus
$0.75
Bang bang sauce
$1.00
Rouille
$1.75
Small Side Of Queso
$1.50
Large alfredo
$3.00
Marinara
$2.00
Large hollindaise
$3.75
Large soubise
$3.75
Large Side Of Queso
$3.00

Kids Lunch

Kids Stars & hearts grilled cheese
$5.00
Kids Chicken strips
$6.00
Kids Mac n cheese
$5.00
Kids Hot ham & cheese
$6.00
Kids Wow pb& j
$5.00
Kids Penne with marinara
$5.00

Specials

Salmon Tacos
$14.00

Dinner Menu

Land

Chicken soubise
$14.00
6 oz sirloin
$16.00
Stuffed sirloin
$18.00
Glazed pork loin
$12.00
Cajun chicken Alfredo
$10.00
Chicken tenders platter
$12.00
Chicken cordon bleu dinner
$15.00

Sea

Shrimp riviera
$17.00
French quarter catfish
$15.00
Seafood primavera
$20.00
Fried catfish
$14.00
Lobster roll platter
$18.00
Fried shrimp platter
$14.00
Boardwalk crab cakes
$18.00

Salads

Chef salad
$11.00
Spinach salad
$11.00
Southwest salad
$11.00
Soup and salad
$8.00

Pizza

9" Pizza
$9.00
14" Pizza
$14.00
9" BYO
$9.00
14" BYO
$14.00

Sides

Fries
$3.00
Cottage cheese
$3.00
Redskin potatoes
$3.75
Potato salad
$3.75
Potato chips
$1.50
Sautéed veggies
$3.00
Mac cole slaw
$3.50
Tortilla chips
$1.50
Garlic mashed
$3.50
Honey glazed carrots
$3.75
Southwest style corn
$3.00

Premium Sides

Sweet potato fries
$4.00
Onion rings
$4.50
Mac & cheese
$5.00
Breaded mushrooms
$5.00
Penne with marinara
$5.00
Bowl of soup
$4.50
Caprese salad
$6.00
Side salad
$4.50
Lobster Mac & cheese
$9.00
Crabmeat mashed potatoes
$8.00
Penne with Alfredo
$5.00

Extra Sauce

Ranch
$0.75
French
$0.75
Bleu cheese
$0.75
Honey mustard
$0.75
Raspberry
$0.75
BBQ
$0.75
Salsa
$0.75
Buffalo
$0.75
Garlic parm
$0.75
Teriyaki
$0.75
Honey garlic
$0.75
Sweet chili
$0.75
Habanero bacon jam
$0.75
Soubise
$1.75
Hollandaise
$1.75
Garlic aioli
$0.75
Marinara
$2.00
Queso
$2.00
Alfredo
$1.50
Gravy au jus
$0.75
Bang bang sauce
$0.75
Rouille
$1.50

Appetizers

Breaded mushrooms
$8.00
Breadsticks
$7.50
Dinner rolls
$7.50
Poutine
$8.00
Neptune nachos
$18.00
Calamari
$14.00
Polynesian calamari
$15.00
Mozz sticks
$8.00
Shrimp cocktail
$9.00
Bang bang shrimp
$12.00
Mushroom & bacon canape
$8.00
Chicken quesadilla
$8.50
Corn dip
$7.50

Wings/Tenders

Chicken tenders
$7.00
6 wings
$8.00
10 wings
$13.00
16 wings
$20.00
.95 Cent Wings
$0.95

Desserts

Creme brûlée
$6.50
Cheesecake
$5.75
Tiramisu
$6.50
Macarons- Seasonal
$5.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$5.00

Canine Cuisine

Beef patty
$4.50
Apple slices
$3.00
Chicken breast
$4.50
Baby carrots
$3.00
Banana pudding
$4.50
Pumpkin poppers
$4.50
Pup Cup
$1.50

Kids Dinners

Kids Stars & hearts grilled cheese
$5.00
Kids Chicken strips
$6.00
Kids Mac n cheese
$5.00
Kids Hot ham & cheese
$6.00
Kids Wow pb& j
$5.00
Kids Penne with marinara
$5.00
Kids Penne With Alfredo
$5.00