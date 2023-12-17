Blue Sunday Bar & Grill - Bensalem, PA
APPETIZERS
- SHRIMP CEVICHE$16.00
- CRISPY CHICKEN WINGS$15.00
Choice of one: Buffalo Sauce, Salt & Pepper, Lemon Pepper, Mumbo Sauce, or Old Bay.
- CRAB BRUSCHETTA$17.00
Crispy slices of baguettes topped w/ jumbo lump crab meat, tomatoes, & special mayo.
- FRENCH FRIES$9.00
Spiral fries seasoned w. crafted beer batter.
- CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL$15.00
Crispy egg roll stuffed w. steak, cheese & caramelized onion.
- ROCK SHRIMP$15.00
Crispy jumbo shrimp, w/ house mayo sauce.
- FRIED CATFISH FILLETS$16.00
Crispy catfish fillets served w. coleslaw & tartar sauce.
- CRAB DIP$18.00
Homemade crab dip served w. sliced baguette topped w. jack cheese.
- MINI CRAB CAKES$20.00
Homemade mini crab cakes topped w. salad & remoulade sauce.
- FRIED CALAMARI$17.00
Crispy calamari topped w. diced red & green peppers, onions, jalapeno.
- CHICKEN GARLIC BREAD$14.00
Baked garlic bread topped w/ chicken, cheddar cheese & onions.
- STUFFED SHRIMP$17.00
Shrimp topped w/ butter crab meat, baked w/ house creamy sauce.
- MEXICAN STYLE CORN DIP$13.00
Corn Dip w/ Jalapeño, Red Peppers & Cream Cheese served w/ Tri Color Tortilla Chips.
- TACOS$12.00
Choice of: Chicken or Beef, w/ Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Onion, topped w. Cheese & Spicy Mayo. Guacamole on the side.
FRESH SALADS
- GRILLED SALMON SALAD$21.00
Grilled Salmon, Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Spring Mix, Dried Banana, tossed w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- GRILLED SOUTHWEST SHRIMP SALAD$20.00
Grilled Shrimp, Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Spring Mix, Red Cabbage, Red Onion, Dried Pineapple, w/ Thousand Island Dressing.
- CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$18.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Spring Mix, Red Cabbage, Shredded Cheddar tossed w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, tossed w/ Caesar Dressing.
- GARDEN SALAD$10.00
Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Spring mix, Red Cabbage, Croutons, tossed w/ Balsamic Vinaigrette
SOUPS
- BLUE SUNDAY CHOWDER$10.00+
Creamy chowder w/ Crab Meat, Chopped Clam, Corn, & Green Onion.
- MARYLAND CRAB SOUP$10.00+
Tomato Based, Crab Meat, Onion, Carrots, Green Bell Peppers, Celery, Green Bean & Corn.
- LOUISIANA SEAFOOD GUMBO$10.00+
Louisiana Gumbo w/ Shrimps, Turkey Sausage, Crab meat, Okra, Brown Rice & a spicy kick.
RICE & NOODLES
- SINGAPORE NOODLE$18.00
Thin Rice Noodles, Chicken, Shrimp, Egg, Cabbage, Scallion in Curry Sauce.
- STIR FRIED PASTA W/ HOUSE SAUCE$20.00
Linguine, Black Mussels, Shrimp in House Creamy Sauce.
- SPICY CURRY FRIED RICE$18.00
Chicken & Shrimp w/ Carrots, Green Peas, Onions & Egg in Curry Sauce
- FRIED RICE$16.00
Choice of Chicken, Beef, or Shrimp ($3 upcharge).
ENTREES
- LOBSTER & SCALLOP MEDLEY$30.00
- PANADOS STEAK$35.00
- SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP$20.00
Savory chicken wrapped in herb tortilla w. house salsa.
- SEAFOOD BOILS$60.00
Snow Crab Legs, Headless Shrimps, Black Mussels, Corn, Potato, w/ Cajun Cream Sauce.
- BS BURGER$20.00
Grilled 8oz Beef Patty w/ Asian BBQ Sauce
- SCOTTISH SALMON$35.00
Pan-seared salmon w. honey ginger sauce.
- CRISPY SEAFOOD PLATTER$42.00
Combination of (4) Shrimps, (3) Scallops, (1) Catfish Strip & (1) Crab Cake.
- HOMEMADE JUMBO CRAB CAKE$37.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat, w/ Poutine Creamy Gravy.
- LAMB RACK$42.00
Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops w/ ciulamb sauce.
- NY STRIP STEAK$35.00
Tender New York strip w/ bearnaise rose sauce.
- RIB-EYE STEAK$38.00
Boneless rib-eye steak grilled to your liking.
- BEEF SHORT RIBS$38.00
Braised Bone-in Beef Ribs glazed w/ Bourbon Sauce.
ASIAN FUSION
- COCONUT SHRIMP$24.00
Deep fried shrimp w/ Bell Peppers, Onions in House Coconut Cream Sauce.
- MANGO W/ ASIAN STYLE$20.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef Stir- Fried w/ Snow Pea, Bell Peppers, Onions, Carrots, Mango in Sweet Garlic Mango Sauce. Shrimp ($6 upcharge).
- SIGNATURE CURRY$20.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef stir-fried with Broccoli, Potatoes, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Onions served in Spicy Curry Sauce. Shrimp ($6 upcharge).
- SAUTEED BROCCOLI$20.00
Choice of: Chicken or Beef w. broccoli sautéed in Brown Sauce. Shrimp ($6 upcharge).
- GENERAL TSO'S$20.00
Choice of: Chicken / Shrimp ($6 upcharge) w/ Steamed Broccoli, Onions, Green peppers served in General Tso’s Sauce.
SIDE ORDER
DESSERT
- CHOCOLATE CHUNK BROWNIE$13.00
Classic Brownie, Chocolate Chunk, Vanilla Ice Cream.
- TIRAMISU$13.00
Layered Tiramisu topped w/ Cocoa.
- CHOCOLATE TOFFEE MOUSSE CAKE$13.00
Premium Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake, drizzled Ganache & Sprinkled w/ Chopped Toffee Bits.
- CARAMEL VANILLA SALTED CAKE$13.00
Fluffy Vanilla Cake with Soft Caramel Sauce & Salted Caramel Frosting.
- RED VELVET CAKE$13.00
Classic Red Velvet Cake topped w/ Cream Cheese Frosting.